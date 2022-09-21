50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 27, 1972
Litchfield’s 1972 Homecoming Queen, Becky Johnson, left the stage on the arm of football tackle Lee Johnson following coronation ceremonies at the senior high gymnasium Thursday night. Homecoming queen attendants were Leigh Sederstrom, Connie Schauer, Pat O’Shea and Jo Steinberg.
Litchfield Cablevision began cable TV service in Litchfield last Thursday. Initial service does not include local programming, which is slated to begin on Oct. 2. Delay in beginning of service was attributed to technical problems in receiving and processing incoming signals.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 25, 1947
Last Sunday afternoon, the monument erected on the Arthur Olson farm in Acton in memory of Anders Olson, who was killed by Indians on that farm where he then lived in 1862, was formally dedicated. The exercises were under the auspices of the Meeker County Historical Society of which Dr. A.C. Nelson is president. In spite of the rain and chilling wind, a fair-sized crowd was present. Among the pioneers present was D.N. Danielson, one of the few survivors of the Indian Outbreak. He is now 94. Other survivors present were Miss Eva Grindall of Corvuso and Ole Amdahl of Acton.
Sam Gandrud Jr. was seriously injured when he received a brain concussion and fractured jaw at the army base in Korea where he is stationed. At the time of the accident, Gandrud was standing behind a large army truck van. The back door of the vehicle, which served as both a door and heavy ramp, came open, striking Gandrud in the head. Rushed to an army hospital, he was in critical condition and unconscious for three days. He is reported to be improving rapidly.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 22, 1888
The race track has never looked so good. It has been remarked that it is as good as the state fair track. Horses are being tracked on it nearly every day. The races promise to be the best seen in the northwest.