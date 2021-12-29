20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 27, 2001
The concrete floor is bare. Plastic covered the windows. A fine film of dust coated the dry wall. But, for at least the next few days, members of Ostmark Lutheran Church congregation were home. Home for the holidays, as it were. Nearly a year and a half ago, Ostmark lost its church building in an incredible late-night blaze, which burned the 106-year-old structure to the ground. Months of indecision and some debate followed as church members tried to decide whether to rebuild on the original church site on 680th Avenue northeast of Forest City, or to move to an area closer to a main highway. Finally, this past summer, the congregation voted to rebuild on the original site.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 29, 1971
If County Clerk of District Court Hardy Silverberg is on the ball, he’ll install a couple of mirrors in convenient sots on the walls of his office. A lot of women will probably want to run a comb through their hair or fix their face a bit in his office starting this week. Beginning Monday, the routine of renewing your driver’s license will include being photographed – in color. Picture taking equipment was put into use at the County Clerk’s office for the first time on Monday. Color pictures as part of the license were authorized by the 1971 Legislature to provide more positive identification of the license holder.
Mr. ad Mrs. Duane Henkelman, Litchfield, wish to announce the adoption of a baby boy, Brent David, born Oct. 19, 1971. He arrived at their home Dc. 17. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Oville J. Larson of Willmar, and paternal grandmother is Mrs. Ray Henkelman of Litchfield.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 26, 1946
In order to modernize the appearance of Sibley Avenue, the three-globe street lights are being changed to a single light. A stronger globe will be placed in the single light fixture. The newer, modern lighting fixture will enhance Litchfield’s main street a great deal.
Christmas home lighting is staging a come back after several war years of no outside home decorations. Many Litchfield residents are adding to the holiday festive spirit by having attractive outdoor lighting. Outstanding trims may be seen at Len Inselman’s, E.O. Whalberg’s, H.M. Quinn’s, Mrs. E.W. Campbell’s, V.A. Sederstrom’s, G.M. and P.A. Osdaba’s, R.B. Hagglund’s, Milton Lagren’s, and a number of other homes. The attractive trims do much to add to the beauty of the town during the holiday season.