20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 14, 2002
Barring a monumental turnaround in the industry, Aspen Trailer Inc. seems likely to close its Litchfield manufacturing plant soon. Aspen Trailer’s parent company, based in British Columbia, Canada, announced a “temporary closure” of its U.S. manufacturing plant on the last day of January. But with no end in sight to sluggish trailer sales, current employees speculate it’s unlikely the Litchfield plant ever will reopen. “The owners … are certainly not quitters,” Mike Ross, engineering liaison at the Litchfield plant, said. “They’re trying to keep this thing breathing as long as they can. Maybe they can bring it back through cryogenics or something.” Aspen Trailer Inc. opened in Litchfield’s industrial park about four years ago. In June 2000, with the custom-built trailer industry booming, the company announced its aggressive Project Eagle, a plan to manufacture all U.S.-bound trailer orders at the Litchfield facility. The local team included seven office personnel and 36 employees in the manufacturing plant, and the company projected employee numbers to double as a result of Project Eagle. But the growth never materialized, and by last week, only three employees remained at the plant.
Meeker County Memorial Hospital will have a new chief executive officer by early April if everything goes according to hospital board plans. Members of a selection committee and representatives of the two Litchfield clinics will interview five candidates — chosen as the best from a field of more than 130 candidates — this week. “It’s hard to believe we had that many. And we had some really good ones,” board chariman Dave Gabrielson said.
Residents of Meeker, McLeod and Wright counties gambled more than $21 million in 2001 in a variety of forms, including the Minnesota State Lottery, charitable and tribal gambling, as well as illegal gambling. “It’s amazing that over $21 million was wagered in District 20A last year. Gambling activity in our district continues to rise,” state Rep. Bob Ness, R-Dassel, said. The breakdown of gambling in 20A included: $3.5 million in state lottery, including $2.9 on scratch tickets; and $19 million on charitable gambling and pull tabs.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 15, 1972
Topics at Monday night’s regular School Board session ranged from bussing to summer school, and from China to the new 10-hour a day, four-day work week. Bus owners Burgess “Bud” Smith and Ernie Walters came to the board with several complaints, including their feeling that they had been shortchanged in a new bus rotation system involving Smith, Walters and Charles Hicks. School Business Manager Roy Hed says it’s not so, and that a 12-student unit owned by Hicks was replaced by a small bus that can handle about 24 students. Hed said it was understood at the time that 24-student unit was a replacement, not a new one. The School Board said it would study this and a dispute about extra curricular transportation duties.
Also Monday, the board approved a request by Hed to put custodial personnel on a 10-hour, four-day work schedule during the summer on an experimental basis. Vo-Ag instructor Ken Stark also received permission to take eight days of vacation during school time next fall, which will allow him to travel to Red China on a tour led by a University of Minnesota agriculture instructor.
Litchfield School Board approved calendars for the 1972-73 and 1973-74 school years that have school starting the Monday before Labor Day both years. The calendar, which provides 178 instruction days in 1972-73, includes Christmas vacation that will run from Dec. 22 through Jan. 3. Keith Johnson, representing Litchfield Education Association, said teachers are favorable to taking less than two weeks vacation at Christmas but support retaining a full week of vacation at Easter.
Enough glass and flattened cans were brought in Saturday to fill 12 barrels as Meeker County’s 4-H’ers held their first recycling collection on the vacant lot just south of the Economy Gas Company plant on South Davis Street. The cans and bottles will be shipped to the Metro Bottle and Can Recycle Center in Minneapolis.
Jerry Askeroth, Litchfield High School basketball coach for the past five seasons, has resigned from his coaching duties His resignation was accepted by the School Board Monday. He will continue in his teaching position. Askeroth-coached teams had a record of 43 wins and 63 losses over the past five years.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 11, 1947
A 27-year-old was killed when the plane he was flying crashed and burst into flames Thursday afternoon on the north shore or Lake Ripley. The pilot, former flyer in the Air Force, had rented the plane from Carl Ulrich at the Litchfield Airport at 4 p.m. and had been in the air for a brief time when the crash occurred. According to several eyewitnesses, the plane was flying extremely low as it headed east over the lake. As the plane neared the east shore, the pilot banked sharply to the north and followed the shoreline. When he neared the Litchfield golf clubhouse he evidently misjudged the distance to a large cottonwood tree and the right wing caught a branch. The plane then turned upside down in the air before crashing. D.W. Albright, who lives west of Litchfield, was driving home and was first on the scene. He rushed to assist the pilot, but as he worked to remove the pilot, the entire plane burst into flames and he was forced back.
A.E. Pfiffner, 66, lifelong resident of Meeker County, who served as president of the First State Bank of Litchfield for 17 years before retiring last January, died suddenly at his home Monday. He suffered a heart attack early in the evening and another around 11:30 p.m., which proved fatal. He was an Iowa native and had begun his banking career in Lake Mills of that state. He joined the First State Bank staff in 1929, serving as vice president and cashier before advancing to the president’s position.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 11, 1922
The hitching sheds at the rear of the Silverberg-Olson Co. store collapsed Saturday under their load of snow and ice. The three teams hitched under the roof were crushed to the ground. Help was near at hand and they were soon released from their predicament. Not one of the animals was injured.
There are approximately 100 reported cases of the flu, according to the report of the local board of health in this city and the county round. The real number is about 10 times that many. The epidemic is mild in form in comparison with that of three years ago. There are, however, a number of serious cases, due to complications.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 21, 1878
Meeting of the Old Settlers was called to order by A.C. Smith, president. Present: V.P. Kennedy, Wm. Branham, Sen. H. Stevens, V. Combs, T.R. Webb, Jeff Carville, Oloff Olson, T.C. Jewett, J.V. Branham Jr. and H.M. Angier. The president stated that the Legislature had appropriated $500 for a monument to be erected over the grave of the first five massacred at the time of the Sioux Outbreak in 1862, the same to be expended under the direction of the Settler’s Association of Meeker County, whereupon A.C. Smith and V.P. Kennedy were appointed to a committee to open a correspondence and ascertain the best place to secure such a monument, taking into the view the kind of material and cost, with a report to be made at the next meeting.
The bank has this week a new coat of paint applied to its front. The way the structure is now fitted up, and the beginning countenance of cashier Gates behind the counter makes it an inviting place to conduct business.
Tramps are making their appearances in many parts of the state. Several have been arrested in a cave in St. Paul, and we notice that near Rochester a young boy was robbed of money belonging to his parents. He was on his way to town to make some purchases. The tramp nuisance is one of the problems of the day.