20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 18, 2003

The on-again, off-again, on-again funding of playground equipment for Pleasantview Park was resolved Monday during the Litchfield City Council meeting. The council unanimously approved a $20,000 expenditure form the city’s Community Renivestment Fund, which combined with $4,000 already raised by a neighborhood group, should cover the purchase and installation of the playground equipment. The approval came after a back-and-forth prompted by a proposed donation that would have paid most of the cost of the park upgrade. However, the donors wanted a memorial plaque placed in the park. The neighborhood group objected to that, however, based on the fact that the memorial would be to a man who had been convicted of a felony drug offense. After objections were raised, family of the man withdrew their donation offer because it had become “political” and a “personal” issue.

