20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 8, 2001
Seven hours into a standoff with a suspected killer, Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman knew he needed to make a decision soon — for the good of the suspect and the couple dozen officers who surround him. At about 5 a.m. Friday, Hirman ordered the use of a “flash-bang” grenade and rubber bullets. The first attempt left the suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Collinwood Township, dazed but still holding the gun he had kept pointed at himself through most of the standoff. A second assault of a “flash-bang” grenade and rubber bullets finally brought Krause down and officers were able to separate him from his gun. “Thank good for the training” of officers involved, Hirman said. “our people were very patient. I’m thankful he didn’t aim at anybody, or there would have been a different outcome, I’m sure.”
Voters in most area school districts supported levy referendums — although in some cases by slim margins — in Tuesday’s election. Residents in both the Eden Valley-Watkins and Dassel-Cokato school districts passed their levies, with EV-W’s $246,000 levy passing with a slim 33-vote margin.
If Kim Miller were featured on a football trading card, the bio would read just like any other. Miller, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound defensive back from Grove City, played in two games for Ridgewater Community College this fall. Not bad for someone who hadn’t played competitive football before. Not bad at all for a woman. “It was something I always wanted to do,” Miller said. “Football has always intrigued me. It was always my No. 1 sport, I guess, and it was something I enjoy doing.” Miller wanted to give football a try during her years at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School, but her obligation to the family farm limited her to one sort – track and field, where she was a thrower for three years. That all changed as a freshman at Ridgewater, where she played wing for the Warriors girls basketball team last year. Her experience there, convinced her to give football a try. “I think the male players really respected Kim for her approach to the game and practice,” head football coach John Vraa said. “A lot of times guys get caught up into playing time, and you look at Kim and she just wanted a chance. It was refreshing for people to see that.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 3, 1971
Students taking band instruments home on busses proved to be a thorny issue at the Litchfield School Board meeting. Music instructors want students to take their musical instruments home to practice, but since many band instruments are large and unwieldy, they present a hazard and nuisance on busses. Several bus owners have complained about the practice of bringing larger band instruments about busses. Business Manager Roy Hed told the board that in some schools he had checked, regulations permit a student to take on the bus any musical instrument which can be carried on the lap and will not interfere with the comfort of other students. Superintendent Richard Johnson said he would have a recommendation for the board on the problem at the Nov. 22 meeting.
About 1,100 people attended the chorus festival at the Litchfield Junior High School Sunday night. Larry Swenson, general chairman of the festival, described the day as “a great success.” The festival finale featured 225 voices raised in song – including members from Hutchinson, Rochester, Buffalo and Litchfield Male Choruses, along with Knights of Columbus Chorus and the Norwegian Glee Club of Minneapolis — directed by Bruce Christensen, who heads the Litchfield Male Chorus.
There’s probably nothing around a farm as insignificant as a corn cob. But pile enough of them together and they amount to something — about $20,000 if the accumulation is as immense as the one gathered by the Sederstrom Fertilizer and Farm Supply firm of Litchfield in its storage area at the southeast outskirts of town. That, in round figures, is the value attached to the huge stockpile of cobs which provides fodder for the Sederstrom firms corn cob grinding operation. It’s one of the largest, and one of only a few operations of its kind in the state, according to Don Sederstrom, proprietor of the fertilizer company. About 125 railroad cars of ground corn cobs – between 4,000 and 5,000 tons – are shipped out of Litchfield from the Sederstrom facility to Purina feed plants in Grandon, North Dakota, and Minneapolis. There, the material is combined with grain and corn as a vital ingredient in a pelletized beef cattle starter feed, which Purina markets.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 7, 1946
Coach Milo Fowler will hold the first official practice of the 1946-47 basektball season Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, in the high school gym with prospects for one of the largest squads in many years looming. Five of last year’s district 20 champions will be returning, four of whom were starters, for Coach Fowler to use as a nucleus to build from. The biggest loss to the team was the graduation of tall Bob “Cracker” Danielson, a 6 foot 5 inch center, who set a high school scoring record of 269 points with the Dragons last year. Headlining the schedule of 17 games will be a game with St. Paul Murray at the University of Minnesota Field House as a preliminary to the Minnesota-Indiana Big Ten Conference game Jan. 25.
Representatives of the teachers’ organization of the Litchfield schools appeared before the board of education Monday and asked for a flat increase of $300 per teacher to their present salaries to cover the higher cost of living. Since there are 45 or 46 members on the staff, the increase would add $13,500 to the budget for next year’s tax payments. Litchfield school salaries have been on par with salaries in other school and communities of similar size. They are not at the foot of the list, nor yet on the top, but they are above the average. The lowest salary in the grades is $1,650 and is paid to the three who entered the system in September.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 5, 1921
Armistice Day will be observed nationally at Washington, D.C., with burial of 12 o’clock in Arlington Cemetery of an unknown soldier with appropriate exercises. Twelve o’clock at Washington is equivalent to 11 o’clock Litchfield, when the whistle of the waterworks and electric light plant will sound. This will be the signal for a two-minute observance of the exercises in Washington. A bugle will also be heard at the same time. At the end of the period, taps will be sounded. During these two minutes absolute quiet is requested on the part of everyone.
O.M. Olson, blinded by the lights of another car, bumped his large Buick into the enter light post at the intersection of the streets, at the bank corners, Thursday evening. The post was moved about an inch, and the red globe was broken by the impact. The frame of the car was also bent.
The electric line between Grove City and Atwater has been completed, and Atwater is now connected with the power plant of this city. The Electric Service Co. completed the construction work this week.