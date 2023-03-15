20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 20, 2003

Nine city positions would be eliminated, swimmers would enter Lake Ripley at their own risk, and softball teams would have to rake city fields themselves if the City Council approves the budget proposal presented at its Monday meeting. City Administrator Bruce Miller outlined his proposals to cut $476,000 from the budget in preparation for Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s budget, which would cut $422,000 from Local Government Aid that Litchfield was supposed to receive in 2004.

