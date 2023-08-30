20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 11, 2003
Neil Brodin read earlier this week about a memorial service held recently for the 343rd and final firefighter to die in the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York City. The newspaper account struck a nerve for Brodin, a former police officer who now creates bronze statues as memorials to police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. “That kind of ended that era (of memorials),” Brodin said. “I think it hit me because of the (statues) we’ve worked on.” Brodin Studios is continuing work on tow life-size firefighter statues that will wind up part of a memorial to fall firefighters in Huntington Manor, N.Y. Brodin completed the first of the two statues last month, and it gave him an unusual opportunity to show off his work to Litchfield residents. The statue of a kneeling firefighter with head in hand, titled “Call to Duty,” was part of a display Brodin had at the International Fire and Rescue Chiefs Convention in Dallas. And when he finished showing the statue there, Brodin decided to have photos of it taken at Schaefer’s Photography in Litchfield. He seemed pleased that the circumstances had allowed the 650-pound bronze statue to wind up in Litchfield so close to the second anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. “I just thought it was kind of nice for people here to see it,” Brodin said, explaining that even though they’re created here, the wax casts of the statues leave Brodin Studios on North Sibley Avenue in pieces, which wind up at Casting Creations in Howard Lake, where the actual casting and assembly of the statues is accomplished.
Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a robbery at the Juice Bar in Cosmos. Dale Peterson, owner of the strip club, reported to the sheriff’s office that three unidentified men armed with handguns and a baseball bat broke into his apartment at the rear of the business and assaulted and robbed him. Peterson, 51, told investigators he was tied up and beaten with a baseball bat during the robbery. He said the men took nearly $4,500 from the ATM he uses as a safe and nearly $1,000 from his wallet. This is not Peterson’s first brush with trouble at the strip club he has owned for two years. The business was raided by sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel in November, and Peterson and other employees were charged in connection with prostitution that authorities alleged was happening on the premises.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 15, 1948
As the school year opens, 76 country schools will be operating in Meeker with 81 teachers. Schools closed for the first time this school year are District 80 near Paynesville, Dist. 61 near Kingston and Dist. 26 in Watkins. This brings to 12 the number of rural schools that have closed.
Home on leaves or furlough for visits with their families are eight members of the 1948 graduating class at LHS, all of whom enlisted following their graduation this past spring.
Young men between the ages of 18 and 26 registering for the draft in Meeker County total 1,063, according to Mrs. Shirley George, draft board clerk. Now that the bulk of the registration is completed, questionnaires will be sent out. The first group to receive them will be single, non-father, non-veterans. Draft numbers will be given each registrant sometime in November. The first call from the state will be 164 men, which means about one man from each draft board in the state.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 14, 1928
Litchfield women under the general chairmanship of Mrs. Peter Rodange are interesting themselves in the candidacy of Herbert Hoover for president. Twenty-five leaders have been appointed and each is to choose six assistant leaders who in turn will follow by recruiting six others. The club already has 100 members.
If you are a motorist and some dark night notice a tire lying in the road, leave it alone. A young farmer living near St. Cloud was robbed Sunday night when, some distance outside the city he saw a tire lying in the road and stopped to investigate. As he stopped, two men emerged from the bushes with guns and relieved the young man of the $23 he had in his billfold.
A merry-go-round came to town Tuesday and was set up on the vacant lot next to the municipal plant. Many of the younger folks are enjoying rides.
The attempt to breed black bass at the outlet of Lake Ripley failed. Last spring, a portion of the creek below the outlet was dammed up and filled with water from the lake through the operation of a siphon. The small pound was then stocked with black bass taken from the lake in hopes that they would use the pond as a spawning bed. For some reason the plan did not work out. Black bass appear to be sensitive to artificial situations.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 23, 1889
James W. Polks died last Saturday of dropsy. He was born in Bullitt County, Kentucky, in 1809. He received a good education in his early years and at one time was studying medicine. In 1830 he went to Louisville and there learned the cooper’s trade, which he afterward followed for 40 years. From 1841 to 1846 he conducted a shop in Chicago and also was in the dairy business near the city. In 1857 he came to Minnesota, locating first in Jordan. He came to Meeker County in 1866 and located near his present place in Forest Prairie Township. He had a good-sized farm and gave considerable attention to stock raising. He was a Democrat in politics and a leader in his township.
The remains of chicken legs, turkeys, etc. on the river bank is clear indication that we have some fat minks along the Crow River not too far from the village of Kingston.
The Hutchinson Leader made the ridiculous statement that the recent examination for a West Point cadet held in Litchfield was a fraud and that the majority of the board so considered it, and that the examination was fixed for one candidate. The Leader has been asked for proof but so far has provided none.
The Master Mason, official organ of the Masonic fraternities of the Northwest, publishes the following anent the laying of the cornerstone of the Masonic temple in this city:
Aug. 15, Grand Master Kiester, accompanied by other officers of the Grand Lodge and escorted by Very Eminent Sir W.W. Sanborn and the Grand Commandery of Minnesota laid in ample form the corner stone of the commodious new hall in Litchfield. The day was extremely fine and attendance all that could be desired and the ceremonies passed off as an entire success. Litchfield has one of the best lodges and is the home of some of the best Masons in the state and the brethren did themselves proud in the entertainment of numerous guests. A bountiful dinner was served to several hundred. After the ceremony free buses were provided to Brightwood, a beautiful spot destined to make Litchfield a resort when its charms become more widely known. A banquet and ball given by the Sir Knights of the Meltia Commandery closed one of the pleasant days of the year in the annals of Minnesota Masons.