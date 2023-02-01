20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 6, 2003

Plans for a new City Hall will move forward when a committee of local officials determines whether the opera house that has been used for city offices can be restored for other purposes. Council members decided Monday that the resolutions passed in September still stand. Those resolutions include a commitment to build a new City Hall, to locate the new building on a lot on U.S. Highway 12, and to restore the opera house building. City employees have been working in two trailers since October because City Hall’s mold problem had caused health problems. The matter of a new City Hall was tabled last fall until an air quality study determined whether the existing building was usable. A study completed by Applied Environmental Sciences in December found extensive fungal growth and suggested that fixing the problem would be a major undertaking.