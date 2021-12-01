20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 29, 2001
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City claimed the Class AA state football championship with a 27-20 win over Windom Area in the Prep Bowl Friday at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. David Blom set a Prep Bowl record with 37 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and the ACGC defense held off Windom in the closing minutes to seal the win. ACGC finished the season with a 14-0 record, having outscored its five playoff opponents 227-14, but Windom Area scored 14 in the first quarter before the Falcons’ defense stiffened and ACGC rallied to win.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 1, 1971
Thirteen candy stripers received recognition at the Meeker County Hospital on Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, for the hours they have given in volunteer service to hospital patients during the past year. Mrs. Ruby Anderson, director of nursing, made the award. The candy striper pin and candy cane charm was presented to Robin Sommerfeld, 101 hours, Eden Valley; Barbara Nelson, 111 hours, Darwin; Marty Hoff, 116 hours, Atwater; Cathy Wagner, 147 hours, formerly of Grove City; and from Litchfield, Cindy Nelson, 127 hours, Deedee Pursley, 102 hours, and Pam Rethlake, 101 hours.
Wanda Hillstrom has become a sort of celebrity due to unfortunate circumstances. The 17-year-old Litchireld High School senior was skiing at Powder Ridge near Kimball Saturday afternoon when she fell and fractured not one, but both her legs, both broken between knee and ankle. While leg fractures and injuries occasionally happen in skiing, local doctors say that the fracture of both legs at the same time is an almost unheard of occurrence. Hillstrom said that she remembers hearing the bones in her legs crack, but recalls that “it didn’t really start to hurt until they started to put on the splints.”
City crews were hard at work around the clock Monday clearing away an early winter snowfall, which deposited 10