20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 17, 2003
Local dirt bikers soon might have a place to call home. Litchfield School Board members tentatively agreed to let the city lease land for a BMX track on the district’s property. The proposed site is located east of the old airport hangar, north of the practice football field on 10th Street. The board passed a resolution agreeing to the concept presented by City Council member Greg Gilbertson and instructed him to work on a lease to be presented for approval at the board’s next meeting. “I don’t hear anybody opposing that site or that concept,” School Board member Mark Petsche said.
There’s room for more than one surgeon at Meeker County Memorial Hospital. In fact, CEO Mike Schramm asserts, the hospital needs more than one general surgeon. Surveys of county residents, and interviews with hospital staff and physicians at Litchfield two clinics earlier this year affirm that fact. The MCMH board of directors took a big step in solving that need Monday when it approved on a unanimous voice vote, continued negotiations with Affiliated Community Medical Center for a general surgeon. “We have 37, 38 percent of the (general surgery) market,” Schramm said. “Our goal is to get to 60 percent of the market. So there’s room to grow. The market is there to support a second surgeon.”
Concerned about working conditions in the construction trailers that have served as a temporty City Hall since Octobrer, members of the City Council’s Facilities Committee agreed Monday it was time to make a move. Where that move will be, how it will be accomplished, and whether it will be to a temporary site or a new building are some of the questions that remain unanswered. “What I don’t understand is having trailers there as long as we have,” committee member Gary Walz said. “(Another location) even if it’s considered a permanent-temporary location, I feel it would be better than where it’s at now.” The committee’s two other members, Mayor Vern Madson and council member Gordy Lien, agreed that the trailers were far from idea. Not only are the trailers less than comfortable, city staff housed in them still must enter the old City Hall to use the restrooms and retrieve city documents.
Jalayna Rick was crowned Miss Litchfield, while Sara Wimmer and Rachel Huhn were crowned princesses during the annual Miss Litchfield coronation Sunday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium. “I’m excited,” Rick said of the year ahead. “It’s a great opportunity. I think (representing Litchfield) will be something easy for us to do, because Litchfield is a great place to live.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 22, 1948
Chaplain (Col.) Patrick J. Ryan will assume his duties as Sixth Army chaplain with headquarters in San Francisco on Sept. 1. The distinguished clergyman, one of the six most decorated chaplains of World War II, had served with General Mark Clark in the Sixth Army. Popularity of Monsignor Ryan with the troops was well demonstrated on the occasion of an Easter Mass held in Rome the first Sunday after its liberation in 1944. It was attended by over 10,000 members. Msgr. Ryan was born in Manannah in December of 1902 and graduated from St. Thomas College. He is the son of Mrs. Hannah Ryan and the late Patrick Ryan.
Members of the Litchfield senior Girl Scout troop returned recently from an outing in northern Minnesota. In the group were Mary Viebahn, Valerie Fredrickson, Marlene Peterson, Marilyn Johnson, Ann Rudberg, Arlis Beerling and Roberta Schneiter. Ralph Rueckert was the bus driver with Helen Rangeloff, and Mrs. W.W. Viebahn accompanying as adult leaders. The girls slept outdoors and cooked meals over campfires. All agree it was a very memborable trip.
The burning of over a thousand poles created quite a blaze here Saturday afternoon. Some 600 REA poles and 400 Northwestern Bell poles, all of the creosoted variety, caught fire and burned quickly. The loss has been estimated at as much as $20,000. It has not been determined what started the blaze. Litchfield firemen were on hand and kept the blaze from spreading to nearby oil storage tanks.
Birthday greetings were in order for Lichfield’s oldest citizen, Gunder H. Sundahl, who marked his 102nd birthday. He makes his home with his daughter here, Mrs. Roy Crosby. He was born in Trondheim Norway, and came to this country at the age of 21. The centenarian still manages his own affairs and takes an interest in the world affairs. His three daughters and two sons were among the many who sent messages and called on Wednesday.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 27, 1928
Wednesday afternoon a man entered one of the local jewelry stores, giving his name as Johnson and his profession as bootlegger, and asked if he could borrow some $1,200 on a diamond ring he wore. Although he disliked greatly parting with the ring, he said he was forced to do so in order to raise funds whereby he could repay federal agents who had halted his truckload of booze between Darwin and Litchfield. He had run the load from Canada by way of Fargo, he said, and could obtain $20,000 for it if he could reach the Cities. On questioning, he insisted that the federal agents would not arrest him if he paid the money which they intended to keep for themselves. “In this game we expect things like that,” he said. A jeweler tested the ring and found that it indeed was worth all asked and more. He promised to return and buy back the ringand pay several hundred dollars in interest. Several of the men here seriously considered the loan but their better business instincts caused them to hold off. When denied the money he left for other parts to try to secure funds. A situation like he told may have happened, but it’s possible the ring was stolen and he wanted to get rid of it for cash.
Hugo Anderson and Gilbert Franson fished a little too seriously at Little Swan Lake near Dassel July 19. Instead of having 30 sunfish for the day’s limit, they had 131. Game Warden Sam Warner arrested them and on their first appearance before a Litchfield justice they paid fines of $15 each.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 27, 1889
The farmhouse of Cornelius McGraw, Greenleaf town, together with nearly all its contents was destroyed by fire late Saturday afternoon. Mrs. McGraw started a fire in a kitchen stove and lay down for a few minutes. She was awakened sometime later and the house was almost completely enveloped in flames. A bureau and one or two other furniture items were saved but all else was lost. The building was insured for $500 which will fully reimburse the McGraw family.
On Aug. 14-16 there will be a large encampment of Masons at Brightwood. Tents will be put up to accommodate the visitors. On Thursday the 15th, the cornerstone of the new Masonic building will be laid with appropriate ceremonies. Those in charge expect a large number of visitors to be present.
Van Spence has made an offer to the city to fill and light the street lamps for $1 a night.
In the rain storm Wednesday morning a bolt of lightning struck the Episcopal Church. It seems first to have struck the molding at the base of the steeple and then passed down the tower to the basement, splitting up the woodwork in its course and setting fire to the building. Rev. Pinkham was in the church and as soon as he saw that it was on fire gave the alarm. The fire companies responded at once but the fire was put out without their aid and the fire damage was judged very minor.