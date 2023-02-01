20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 6, 2003
Plans for a new City Hall will move forward when a committee of local officials determines whether the opera house that has been used for city offices can be restored for other purposes. Council members decided Monday that the resolutions passed in September still stand. Those resolutions include a commitment to build a new City Hall, to locate the new building on a lot on U.S. Highway 12, and to restore the opera house building. City employees have been working in two trailers since October because City Hall’s mold problem had caused health problems. The matter of a new City Hall was tabled last fall until an air quality study determined whether the existing building was usable. A study completed by Applied Environmental Sciences in December found extensive fungal growth and suggested that fixing the problem would be a major undertaking.
Shovels and snowblowers were out in force Monday as Litchfield dug itself out of winter’s first major snowfall. A snow storm that started Sunday and continued through Monday dumped about 10 inches on Litchfield, according to local weatherman Glen Young. “There’s lots of white,” Young said. “It made the snowmobilers happy.” The storm took Young, who had predicted 1 to 3 inches, by surprise. He thought the heart of the storm would strike south of Litchfield. “Everything I had said 1 to 3 inches,” Young said, “and then 6 inches, but it just kept coming.”
Janet Walsh, a Litchfield native who lives in Florida, is used to watching NASA’s space shuttles fly overhead as they take off or land. She was sitting on the doorstep of her home Saturday in Ocala, Florida, reading the newspaper as she waited to hear the sonic boom that would signal it was time to look up and see the space shuttle Columbia. The noise never came, and the land time passed. Walsh went inside and turned on the television, where she learned that communication with the shuttle had been lost. “It was an eerie thought,” said Walsh, a 1982 graduate of Litchfield High School who now works as a photographer for the Star Banner, a newspaper in the New York Times newspaper group. “When communication was lost, it was just so obvious. Everything with NASA seems to be so exacting.” NASA lost contact with Columbia at 8 a.m. CST, 16 minutes before it was scheduled to land. The shuttle broke apart over Texas during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, killing the seven astronauts aboard.’
Hannah Yohn’s grimace was punctuated by a shiver as she knelt ever-so-carefully and tried — unsuccessfully — to coax even a dribble of milk from the large Holstein at the Don and Pam Witte farm in rural Atwater. The effort ended after numerous giggles and shrieks with Yohn standing and shrugging, good naturedly accepting the teasing of other members in her group. “This was my first cow milking experience,” Yohn said in a soft, southern accent. “I think it’s a gift to be able to milk anything, and I just don’t have the gift. I’ve tried and it just doesn’t work for me.” Nonetheless, it’s an experience Yohn is sure to take back with her when she returns to Hartford, Alabama, area at the end of this week. She and eight others are part of an exchange group here for the 32nd Annual International Peanut Butter and Milk Festival, during which Alabamans have visited area dairy farms, toured Litchfield manufacturing plants and businesses, taken in a Litchfield High School basketball game and even posed for pictures in front of the big twine ball in Darwin.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 31, 2073
A festering disagreement between the School Board and the Litchfield Education Association over how many college credits should be granted for a human relations course teachers are taking will be submitted to arbitration for settlement. The LEA Grievance Committee formally presented its objections to the Board’s action in attaching three credit hours value to the course. The LEA group insists that the course should carry a value of six credit hours. Credit hours for completing college work enable teachers to switch “pay lanes” resulting in pay boosts.
You’ll be able to sit in the shade of a tree on Litchfield’s main street in the not-too-distant future if a plan approved by Litchfield Chamber of Commerce’s Retail Committee reaches fruition. The retail group went on record as approving the planting of trees in the downtown business section as part of this summer’s street renovation project. According to a tentative agreement, the city will pay for the planters for the trees, while the retail group will pick up the tab for the trees. There’ll probably be between 24 and 32 trees planted in the business district when the project is complete.
The public installation of Bethel No. 45 of the International Order of Job’s Daughters was held Jan. 21 at the Masonic Hall. Officers installed were: Honored Queen Penny Peterson, Sr. Princess Karen Ellis, Jr. Princess Christine Ditty, Guide Kathy Bent, and Marshall Kathy Anderson.
Dave Dollerschell, a 1969 graduate of Litchfield, recently enjoyed one of his top games scoring-wise on the hardwood. A senior guard for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Dollerschell tossed in 29 points, 20 of which came in the first half, to help lead the Bulldogs to a convincing 114-70 win over Concordia Friday. The following evening, Dave dropped in 17 points to lead the Bulldogs scoring as they downed St. Mary’s 81-61.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 12, 1948
The birth records at the Clerk of Court office show nearly a birth a day as an average for the county during 1947. The total number of babies born in Meeker in 1947 was 361. With only four more during the year, Meeker would have averaged a baby a day. The deaths fortunately fell well behind births. Records show that in the year just ended there were 176 deaths in the county.
Running Meeker County has become big business and the expenditures required to keep all areas of the county services going reached $1,340,895. With the exception of road and bridge, all funds are in good shape. However, the road and bridge fund goes deeper into the red each year, and at this time is nearly $800,000 on the wrong side of the ledger. Meeker County has 777 miles of roads to maintain. There is only one county in the state, St. Louis, much larger than Meeker, with more roads to care for. A solution to the problem, county officials say, is to provide a greater share of the gas tax to county road maintenance. If the present 33% were increased to 50% most counties like Meeker would have their road funds become solvent.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 10, 1928
The Litchfield Hatchery is warming up one of its huge incubators and will begin to load it with eggs Monday for the first hatch of the season. Leo Baumgartner has been busy for some time throughout the county culling laying flocks in order to improve the quality of the eggs used as to type and laying ability. The hatchery anticipates a very busy season.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 9, 1889
Architect Philips has nearly completed plans for the summer hotel on Lake Ripley. It will be 45 by 56, two stories high. There will be a wide veranda both above and below. The building will be surrounded by a tower 56 feet above the water.
The new pipe organ for Trinity Church has arrived and is now in position. The members of the congregation are well pleased with it. It is a fine instrument both in finish and tone. The organ recital will be given a week from next Thursday and possibly repeated the next evening. Admission tickets are free and may be had from the rector Rev. Pinkham.
Collinwood has a monstrosity that would do credit to a dime museum. T.H. Pendergast, who has not kept hens for over a year, has recently been surprised by finding fresh eggs laid in his sheep stable. As he has no near neighbors who keep hens, he is forced to believe that he is the owner of a sheep who has taken to egg laying. Having a flock of 50 sheep he is unable to discover which one is the egg layer. At present, he is engaged in trying to solve the mystery. The reader of this item is urged to await further development.
A. Tharalson and Sheriff Holm went to Alexandria yesterday to witness the execution of John Lee, the murderer. Lee and Martin Moe, two young men, were to be hanged yesterday for murder. Gov. Merriam commuted Moe’s sentence to life in prison. The confession of Lee made last Monday and the recommendation of Judge Searle before whom the trial was held figured in the favorable action by the governor.