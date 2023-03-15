20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 20, 2003
Nine city positions would be eliminated, swimmers would enter Lake Ripley at their own risk, and softball teams would have to rake city fields themselves if the City Council approves the budget proposal presented at its Monday meeting. City Administrator Bruce Miller outlined his proposals to cut $476,000 from the budget in preparation for Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s budget, which would cut $422,000 from Local Government Aid that Litchfield was supposed to receive in 2004.
Several officials envision a future in which Litchfield city government and Litchfield Public Utitlies combine to create on entity, both in organization and public perception. City Council organization committee members Mike Cziok and Barb Altringer spearheaded an investigation into ways the city could improve and become more efficient. A major focus has been defining the relationship between the city and public utilities, a city department that has been operating largely separate from other departments. “Combining can only enhance the city of Litchfield,” Altringer said.
The Grove City City Council voted Tuesday to eliminate the city’s police department in spite of vocal opposition from the public. After more than an hour of intense and sometimes emotional discussion at its meeting, the council decided to eliminate Grove City’s two-person force and to contract with Meeker County Sheriff’s Department. More than 50 people attended the meeting. Council members split evenly, with Gwen Cram and Jerry Rueckert favoring the resolution and Daniel Lease and Gloria Alderink opposed. Mayor Mike Bredeson broke the tie by voting for the resolution to dissolve the department. Meeker County will provide 40 hours of coverage per week, with a deputy assigned to cover the area. Grove City Police Department has provided 65 hours of coverage in the past. The decrease in hours and transfer of services will result in a savings of about $150,000 during the next five years, according to City Clerk Janell Johnson.
Carol Huhner has retired after more than 25 years as secretary at Lake Ripley Elementary School. She celebrated her last day Friday. “I will miss it,” she said. “Everyone has been good to me. The kids are just awesome, and the staff has been great.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 25, 1948
Doctors and nurses have been busy at Litchfield Hospital since the first of the year. A total of 96 babies have been born at the hospital in the past 90 days, a rate of more than a baby a day.
At a meeting of the Zion Lutheran Church congregation, it was voted to purchase a new Hammond electric organ for the church. The organ is expected to arrive some time in May. Since Dec. 1, a total of 146 new members have been added to the church roster.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 23, 1928
The five Litchfield hunters involved in law breaking in South Dakota last fall appeared in court at Clear Lake, S.D., Wednesday morning and entered a guilty plea to having an excess number of pheasants in their possession. Each was sentenced to pay a fine of $100 and spent 30 days in the county jail at Clear Lake. They were allowed to come home Wednesday and will start their jail terms on Sunday. Litchfield was quite unprepared for the news, especially the part about the jail sentences. A greater number of citizens believe the punishment to be excessive tho it is admitted that the fine could have been higher. It is thought that the incident, which received wide publicity, caused the court to make an example of the men arrested.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 24, 1889
At just five minutes past one yesterday, the ringing of the fire bell called out our citizens to witness the destruction of Mr. Stuart’s foundry. Mr. Webster, who held the lease on the building and machinery, had just gone to dinner when the alarm sounded and he and other citizens hurried to the fire site where the blaze, fanned by a stiff east wind, had already gained headway. The iron lathe, the power drill and a few other small tools were saved, but the threshing engine that furnished the power could not be saved. The only fire in the building yesterday was in a small forge and it is believed that is where the blaze originated but it spread so rapidly in an incredibly short time. A single glance told that it would be impossible to save the building and firemen turned their attention to adjacent property. The building was insured for $800 which will cover its value. It is unlikely that the foundry will be rebuilt. In thirty minutes after the alarm sounded the remains of the building fell in. The water in the boiler of the threshing engine was cold when the fire started but in a few minutes was producing steam and some feared an explosion which did not materialize.
The annual statement of the village recorder and treasurer show that the village is in good shape. One year ago, there was in the treasurer’s hands $3,721. The receipts during the year were $5,212 making a total of $8,933. The disbursements for the year amounted to $5,326 and there is now in the treasurer’s hands $3,606 with $500 due from the county which would put the money on hand to over $4,100, a pretty good sum to begin the year. Lake Park has been purchased at a cost of $1,600. The streets and sidewalks have been kept up in good shape. Altogether, the council has made a good record. We hope the newly elected aldermen will follow the examples set in the past. We believe they will.