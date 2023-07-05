20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 10, 2003

Litchfield High School’s marching band traveled to Colorado for its annual end-of-season excursion and came home six days later with its own version of a Rocky Mountain high. The Marching Dragons captured first place in the high school bands division during a parade held in connection with the international Lions Club convention July 1 in Denver. “It’s been a good year for us,” director David Ceasar said. “This trip was a lot of fun.” The Marching Dragons bested bands from New Mexico and Texas, which finished second and third, respectively.

