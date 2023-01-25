20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 30, 2003

Squeaky heating systems, congested hallways and a lackluster lobby are some of the problems that might be fixed at Litchfield High School if the School Board decides to renovate the building. Board members toured the building during Monday’s meeting to do a preliminary assessment of building needs. The lobby was mentioned as a priority. “We put and awful lot of people through this very, very small area,” LHS Principal Chris Bates told the board members.

Tags