20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 17, 2003

Local dirt bikers soon might have a place to call home. Litchfield School Board members tentatively agreed to let the city lease land for a BMX track on the district’s property. The proposed site is located east of the old airport hangar, north of the practice football field on 10th Street. The board passed a resolution agreeing to the concept presented by City Council member Greg Gilbertson and instructed him to work on a lease to be presented for approval at the board’s next meeting. “I don’t hear anybody opposing that site or that concept,” School Board member Mark Petsche said.

