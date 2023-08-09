20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 14, 2003
The Meeker County Food Shelf usually experiences a drought in donations during the summer, but this year it received a little relief from an unexpected gift. James Anderson of Litchfield won $800 from the Super Valu bank roll contest, and instead of using the money to buy something for himself, he decided to help those who were less fortunate. “I told them I’d surprise everybody and give it to the food shelf,” Andersson said. “I figured the food shelf could use it more than anything else.”
Cosmos is losing its nursing home, as well as one of its largest employers. Officials at Cosmos Healthcare Center told residents, their family members and staff on Aug. 5 that the home is closing its doors for business, tentatively on Oct. 20. Changes in the long-term care industry and inadequate reimbursement rates from Medicaid and Medicare were cited as the primary reasons for the closing. Phyllis Saunders, the homes executive director, said she is working with the Department of Health to ensure a smooth transition for residents and their family members. “These people are very special to me,” Saunders said. “They are part of my family. That’s why we’re in this business — because we are caring people. The 44-bed home, now owned Beverly Healthcare, has provided skilled nursing care and rehabilitative care since 1963.
Litchfield’s Dennis Quinn is spending his free time this summer like many retired teachers do — on the golf course. Only he’s not swinging the clubs. He’s carrying them. Quinn is in his sixth year as a caddy on the LPGA Tour and the third year as full-time caddy for Annette DeLuca. “You’re between the ropes in a major professional sport,” Quinn said on his way to Toldeo, Ohio, site of the Jamie Farr Kroger Classic. “You’re on the fairway and you’re working with some of the best players in the world.” Quinn got his break as a caddy in 1993 while on the bag for Patty Jordan at the now-defunct Northgate Classic held in Brooklyn Center. He enjoyed that experience so much that he spent the summer of 1998 as a caddy, eventually retiring early from teaching at Sartell High School to pursue his love affair with caddying.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 8, 1973
A vociferous group of residents along North Holcombe Avenue between Fifth Street south to Highway 12, entered strong objections to the use of that stretch of street as a detour route during the Sibley Avenue improvement project. The lusty protests got results. The City Council voted to scrap the State Highway Department recommended detour route along Holcombe and asked the state to reroute Highway 12 truck traffic along heavily residential East Fifth Street and along Gorman Avenue.
Department of Economic Development Commissioner James R. Heltzen signed the issue application for $700,000 in municipal industrial development bonds for the Fingerhut Corporation’s plant expansion in Litchfield. Present at the signing were Stanley Nemer, senior vice president of Fingerhut; Roy J. Ross, Litchfield city clerk; Mayor Vern Madson; and Ellsworth R. King, president of Litchfield Industries.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 19, 1948
Best quality beef will be offered in abundance to all comers on Friday at the annual auction in Central Park of 37 4-H Hereford and Angus steers raised by 4-H beef club members. All having meat lockers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. These beeves will provide prime meat for the locker. The following 4-H members will be selling Herefords: DeWayne Albright, Darrel Becker, Kenneth Blomquist, Jerome Busse, Marlow Carlson, Cyril Fitterer, Wesley Hanson, Leo Hogrefe, Marvin Hogrefe, Danny Jensen, Daniel Johnson, Lester Johnson, Bill Jorgenson, Michael Jorgenson, Stanley Liedman, Paul Lund, Edgar Marklowitz, Wallace Sayles, Allan Schmidt, Marlyn Smith, Robert Smith, Walter Tintes Jr., Paul Urdahl, Betty Welker, Lawrence Welker. The Following will be selling Angus: Jerome, Bengtson, Charles Johnson, Cedric Johnson, Philip Johnson, Lavern Laidlaw, James Larson, Marvin E. Martinson, Marilyn Schmidt, Milferd Smith and Kenneth Wessel.
As the fall hunting seasons were announced by the state conservation department, Meeker County has been placed in the area which will have just a half-day’s hunting for nine days. The season will open on Saturday, Oct. 23. Daily bag limit is two cock pheasants.
The annual flower show sponsored by the Litchfield Garden Club had the finest floral exhibits in the show’s history on Saturday at the Community Building. The flowers appeared brighter and more luxurious than in former years. Glads were in their prime and were the top attraction of the show.
The Cosmos Cooperative Creamery celebrated its 50th anniversary Sunday. A complete history of the creamery’s operation was presented by Joe Kalitowski. During the first year the creamery had a cash volume of $800, which has grown to a high of $180,000 the past year. Cosmos Cooperative Creamery officials include Frank Boeder, president; Harry Raske, vice president; Melvin Bipes, secretary; Fred Hesser, Clarence Litzau, O.E. Grimm, Ferdinant Kaddatz, directors; and Rowland Podratz, creamery operator.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 24, 1928
Fire, which broke out shortly after midnight Saturday, completely destroyed the home of L.T. Inselman, poultryman and truck farmer, located at the edge of Litchfield. Mr. Inselman was alone in the house at the time and asleep. He did not awaken until chunks of burning wood fell from the ceiling unto his bed. The whole house was a mass of flames by that time and he could not save much. However, after hurrying out a window, he did return to salvage a writing desk containing insurance papers. The loss is a severe setback for Mr. Inselman, who has worked hard to make his property profitable. Mrs. Inselman at the time was away at a church meeting in Jamestown, N.D.
Vivian Caylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Caylor, made the long swim Sunday evening from the diving board near the east shore to the pier at the Danielson-Esbjornnson bath house on the south shore, a distance of 1 mile. Miss Caylor was fresh at the finish and looked as if she could have gone twice as far.
The new county garage, built in the rear of the courthouse, is rapidly nearing completion. The building will house three cars with additional room for working space. It is almost an exact miniature of the jail. The real beauty of the building, according to Sheriff Anderson, is the fact that its construction will not cost the county a penny. All of the cost was met by the fines collected from bootleggers and other law breakers.
J.C. Penney, organizer of J.C. Penney Co., and president of the board of directors, paid the Litchfield store a visit today and was a guest of A.L. Christenson, manager of the store, over the noon hours at his home. Mr. Penney is visiting a number of Minnesota stores. His stay in Litchfield was short since he was due in St. Cloud. The J.C. Penney Company operates 44 stores in Minnesota.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 25, 1889
The deep well at Brightwood hotel has been completed. Mr. Knight lost $100 on the job. It is 242 feet deep and the water, and the water flows to within 15 feet of the surface. It is not known how deep the last vein is, and Mr. Knight thinks that if he had driven his tubing lower into it, a flow would have been secured. The machinery next goes to the Gremier farm and afterwards to the new residend of C.A. Greeleaf.