20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 7, 2002

Voters turned out in throngs Tuesday, driven by competitive local races, a possible increase in property taxes and a tragic turn late in the U.S. Senate race. Coming in with decisions in mind and leaving with red “I Voted” stickers, a steady stream of voters showed up at the polls all day. Total voter turnout for Meeker County was 10,309, representing almost 80% of registered voters. Litchfield election official Carol Lupfer attributed the high numbers to heaving campaigning by local and state candidates in addition to widespread attention after the death of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone on Oct. 25.

