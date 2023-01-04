20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 9, 2003

Five candidates have applied for the open Ward 4 seat on the Litchfield City Council, which was vacated when Jim Swenson was elected to the Meeker County Board in November. Candidates include Guy Anderson, Michael Cziok, Larry Dahl, Kevin Midtling and Sherron Reilley. The City Council will appoint one of the five after interviewing all of them at its next meeting.

Tags