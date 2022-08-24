20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 22, 2002
Katie Johnson was a third-grader when her older sister, Beth, was crowned Miss Grove City. Katie was crowned Little Miss Grove City during that same coronation event in 1993. “Big Miss Grove City, I knew I really wanted to do that when I got older, too,” she said. That hope became reality Sunday when she was crowned Miss Grove City before a large crowd in the theater at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School. Johnson, who will be a junior at ACGC in the fall, was one of three young women vying for the crown, along with Missy Renne and Lisa Holmquist.
An overnight stay in the Meeker County jail may not provide Holiday Inn-like ambience, but at least the price is right, and as a result of county board action Tuesday, payment is convenient. Effective Aug. 1, state law decrees that people sentenced to jail may be charged for room and board. Meeker County Commissioners set the fee for jail time at $15 per day. The board also authorized providing a system under which prisoners can pay via credit card. It was noted at the meeting that probably a low percentage of prisoners have valid credit cards. Jail supervisor Joe Lenz said it was pretty uncertain how cooperative his “guests” would be in paying up.
Kermit Anderson of Litchfield was one of Minnesota’s 53 at-home players on a recent episode of “Powerball-The Game Show.” Anderson won $500 on the show that aired Aug. 3.
Tom Reuter might be a rookie for the Litchfield Blues, but he doesn’t play like one. Reuter, who played amateur baseball with New Prague and the Minneapolis Angels the past five seasons, came up with his biggest hit in a Blues uniform, drive in Russ Nathe with a one-out single in the 10th inning for a 5-4 win over Green Isle in the opening round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament Sunday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 23, 1972
Independent Review staff member Bob Hughes spent the weekend in the St. Cloud hospital after being injured in a slow pitch softball game at Holdingford Saturday evening. Hughes, playing third base for the McCarthy’s team, was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion in a violent collision with a baserunner. He was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and expects to be back at his desk at the Independent Review office later this week.
Bill Schnell, LHS senior, achieved scouting’s top award at a court of awards at the Zion Church on Aug. 7 when he became an Eagle Scout. Bill is a member of Boy Scout Troop 355. He’s the son of Dr. and Mrs. Fred Schnell of Litchfield.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 27, 1947
A hectic aftermath of Monday night’s softball “lights out” episode came at a special council meeting attended by about 200 representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, Jaycees, softball players and general citizenry. Joe Casey, representing the Chamber of Commerce, recounted what happened at the game and expressed the regrets of the Chamber for “insulting both the softball plans and players and treating them in such a high-handed manner.” The blame for the handling of the lights Monday evening was placed on the acting mayor and president of the council, Walfred Lund. Softball league president Melvin Johnson approached Lund, in the absence of Mayor H.A. Plate, with a request that, due to the importance of the playoff game, a little more time beyond the 10 p.m. game curfew be allowed. Lund rejected the request. The game between the Horseshoe Café and Rosendale teams for the league championship came to an end at 10 p.m. “on account of darkness” because at 10 o’clock the lights were turned off by police officer Manning, following the acting mayor’s directive – with the game tied 5-5 in the seventh inning and a crowd estimated at more than 1,000 in attendance. Players and many of the record crowd mingled about for a half hour or more hoping the game could continue, as the winner of the game is to be Litchfield representative in the state tournament. Efforts to contact the acting mayor by phone as lights went out were unsuccessful.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 17, 1888
At about 2 o’clock last Tuesday afternoon, Mr. E.R. Brooks, while loading coal on the west side of the woolen mills, discovered flames issuing from an upper window of the main mill. He at once ran to the engine room, gave the alarm, and the whistle was blown just as the fire was noticed by the operatives on the second floor. The fire had started in the picker room, an area about 8 by 12 feet in size and lined with sheet iron. The flames spread to all parts of the upper story almost instantly, smoke driving out the workmen before anything could be saved. A stiff breeze was blowing from the north which served to urge the flames to do their work. Meanwhile, the fire bell had rung and the department turned out promptly. The hook and ladder, as usual, was the first to arrive. Next came the large engine, followed closely by the chemical and hose carts. The engine was taken to the creek below the mill, a line of hose laid and a stream of water was plying on the doomed building which quickly had become a mass of flames. All of the machinery is a total loss, as is also the building. The north brick wall and a vigorous use of the hose saved the engine, boiler, etc. without being damaged in the least. Total loss is estimated at $15,000 including $4,000 worth of goods in the looms and ready for dyeing. On this latter there was $2,000 insurance and on the mill and machinery $7,000.
Angell and Weeks have their G.A.R. group photo of 100 old veterans finished. It is a fine piece of photographic work and shows what the firm can do. It is something that every member of the post should feel proud of. The artists have copied the group down to a 14-by-17 so that each may have a copy. The original picture, 36-by-48, is on display at the Angell and Weeks gallery in Litchfield.
Gen. George A. Sheridan of New York will address the Grand Republican rally Wednesday at the Rink. General Sheridan is an Irishman and was a brave union general during the war. He is one of the most eloquent speakers in America. Hutchinson Republican Club, in full uniform with their Glee Club, are expected to be in attendance. Litchfield Republican Club, in full uniform, will be numbered with 500 torches in line. The noted Litchfield Glee Club will give several of their popular songs during the evening.