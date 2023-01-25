20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 30, 2003
Squeaky heating systems, congested hallways and a lackluster lobby are some of the problems that might be fixed at Litchfield High School if the School Board decides to renovate the building. Board members toured the building during Monday’s meeting to do a preliminary assessment of building needs. The lobby was mentioned as a priority. “We put and awful lot of people through this very, very small area,” LHS Principal Chris Bates told the board members.
As the state prepares to bring the ax down on Local Government Aid, area cities are trying to decide what they can cut from already slim budgets. With the state facing a budget deficit city officials expect significant cuts to the state money that accounts for about half of the revenue in most area cities. “It’s a pretty well-known fact they’re going to cut something,” Watkins City Administrator Lynn Hokanson said. “We could probably handle 10% (cut), but much more than that and it’s going to turn into a tax on local taxpayers.”
Students in Cindi Patten’s social studies classes have an extra way to study for tests, have discussions with classmates and do research. Patten was one of the first teachers at Litchfield High School to have websites for her classes, and the district is encouraging more teachers to do the same. While students enjoyed the day off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, high school teachers attended a workshop on creating their own websites. “People saw it as a great communication tool,” said Marcus Milazzo, district technology coordinator. “I think people saw the potential of it.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 24, 1973
A car skidded on an icy street and struck a 9-year-old boy, a railroad motor car struck an auto at a fogbound rail crossing, and a car was struck broadside by an oil transport truck in a trio of accidents last week.
Litchfield High School’s one-act play cast will compete in the district meet Saturday at Willmar Junior College after earning one of three spots awarded in the district in sub-district competition last week. The play, titled “The Merry Jests of Hershel,” is directed by Linda Miller. Cast members are Jo Olson, Steve Ruhn, Glenda Anderson, Karen Ellis, Julie Snelling, Gary Lee, Mike McCoy, Don Felling, Bob Rick, Chuck Gabrielson and Randy Leaf.
The Church of Christ congregation held their first services in their new church structure Sunday. The church is located on North Marshall, just across from Central Park. The church’s nave has a seating capacity of 200. Congregation members assisted with some of the finishing work while Ideal Lumber of Litchfield was the building’s contractor.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 5, 1948
Steadily dwindling fuel oil supplies in the Litchfield Municipal plant is forcing the city to observe former war time dim out regulation. The situation is so serious that unless additional supplies arrive soon, power rationing will go into effect. City officials request that both local and REA users cut down on lighting in every possible way. Litchfield, like many other cities is having difficulties in procuring sufficient fuel oils to operate normally. The storage capacity at the local plant is 110,000 gallons. Normal consumption is about 3,000 gallons daily. Two tank cars are needed each week for normal operation, but in recent weeks only one has arrived. All merchants have been requested to dispense with window and display lights. Street lighting on main street will be cut in half and residential street lighting will be cut off entirely during the emergency.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 3, 1928
A mist and 24-hour rain, which set in Monday afternoon and evening made Tuesday a precarious day for pedestrians and auto owners. Although a number of bad falls were reported, there were no serious injuries. Caution was the watchword for everyone. One of the big buttermilk trucks turned over Monday afternoon on State Highway 22, south of Lake Ripley, due to the icy roads. The hardware stores did a brisk business in the sale of non-skis, which were strapped to the feet over rubbers. They proved to be very effective in walking on the slippery streets.
The village council at its meeting Monday evening discussed the petition of Gust Chellin and others presented at the previous meeting in which objection was made to the battery charging machine operated by the Motor Supply Company because it is interfering with radio reception. The committee appointed to investigate the matter reported that as far as it could determine, the interference was not due to the battery machine. After considerable discussion the council deferred action on any resolution regulating radio interference until more information is available.
The report of agricultural statistics for the year 1927 shows that Meeker County stands 50th in the state in the number of acres in alfalfa. The county shows 11,020 acres so planted. This is about one acre for every four head of cattle. This is not regarded as sufficient and farmers are strongly urged to increase their alfalfa acreage. Meeker County should have at least 20,000 acres of this valuable crop to take care of its cattle and provide some insurance against dry years.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 2, 1889
One of the saloons was invaded by a lady the other night. Those present were inclined to regard the intrusion as uncalled for and were not slow to express their feelings.
While Chris Baden, assisted by Ed Bogart, was blasting rock on Wednesday he had occasion to withdraw a charge of powder, which he was doing by drilling when a premature discharge took place, injuring both men quite severely but not in a life-threatening way. Mr. Bogart, who was sitting on the stone and drilling, was thrown about three feet in the air. It was a close call and it was a miracle neither man was killed.
On Wednesday, one of our saloon keepers was insulted by another. The insulted man hit the other. The man that was hit swore out a warrant. The insulted man offered the man he hit $100 to settle. He refused to settle, stating he wanted $250. Judge Plumley was sent for to defend the pugilist. On his arrival, City Attorney Peterson moved to have the case dismissed on account of some misunderstanding in regard to a recent amendment to the city charter. This was done and all is serene.