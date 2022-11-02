20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 31, 2002

Area DFLers lamented the loss of one of the party’s leaders this week as they remembered U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, who died in a plane crash along with his wife, daughter and five others, last week. “I can’t believe we lost this fiery orator so quickly,” said Norma Snelling, past chairwoman of the local DFL, who came in contact with Wellstone several times, including just a few weeks ago when he visited Litchfield. After Wellstone gave a short speech at the Main Street Café, he gave Snelling a hug. “That was the last time I saw him,” she said. “It was pretty touching. It was close to my heart.”

