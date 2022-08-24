20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 22, 2002

Katie Johnson was a third-grader when her older sister, Beth, was crowned Miss Grove City. Katie was crowned Little Miss Grove City during that same coronation event in 1993. “Big Miss Grove City, I knew I really wanted to do that when I got older, too,” she said. That hope became reality Sunday when she was crowned Miss Grove City before a large crowd in the theater at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School. Johnson, who will be a junior at ACGC in the fall, was one of three young women vying for the crown, along with Missy Renne and Lisa Holmquist.

