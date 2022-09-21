50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 27, 1972

Litchfield’s 1972 Homecoming Queen, Becky Johnson, left the stage on the arm of football tackle Lee Johnson following coronation ceremonies at the senior high gymnasium Thursday night. Homecoming queen attendants were Leigh Sederstrom, Connie Schauer, Pat O’Shea and Jo Steinberg.

