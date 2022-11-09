20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 7, 2002
Voters turned out in throngs Tuesday, driven by competitive local races, a possible increase in property taxes and a tragic turn late in the U.S. Senate race. Coming in with decisions in mind and leaving with red “I Voted” stickers, a steady stream of voters showed up at the polls all day. Total voter turnout for Meeker County was 10,309, representing almost 80% of registered voters. Litchfield election official Carol Lupfer attributed the high numbers to heaving campaigning by local and state candidates in addition to widespread attention after the death of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone on Oct. 25.
Horns honked and drivers saluted Meeker County Sheriff’s Department personnel with a thumb-up Saturday as items from what used to be The Juice Bar were loaded onto a semi-tractor trailer. The news spread quickly that the Sheriff’s Department, aided by Minneapolis Police Department undercover officers, had raided The Juice Bar and arrested six people in connection with prostitution at the business late Friday night, and it brought impromptu celebrations from city residents. “It’s something that the community, in my opinion, was wishful and hoping would happen,” Cosmos City Clerk Kathy Blackwell said. The Juice Bar opened in November 2001, and less then a year later, after the raid, owner Dale Peterson was arrested and charged with promotion of prostitution, receiving profits from prostitution and failure to register as a sexual offender, all felonies.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 13, 1946
A half ton of clothing and school supplies for needy European children was donated at the World Community Day service held last Friday at the Methodist Church. The project was sponsored by the Litchfield County of Church Women and five churches in the community. Fifty bundles of complete clothing outfits containing suits or dresses, underclothes, coats, towels, blankets and other items were prepared by the church women of Litchfield.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 11, 1927
The Aulger Bros. Stock Co. opened a week’s engagement at the opera house Monday night. A matinee was given Thursday afternoon and the engagement will close Saturday night with the presentation of “Strange Bedfellows” a comedy in three acts. Those who have not attended any of the entertainment so far will be able redeem themselves tonight and tomorrow for the pleasures they have missed. The Aulger Bros. are better than ever. The personnel of the company has been strengthened, new plays are being presented, plays that only recently have completed runs in New York. This year the company carries sixteen people, including its own orchestra.
The Masonic bodies have moved into their fine new quarters over the J.C. Penney Company store. They had been at home in the lodge rooms over the Electric Maid Bakery. The new quarters are elaborate in their appointments.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 10, 1888
The election passed off very quietly in Litchfield and throughout the county. The vote polled was very large. The Republican majorities are surprises even to the most sanguine. Local politicians of both parties raised $25 for the telegraph companies and bulletins were received every few minutes throughout Tuesday evening at the club rooms of both parties and were copied on a large blackboard at Revells corner in Litchfield. The town board, with Aaron Liedholm and Nelson March as clerks, the counting of ballots commenced at five o’clock and completed after seven o’clock Wednesday morning.