20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 27, 2003

Ranked No. 1 before the season even started, Litchfield’s boys basketball team members played all season with a bull’s-eye on their backs. But rather than fret about the intense pressure, the Dragons responded with determination. They never lost focus on their ultimate goal — a state championship — and Saturday the dream became reality as the Dragons claimed a second consecutive title with a 51-33 win over DeLaSalle in the Class AA finals at Target Center in Minneapolis. “In many ways, this team had nothing to gain and everything to lose,” Litchfield coach John Carlson said. “Unless this team won the state, and probably in dominating fashion, this season would have been considered a failure. Wow, what pressure for a great group of young men. The great news is that they rose to the occasion and achieved all their goals.” The Dragons have won three state titles in four years, and the program posted a 139-9 record during the past five seasons.

Tags