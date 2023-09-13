20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 18, 2003
The on-again, off-again, on-again funding of playground equipment for Pleasantview Park was resolved Monday during the Litchfield City Council meeting. The council unanimously approved a $20,000 expenditure form the city’s Community Renivestment Fund, which combined with $4,000 already raised by a neighborhood group, should cover the purchase and installation of the playground equipment. The approval came after a back-and-forth prompted by a proposed donation that would have paid most of the cost of the park upgrade. However, the donors wanted a memorial plaque placed in the park. The neighborhood group objected to that, however, based on the fact that the memorial would be to a man who had been convicted of a felony drug offense. After objections were raised, family of the man withdrew their donation offer because it had become “political” and a “personal” issue.
With 40% of the county’s corn and soybean crop lost due to drought, Meeker County commissioners voted on Tuesday to join 62 other counties in seeking federal agriculture relief assistance. To qualify for federal aid, which will consist mainly of making available low-interest loans, a county must have at least 30% crop loss for one major crop category. A crop loss report for Meeker County, prepared by a four-member emergency board indicated losses of $12 million for corn and $8.6 million for soybeans. The reported showed that 200 county farms had losses of 30% to 39%; 100 had losses in the 40% to 49% range, 343 had losses in the 50% to 59% range; 143 reported losses ranging from 60% to 69%, and 300 farmers had losses of from 70% to 100%.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT 12, 1973
Effective immediately, you’ll be able to do legally what many people have been doing illegally in recent weeks — ignore the parking meters. The Litchfield City Council Monday night voted unanimously to eliminate the meters. The meters that were on main street before the Sibley Avenue improvement project started will not be installed again. Meters may remain on the side streets for several weeks, but citizens may ignore them. City street crew foreman Ernie Radunz said it might be several weeks before his crew will get to removing the heads from the remaining meters. Posts will be removed over the winter. “Take” from the meters in recent years ranged from $7,000 to $9,000 annually, a figure that does not include depreciation and maintenance expenses.
There’s a strong possibility that a 10- to 12-store shopping center could be in operation on a site just east of Litchfield by next fall. John M. Lewman of the Towle Real Estate Company, Minneapolis, a firm which specializes in leasing shopping center space to prospective tenants, told the City Council Monday night that “I don’t want to delude you that this is certain to be a reality — but it looks like a real viable project.” He said of the 10 to 12 stores, about half would be existing local businesses that would switch positions, while the remainder would be new firms. The center is proposed for a triangular-shaped 27-acre tract just east of Litchfield, bounded on the south by highway 12 and on the north by count road 153, the old Darwin road. Shopping center developers would be Minneapolis-based construction firm Adolphson and Peterson.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 22, 1948
The victorious University of Minnesota football team, on its return from a win over Washington, stopped for a few minutes in Litchfield and over 700 well wishers gathered quickly at the tracks. The idea of stopping the train in Litchfield, Coach Bernie Bierman’s hometown, started with Mickey Osdaba and Roy Lindeen. V.A. Sederstrom, representing the Chamber of Commerce, sent several wires and Bernie Bierman answered while the train was in Lamar that it would stop in Litchfield. Bernie stepped to the rear platform of the Gopher special to give a short talk as the train pulled in about 11 a.m. Among the players he introduced to the enthusiastic crowd were Bud Grant, Billy Bye, Capt. Benson, Gordie Soltau, Leon Nomellini, Ev Faunce, Keith Stolen, Jim Malosky and Bill Thiele.
Meeker County was spread all over the front pages of several metro newspapers Saturday after federal investigators rounded up a number of county residents and charged them with the illegal sale of liquor. Charges were brought against taverns and individuals in Litchfield, Watkins, Eden Valley, Kingston and Forest City. Those found guilty of violating the liquor ordinances were ordered to appear before District Judge C.A. Rolloff on Thursday.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 21, 1928
A holdup and robbery took place in Litchfield Wednesday night in which one hobo slugged another and robbed him of 30 cents The men were later located under the Quinn elevator west of the depot and jailed. In the possession of one was a revolver and a black jack. A representative of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took fingerprints and photographs in the belief that one of the two men might be wanted elsewhere. A thru stock train had stopped in Litchfield briefly to pick up additional cars and it is then that the robbery occurred. The victim was first slugged and then robbed of the change.
Meeker County has 112 meandered lakes within its border with a total of 28,161 acres, according to statistics compiled by the state. Thirty-nine of the 112 lakes are listed as “dry.” Nineteen lakes bear no names because of their small size. The largest lake wholly within the county is Lake Washington with 2,407 acres. Lake Jennie in Collinwood Township is next with 1,368, and Lake Ripley is third with 1,060 acres.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 30, 1889
The enormity of this year’s wheat crop is such that nearly everyone connected with it has been more or less thrown out of balance. It was evident from the first that fortunes could be made from the crop and there was a rush to see who would be the lucky ones. The elevator men thought they should have a finger in the pie, the farmers thought they could make money by shipping and even merchants and businessmen took a hand in the game. At the present state a number of farmers think that the elevator men are making unreasonable profits and being unwilling to submit to them are loading their wheat and shipping direct. One man ships his wheat and makes a good profit and the news spreads like wildfire. Another ships and loses a little and keeps his mouth shut so only one side is heard. From an extended personal acquaintance with the Litchfield elevator men we are satisfied that they are honest and if we owned all the grain in Meeker County we would not hesitate to trust them to handle it. Put your wheat in the elevator, draw your money and you know what you are getting.
A bear was reported in the woods near Dassel. One night it regaled itself on fresh pork taken from Albert Clay’s pen and a day or two afterwards attempted to get a similar banquet at Dick Truman’s expense. But Mr. Truman was a witness to the bear’s enterprise and interfered with an ax. The bear turned on Truman and drove him into the house and then went off to a less watchful neighbor and had a meal of mutton.
The wildfires that have been raging in the northwestern part of the county in the past two weeks have done an amount of damage that 50 years will not wholly repair. A large amount of growing timber has been destroyed and peat marshes burned so that their usefulness as hay meadows is destroyed and a good deal of much needed hay will be lost.