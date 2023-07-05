20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 10, 2003
Litchfield High School’s marching band traveled to Colorado for its annual end-of-season excursion and came home six days later with its own version of a Rocky Mountain high. The Marching Dragons captured first place in the high school bands division during a parade held in connection with the international Lions Club convention July 1 in Denver. “It’s been a good year for us,” director David Ceasar said. “This trip was a lot of fun.” The Marching Dragons bested bands from New Mexico and Texas, which finished second and third, respectively.
The past year has been a blur for Kristina Hein. So much so, in fact, that it wasn’t until this past week that Hein actually took time to reflect on just what she has been through the past 12 months as Miss Litchfield. “I didn’t realize how much we actually did,” she said. “We spent four hours looking through pictures for our slide show and I think that was when I realized all the fun stuff we did.” Hein, 19, will surrender her crown to one of the nine candidates vying for the 2003-2004 Miss Litchfield title Sunday. She and her two princesses, Sara Warmbier and Alyssa Vinar, also will tke time to say goodbye and thank you to the community during a slide show, for which they have gathered hundreds of pictures from throughout the year.
Litchfield Golf Club Inc. wants to hire a golf professional to boost sagging membership and raise enough revenue to pay for his or her own salary and other course improvements. Todd Swanson, president of LGC Inc. asked the Litchfield City Council onday to partner with the golf club to hire the pro. The council took no action on the issue. The golf pro would offer lessons, manage the pro shop, tee timies, tournaments and leagues and market the golf club to the community. Funding would come from the golf club’s budget, not taxpayers’ money, Swanson said. “It won’t take you long to get this money back,” Swanson said. “If this person does not pay for himself or herself, they’re probably not doing their job.” LGC has seen a drop in membership from more than 500 in 2001 to around 400 in 2003.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 15, 1948
Lake Lillian, quick to take advantage of the smallest break, took advantage of three errors by the Horseshoe Café team in the ninth inning and took a 2-1 decision over the Litchfield league leaders in an exhibition game here Friday night. Watching the tight game were 3,000 fans who jammed the available bleachers and stood five and six deep around three sides of the diamond to get a view of the action. It was by far the largest crowd ever to watch a softball game here. Two snap ball pitchers did the honors for their teams in this epic battle. Myron Flann, as brilliant as ever, did the chucking for Lake Lillian, with Howard Flann catching. Chuck Miller pitched one of his best games ever for Horseshoe as he went eight innings. Rufus Paul, who was behind the plate for Horseshoe, drove in his team’s only run.
On Tuesday, the VFW held a shocking bee at the Paul Nelson place near Rosendale. In spite of the fact that rain cut the time, the 22 men shocked about 45 acres. There was about four acres left when a deluge came. All the men got thoroughly wet and removed their shoes before going into the Nelson farm house where Tommy McGraw’s Horseshoe Café served lunch. The following men assisted: Roy Anderson Alfred Briggs, Archie Curtis, Eldon Fransein, Donald Hanson, Glen Hultgren, Bob Holtz, Gene Kohlhoff, Ernest Lee, Virgil Lewerenz, Ron Lindeen, Frank Mayall, Tommy McGraw, Leo Marquardt, Wilhelm Nelson, Ray Nelson, Thomas Tierney, Willard Wood, Oliver Prieve, Butch Swenson, Don Singlestead and Marlin Carlson.
Remember that old cannon that was a permanent fixture in front of the G.A.R. Hall for many years? Well, it’s back again. It isn’t the same cannon or field piece that used to be there, however. That old one was cut up and used for scrap at the beginning of World War II. The original gun was the property of the VFW and now the government has sent a replacement. It’s a heavy rig weighing well over a ton.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 20, 1928
Litchfield was given a treat to an afternoon of gypsy life Monday afternoon. Ten cars of these nomadic carefree people were halted on South Sibley Avenue by Sheriff Bernard Anderson and held for the arrival o complaining parties from Gaylord to settle thieving which had taken place in that city. When the cars entered Gaylord, the “queens” left the cars and made the customary tour of the stores and shops. IN a drug store, one of the ladies frisked the lady proprieter of a $5 bill. Litchfield officials were notified that the group was headed this way. When they arrived, they were halted and five of the drivers were forced to leave their machines. The sheriff and Chief Frank Nelson then ordered the greasy gentlemen to march down main street to the cooler. Though they seemed to think it was so much hooey, four complied, but a fifth had to be persuaded by a healthy kick from the sheriff’s size 12 shoe. Much in the manner of a herd of cattle, they wandered down main street with oaths and jabberings. After being searched, 11 were tossed into a small cooler which quickly changed from a cooler to a sweat box. The scene shifted back to the queens who sat securely in the cars very much like canned milk cows only not nearly as sanitary. The young blood of the city and oldsters, too, were on hand to interview the women, marvel at the filthy cuteness of the half-clothed tots and generally enjoy the forced encampment. Interviews revealed the tribe was composed for the most part of people born in the United States with the older folks coming from Brazil. They winter in Chicago where many of the men work at various jobs for food. The caravan consisted of seven Cadillacs, two Buicks and one Chevrolet. Each carried three or four grown-ups and a back seat of children three deep. The $5 stolen was recovered and costs amounting to $60 were paid before the group moved on to Fargo.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 20, 1889
G.W. Clarke of Grove City has just returned from Dakota. He says he would rather live on the moon than in any of the seven counties he visited there. For the past four years, the crops have all been total failures, the people there being able to maintain little more than a bare existence. Ater all, who wants anything better than Minnesota and what county is better than Meeker.
Frank Viren worked for Branham and Greenleaf at Brightwood up to last Saturday. This week he hasn’t worked for anyboday at all on account of John Knight’s mule. At about 11 o’clock last Saturday, Frank started from Brightwood Hotel to the laundry carrying a bundle of clothes and a tin pain in which was a piece of ice. Mr. Knight’s mule was standing idle and so Frank got on his back. Soon the ice began to rattle in the pail and the mule started to run. Frank had about all he could do to hold the pail and the clothes and so the mule had things pretty much his own way. All went well, however, until the animal turned off into the brush and made straight for a leaning tree. Frank got as low as possible but was brushed from the ule’s back and dropped to the ground in an insensible condition. Dr. Bissel was sent for at once and Frank was taken to the nearest cottage where he soon revived. The examination reveal a broken shoulder and a large bruise to the head. Good care, however, has enabled him to be up and around.