20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 8, 2002
Poor weather kept people away from the Meeker County Fair for the second year in a row. About 10,200 people attended the fair, down about 200 people from a year earlier, when the fair fell on the four hottest days of the summer. Both years saw significant decrease from 2000, when good weather attracted a crowd of about 12,000.
If last year the problem was too much sun, this year the problem was too little. Storms blew into the area Saturday, cutting attendance by about half that day. Events continued for most of Saturday despite almost constant downpour, with some events being moved inside. “Weather was a big factor the last two years,” fair board president Loree Schultz said. “We were really happy with the results, considering Saturday was a washout.”
Election time used to be a fairly simple activity for Meeker County Republican faithful. Show up at the polls in November and put an “X” next to Bob Ness’s name. Primary election? Well, of course one could attend and vote there, as well. But a trip to the polls in September meant little because Ness, the Dassel resident who wound up serving five terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives, always was unopposed. But Ness’s retirement at the conclusion of the 2002 legislative session opened a new perspective for Republican voters. This September, for the first time in a decade, Republicans will go to the polls with a real purpose — that of choosing between Dean Urdahl of Grove City, who is the Republican Party’s endorsed candidate, and Dr. David Detert of Litchfield. Who admits he’s risking political standing by challenging the system.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 13, 1947
Work on erecting parking meters will be started in 30 days. Plans call for the installation of about 130 of the meters, which will be placed on Sibley Avenue from the Penney corner to the hotel corner, and on Second Street from the post office to the fire hall. The meters were ordered from the Duncan Miller Co. The meters to be installed in Litchfield will provide 12 minutes of parking time for 1 cent. The meters are being installed on a six-month trial basis. If at the end of the trial period they prove unsatisfactory, they will be removed at no expense to the city. When parking meters are first installed in a community opposition normally develops. However, after they are in operation for a time the meters come to be accepted and appreciated.
Elwin Anderson, Litchfield golf sensation, turned in his top performance of the year by firing a 4-under-par 33 on the Litchfield course late Saturday afternoon to break the former course record of 34 held by Jeff Agren. Anderson’s round included a hole-in-one on the short 230-yard No. 6 hole. He used a three iron on the shot. In addition to the ace, Anderson had seven pars and an eagle. On the par-five eighth hole, his drive hooked around the dogleg and lay 100 yards from the fence. An approach shot laid the ball to within four feet of the cup and he made the putt. Boyd Anderson witnessed the round to make it official.
The Meeker County Historical Society will hold a meeting at the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield Thursday noon. All persons interested in reviving the society should attend. The Historical Society has been inactive for a number of years and it is hoped this meeting will draw a good attendance. Plans are being made to preserve many historical artifacts and to erect a monument to Dr. Ripley at the lake. Dr. A.C. Nelson is president of the organization.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 12, 1927
The sad news spread Monday that Nels R. Nelson had passed away Sunday evening. The news was not altogether unexpected since he had been growing weaker each day. Nelson was born in Rodings Parish, in the province of Skane, Sweden, in 1846. He came to America in the spring of 1872 in the company of 40 or 50 immigrants from the same place. He came to Greenleaf directly from Sweden and was first employed as a farm laborer. He then bought a quarter section of land in the Beckville community and built a home for himself where he lived for nearly 53 years. In 1876, he was united in marriage to Miss Elsa Kronbeck and 10 children were born to that union. At the time of his death, he was 81 years and four months old. Mr. Nelson came to America with very limited means but because of exceptional foresight and hard work he achieved success. He was through the years a most staunch supporter of the Beckville Church.
Six young Litchfield men are counting automobiles for a week under the direction of the State Highway Department. Douglas Johnson and Joe Sexton are stationed at the junction of 10 and 22. Edwin Schelde and Robert Horton are at the junction of 10 and 22 west of town, and Roy Lindell and Paul Hammer are counting on Highway 24.
An Eden Valley man, arrested in New London Monday by Sheriff Anderson of Willmar with 15 gallons of moonshine, has been described as the “biggest bootlegger ever arrested in Kandiyohi County.” The man arrested tips the scales at 341 pounds.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 3, 1888
5,000 DOZEN EGGS WANTED AT ONCE — highest market prices for all farm produce. Groceries and Crokery at bottom prices. D.E. Branham, Litchfield-Minneapolis
Someone in this neighborhood must be acquainted with Uncle George Bonniwell’s potato patch and they must think he has very fine potatoes. Cause why they have been helping themselves to a number of bushels without saying once, if you please. Never mind, he has his suspicions.
A Forest City subscriber has a few fine swarms of bees to sell at low prices. Also honey in sections and a few pounds of loose honey at a bargain. Stop and see. E. Kimball.
It was loud but harmless — Otis Eastman and Joel Caylor discussing tariffs at the post office. There was a time when the post office would not permit anything so disagreeable on the premises but times have changed.
Litchfield High School is again at the front. As the result of the May examination, 106 papers were sent to the examining board at the University. The returns have just come in in the shape of 104 state certificates. This can hardly be beaten by the best high schools in the state.
The Norwegian school at Grove City closes this week and the teacher will work in the fields through harvest.