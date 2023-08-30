20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 11, 2003

Neil Brodin read earlier this week about a memorial service held recently for the 343rd and final firefighter to die in the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York City. The newspaper account struck a nerve for Brodin, a former police officer who now creates bronze statues as memorials to police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. “That kind of ended that era (of memorials),” Brodin said. “I think it hit me because of the (statues) we’ve worked on.” Brodin Studios is continuing work on tow life-size firefighter statues that will wind up part of a memorial to fall firefighters in Huntington Manor, N.Y. Brodin completed the first of the two statues last month, and it gave him an unusual opportunity to show off his work to Litchfield residents. The statue of a kneeling firefighter with head in hand, titled “Call to Duty,” was part of a display Brodin had at the International Fire and Rescue Chiefs Convention in Dallas. And when he finished showing the statue there, Brodin decided to have photos of it taken at Schaefer’s Photography in Litchfield. He seemed pleased that the circumstances had allowed the 650-pound bronze statue to wind up in Litchfield so close to the second anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. “I just thought it was kind of nice for people here to see it,” Brodin said, explaining that even though they’re created here, the wax casts of the statues leave Brodin Studios on North Sibley Avenue in pieces, which wind up at Casting Creations in Howard Lake, where the actual casting and assembly of the statues is accomplished.

