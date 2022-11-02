20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 31, 2002
Area DFLers lamented the loss of one of the party’s leaders this week as they remembered U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, who died in a plane crash along with his wife, daughter and five others, last week. “I can’t believe we lost this fiery orator so quickly,” said Norma Snelling, past chairwoman of the local DFL, who came in contact with Wellstone several times, including just a few weeks ago when he visited Litchfield. After Wellstone gave a short speech at the Main Street Café, he gave Snelling a hug. “That was the last time I saw him,” she said. “It was pretty touching. It was close to my heart.”
Brent Miner’s two-story, pale blue house on the south side of Litchfield blends in with the rest of the neighborhood 11 months of the year. But come October, as Halloween nears, his house is unlike any other house on the block, in the neighborhood, or even across town. Miner turns the outside of his modest house and corner lot into a haunted house, complete with a skeleton coming out of a coffin, monsters made to look like they’re rising from the dead and climbing out of the ground, and a 10-foot skeletal grim reaper figure looming over it all. “I was always infatuated with Halloween,” said Miner, who grew up on a farm in Winthrop. “As kids you had to beg to be taken to town (to go trick-or-treating), so we kind of missed that growing up, so that’s where I now go overboard.”
40 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 4, 1982
After a rather stormy election campaign in which a patrolman from the Litchfield Police Department, Mike Hirman, ran a close campaign against incumbent Sheriff John Rogers, a period of calm might be expected as the agencies interacted. The period of calm, however, was shortlived, lasting just one day.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 6, 1947
A year ago, oil for the Litchfield power plant diesels cost a little over 6 cents per gallon and today that same oil is 11.5 cents per gallon. With four units running each day, the cost increase is significant. About 3,000 gallons are used every 24 hours. Not only does the continual advance in cost worry city officials, so does the fact that the product is so difficult to obtain. Present storage facilities will hold a 36-day supply of about 110,000 gallons. Crews are experiencing difficulty unloading a six-car shipment, which just arrived because this oil is heavier than in the past and has thickened with cold weather, making emptying the cars difficult.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 3, 1888
Waller Bros. threshing outfit came near going up in smoke Tuesday. Threshing was being done on Henry Ames’ farm and the crew were all at dinner when the fire started. Pennell and Simmons were at work on the house and happened to see it before much headway was made and a conflagration was prevented. George says he does not propose to let the machine stand alone again.
The Catholic Church at Forest City is having extensive improvements done. They are building an addition 15- by 30-feet, putting in a furnace, a new organ and other improvements that will make the house equal to any in the county.