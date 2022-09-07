20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 5, 2002
The view from John Weyrens’ apartment fronting the Hudson River will never be the same. Nor will his approach to life. “I’ve decided not to wait to do any of the things I want to do in life,” said Weyrens, a 1988 Litchfield High School graduate who lives and works in the New York City area. “I definitely have seen people lead different lives. People have decided to do things they’ve always wanted to do and not wait.” Weyrens had a front-row seat to the event that changed the lives of so many on Sept. 11, 2001. An institutional block trader for Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Weyrens was in his office about two miles from the World Trade Center that morning when a coworker received a telephone call from his frantic wife, who said an airplane had struck one of the 110-story Twin Towers. Weyrens remembers placing a confused call to his parents, Kate and Jack Weyrens of Litchfield, telling his mother what had happened and that he was OK. Then he and coworkers went to the top floor of their 27-story office building and watched the scene two miles away, horrified as first one, then the other tower collapsed. “It was an immediate loss of security and a real feeling of vulnerability,” Weyrens said. “It was a tremendous sadness, obviously. It was incredibly sad and tragic.” (Editor’s note: Along with Weyrens’ story the Sept. 5, 2002, the Independent Review included a four-page “Remembering Sept. 11, 2001” section with headlines that included “Calls to law enforcement rise in wake of 9/11,” “Grove City girl finds meaning in red, white, blue,” “Corn maze pays tribute to victims, country,” “New enlistments in National Guard on increase,” “People question ministers, embrace their faith,” “Old glory sales skyrocket,” “History lessons take shape” and “Veterans now fighting to stop erosion of health benefits.”)
Litchfield City Council voted Monday to build a new City Hall on the Meeker County/Litchfield School District parking lot on U.S. Highway 12. Council members were in unanimous support of the project, citing health problems caused by the existing building that has served Litchfield for 102 years. Location was another matter, creating a lengthy discussion and an eventual “nay” vote by council member Gary Walz, who said “there’s got to be a better place. To me, that’s a business lot,” of the Highway 12 location. But City Administrator Bruce Miller said the lot was a feasible location, adding that the city looked at several options, and other vacant lots either aren’t large enough for both building and parking lot or are not close enough to downtown.
Primary elections rarely draw high voter turnout, but a hotly contested county commissioner race could lead to higher-than-normal turnout Tuesday in Litchfield.
A three-way race for the 1st District Meeker County Commissioner seat, pitting incumbent Dale Smolnisky against challengers Duane Henkelman and Jim Swenson, will be the highlight for voters in Litchfield Wards 1, 4 and 5. The race is one that could change the makeup not just of the County Board, but of the Meeker County Memorial Hospital Board — and even Litchfield City Council. Smolnisky has served Litchfield for 23 years, first on the school board, then city council, and for the past 16 years as a commissioner. Henkelman retired as general manager of Meeker Co-op Light & Power in 1999. His only previous public service was a one-year term on the hospital board in the early 1990s, after he was appointed by Smolnisky. Swenson is a retired U.S. Postal Service worker who previously owned and operated Swenson Oil Co. Along with business experience, Swenson has served on the Litchfield Public Utilities Commission and has represented Ward 4 on the Litchfield City Council for two terms.
When the sun is barely up and most people are stumbling out of bed toward the coffee pot, Dr. David Ross can often be found in a nearby swamp, skiing barefoot at the end of a rope that is being pulled by a high-speed boat. Ross, the newest family practice doctor at Affiliated Community Medical Center-Litchfield, doubles as a competitive water skier. Between three and five times a week, he’s on the water by 6 a.m. practicing barefoot and slalom skiing, continuously trying to improve and seeking a bigger thrill. “It’s a little bit of a meathead, adrenaline-junkie sport,” Ross said. “It’s the same reason some people skydive or bungee jump. They’re all pretty crazy things to do.” Ross, who moved to Litchfield from Iowa in July, ended up in Minnesota because of two of the most important things in his life — water skiing and family. “My family’s in the Midwest, and there’s no place with more water than here,” he said. Ross began entering water skiing competitions when he was 16 or 17 and was Iowa champion in the slalom event six times, and once placed in the top 25 in the nation for non-professional skiers.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 11, 1947
St. Gertrude’s church at Forest City is the oldest church in the county and will celebrate its 80th anniversary on Sept. 21. The church was founded in 1867. A chicken dinner will be served as part of the anniversary celebration. An appropriate program is being arranged by Father Hawley.
We have been getting tall corn stalks here at the Independent Review since about July 4, and last week came the tallest stalk yet presented. Herb Welker, residing about five miles northeast of Litchfield, brought in a stalk measuring a strong 12 feet. Herb doesn’t know what type of corn it is. He picked up an ear of this variety while passing through Indiana last fall and planted half a dozen rows this spring with the 12 foot stalks threshed. The stalk is very slender. The seed was planted June 10.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM SEPT. 9, 1927
Many no doubt have noticed with alarm the speed of cars passing on South Sibley Avenue. Mothers have good reason to worry and add to their proverbial gray hairs when they see the cars speeding past the Longfellow School grounds and the P.T.A. of that building has been authorized by the council to deputize Otto Albin to act as special police during the ensuing years. Obey the signs and the state law and you’ll save a fine and perhaps save a life.
Swimming has worked its way back into popularity this week. Corn weather, which set in Sunday, has warmed the lake again making swimming pleasant after a stretch of very cool days. Bathing has one again become a comfort and delight and the various beaches around the lake have been alive with young and old. Let’s hope for another couple weeks of summer weather at least.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 31, 1888
The enrollment in the Litchfield schools is nearly 400. Of these there are 40 in the high school. Greek has been added as a course of study.
Quite a number of Scandinavians from here are thinking of going to Minneapolis next Friday to attend the 250th anniversary of the settlement of America by Swedes. The event gives promise of the biggest celebration Minneapolis has ever seen.