20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 14, 2003

The Meeker County Food Shelf usually experiences a drought in donations during the summer, but this year it received a little relief from an unexpected gift. James Anderson of Litchfield won $800 from the Super Valu bank roll contest, and instead of using the money to buy something for himself, he decided to help those who were less fortunate. “I told them I’d surprise everybody and give it to the food shelf,” Andersson said. “I figured the food shelf could use it more than anything else.”

