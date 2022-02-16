20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 14, 2002
Tired of what some portrayed as a decades-old conflict, the Litchfield City Council voted to dissolve the Public Utilities Commission Monday night. The 6-1 vote, with Jim Swenson casting the lone dissenting vote, throws administration of Litchfield Public Utilities under City Administrator Bruce Miller and the City Council. “We as a City Council are charged with the responsibility of managing city government,” Mayor Vern Madson said. We must, at times, make difficult decisions, decisions that look beyond the possible short-term negative reactions to the longer term benefits. Such decisions take courage. As a lifetime resident of Litchfield, my motivations are very pure. I desire only the very best for or community.” Madson said the world has changed “dramatically” l since the 1940s, when the commission-managed structure originated to oversee multiple coal-fired steam generators which produced electricity for the city. “…(T)his structure no longer works,” Madson said.
In a search for extra space, Meeker County Memorial Hospital cast an eye across the street. The hospital’s board of directors authorized acting Administrator Gary Sogge to explore the possibility of leasing space previously occupied by Litchfield Clinic Pharmacy at 625 Sibley Ave. S. “We’re just jammed up here,” board Chairman Dave Gabrielson said. “You’ve got a hard time even parking up here anymore.”
Troy Michels, a 23-year-old from Litchfield, traveled to Vail, Colorado for the fifth U.S. Freeskiing Open, intending to enter his first major competition. But at the pre-event meeting, officials from Freeze Magazine asked him to be one of six judges for the slopestyle competition instead. Michels obliged and was stationed to judge each competitor’s final jump, the key to scoring big on a run. Growing up, Michels honed his skills at Powder Ridge near Kimball, but it wasn’t until he took a job as supervisor at High North in Whistler, British Columbia, where he befriended some of the top freeskiers in the world that he became interested in the sport. “I am definitely not one of the best freeskiers in the world, but being surrounded by those who are made me a much better skier,” he said. “With the support of many friends I had made … I have been fortunate enough to have gotten many opportunities to do what has brought me the most fun in life — skiing.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 16, 1972
A nine-member committee appointed to study the feasibility of erecting a multi-purpose civic arena here will recommend to the council at its March 6 meeting that the city go ahead with the project. With council approval, construction on a proposed 30,000 square foot, 250 by 120-foot clear span building could begin in the spring, and the facility could be completed by Meeker County Fair time. Proposed location of the structure is on property just north of 10th Street, north of the Senior High School parking lot, on land owned by the Meeker County Fair Board. Tentative financing plans call for funds to be provided from accumulated reserves in the Public Utilities Department. The city would be city-owned and designed to accommodate a wide variety of uses. It would seat about 3,000 for ice hockey and other attractions. Additional seating could be provided for stage-type shows. Estimated construction costs are in the $110,000 range.
State Sen. Stanley Holmquist, who has served the Meeker County area in the Legislature since 1946, has announced that he will not be a candidate for reelection in the fall. Holmquist was elected to four two-year terms in the state House of Representatives, serving in that body from 1946 to 1954, before winning election to the Senate in 1954. He was reelected to the Senate in 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970, usually by strong majorities. Holmquist, a former school superintendent at Grove City, Homquist became one of the most influential legislators in the state, and served as majority leader of the Senate.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 13, 1947
The Litchfield Jaycees at their regular bimonthly meeting Monday night in the Library club rooms deciced to look into the following current problems facing Litchfield. Committees are appointed to gather information before any action can be taken on the problems. Projects the club will work on will be: hospital, airport, parking, zoning, taxes. On the hospital committee, the following were appointed: Dr. F.E. Maass, Dr. D.E. Dille, Jack Nelson, John Esbjornsson, Paul Halverson and Don Nordlie. Parking committee members: Mickey Osdoba, Wallace Fransein, Milton Schilling, Martin Luedtke, Robert Kram and Bruce Anderson. Tax committee includes Dr. L.M. Skamser, Robert Breitenbach, Don Lehman and Melvin Johnson.
Harry Radunz and Gust Danielson, Litchfield council members, accompanied by plant Supt. W.W. Viebahn, went to Springfield, Ohio to look over the new diesel which the city is buying. The new 1,000 KW unit was made at the home plant of the Superior Diesel company of Springfield. The three were the guests of the Diesel company, who welcomed the inspection before the unit was to be purchased.
The Litchfield Council received official notice of the resignation of Al Grove as county commissioner for this district. A successor to fill Grove’s position will be named by the council at forthcoming council meeting. There are several applications on file at the city office.
The city is considering the purchase of a new fire truck. This purchase, if taken, would be considered a safety measure because at the present time when the country truck is called out Litchfield is left with one truck, which is an old one. The new truck, which was purchased several years ago, was bought for both rural and city use. New ladders would also be added as a safety measure.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 14, 1878
Ed Brown, now of Faribault but who used to be in Litchfield, is visiting many old friends around here for a week or two. He looks as natural as an old show, only that new moustache covers up his manly physiognomy.
All ye dancers remember that the Masonic Dance comes off on the 22nd. A grand time is sure to be had, and everybody is invited to enjoy themselves just as much to the square foot as they can.
Ice is rather thin trade this winter. Heretofore, ice has averaged from two- to three-feet thick while this winter it is only 12 to 16 inches in thickness, but then the dealers are putting up just as much in quantity as if it was in bigger chunks.