20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 5, 2002

The view from John Weyrens’ apartment fronting the Hudson River will never be the same. Nor will his approach to life. “I’ve decided not to wait to do any of the things I want to do in life,” said Weyrens, a 1988 Litchfield High School graduate who lives and works in the New York City area. “I definitely have seen people lead different lives. People have decided to do things they’ve always wanted to do and not wait.” Weyrens had a front-row seat to the event that changed the lives of so many on Sept. 11, 2001. An institutional block trader for Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Weyrens was in his office about two miles from the World Trade Center that morning when a coworker received a telephone call from his frantic wife, who said an airplane had struck one of the 110-story Twin Towers. Weyrens remembers placing a confused call to his parents, Kate and Jack Weyrens of Litchfield, telling his mother what had happened and that he was OK. Then he and coworkers went to the top floor of their 27-story office building and watched the scene two miles away, horrified as first one, then the other tower collapsed. “It was an immediate loss of security and a real feeling of vulnerability,” Weyrens said. “It was a tremendous sadness, obviously. It was incredibly sad and tragic.” (Editor’s note: Along with Weyrens’ story the Sept. 5, 2002, the Independent Review included a four-page “Remembering Sept. 11, 2001” section with headlines that included “Calls to law enforcement rise in wake of 9/11,” “Grove City girl finds meaning in red, white, blue,” “Corn maze pays tribute to victims, country,” “New enlistments in National Guard on increase,” “People question ministers, embrace their faith,” “Old glory sales skyrocket,” “History lessons take shape” and “Veterans now fighting to stop erosion of health benefits.”)

Tags