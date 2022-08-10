20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 8, 2002

Poor weather kept people away from the Meeker County Fair for the second year in a row. About 10,200 people attended the fair, down about 200 people from a year earlier, when the fair fell on the four hottest days of the summer. Both years saw significant decrease from 2000, when good weather attracted a crowd of about 12,000.

