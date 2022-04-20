20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 18, 2002
About 900 students in grades 9-12 at Litchfield High School watched as members of the Litchfield Rescue Squad worked to extricate a student from a vehicle during a staged car crash scene at the LHS football field. The mock crash was put together by a number of agencies, including the Rescue Squad, Litchfield Fire Department, Police Department, Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance as a way to remind students of the dangers of driving while impaired. At the end of the dramatization, Penny Anderson of Dassel spoke to the students about the accident that killed her 11-year-old daughter in 1998, in which the driver of the other car was high on methamphetamine and marijuana. A 12-year-old passenger in the intoxicated driver’s car also was killed. “I can’t tell you not to use or not to drink,” Anderson told the students. “But please don’t drive under the influence. That choice can change many lives forever. You don’t want to end up in a wheelchair, in prison, in a wood box or in a black plastic container.”
Judy Zylstra will present a piano recital April 26 at Ruth Gant Recital Hall at St. Cloud State University. The recital is a requirement of Zylstra’s master of music in piano pedagogy degree program. She will perform classical music by composers Lili Boulanger, Clara Schumann, Joseph Haydn, Sergei Prokofiev and Domenico Scarlotti.
The Litchfield Community Education Children’s Theatre production of “Dr. Dolittle” takes the stage Friday through Sunday at Litchfield High School’s Little Theatre. The play is directed by Val Chellin and includes Jeremiah Johnson as Dr. Dolittle, William Pietch as a lion, Molly Piepenburg as a mischievous rabbit, Mike Clawson as Beppo the horse, Shannon Reisewitz as a monkey, Tyler Lehmann as a skunk, Angela Wilson as Polynesia, and Brandon Skalberg as Mr. Blossom, among many other young actors.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 19, 1972
A Meeker County District Court jury took just 40 minutes Wednesday to bring in a verdict for the defendants in a false arrest suit tried at the courthouse here. The jury of five women and one man found there was no cause for action against Meeker County Sheriff John Rogers and former deputy Charles Holtberg. The pair had been charged with malicious prosecution, false arrest and false imprisonment by two men, both 22 years old. The litigation developed from an incident in rural Meeker County southeast of Litchfield on April 30, 1971, in which Olson and Nystrom were arrested as sheriff’s office personnel broke up a beer party at an abandoned farm place.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 24, 1947
A group from Watkins has started a petition to legalize the sale of liquor in Meeker County. In order to come up for county vote, a certain percentage of the voters in the county in the last state election must sign the petition. According to the number of votes cast in the last state election, 1,600 signatures will be needed to put the matter on the ballot. Representatives from Grove City, Rosendale, Cosmos, Corvuso, Manannah, Watkins and Litchfield met at the Bye-Way last Tuesday to discuss the campaign.
The names of Litchfield High School students who lost their lives in the war will go on a memorial plaque at the school. The list compiled so far includes Laverne Anderson, Donald Booth, Thomas John Campbell, Robert Caswell, Earl Clinton, Benny Hawkinson, Edward Johnson, Gilbert Lizer, Arthur McGraw, Burton Nelson, Donald Nelson, Harland Nelson, Francis O’Keefe, Allen Peterson, Wesley Swanson, Leo Thurber, Leo Tyler and Ray Williams. If there are any others who should be on this list, that information should be provided to Mr. Kunze at the school as soon as possible.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 2, 1927
Bernie Bierman, former Litchfield young man and a graduate of Litchfield High School and later of the University of Minnesota, is being heard from again. Bierman has just been appointed head coach of the Tulane University football team. Bernie played for the University of Minnesota team from 1913-1915 and was captain of the Gophers team in his senior year. He was one of the most outstanding football players ever to wear Gophers colors and was also an outstanding track competitor. He has previously coached at University of Montana, Pillsbury Academy and Mississippi A and M.
It is becoming apparent that Lake Minniebelle is filled with German carp. That is probably the reason why fishing has not been good in the lake in recent years. Minniebelle for a long time had the reputation as one of the best black bass lakes in the state, but lately fishing has fallen off sharply. L.A. Olson, who conducts the Olson resort on Lake Minniebelle, and Victor Larson, tenant on the Olson farm, brought in a large fish Wednesday morning for identification. Those who saw it stated without hesitancy that it was a German carp. Both Larson and Olson say this type of fish may be seen in large numbers in the shallows of the lake.
The Masonic lodge of this city has practically closed the deal for the purchase of the Mellquist business block. The purchase price is reported to be $19,000. The J.C. Penney Co. is the likely lessor of the building for a 10-year period. The J.C. Penney Co. conducts a chain of department stores. It has one in Willmar and another in St. Cloud and would be a good addition to our business community. The second floor of the building will become the permanent home of the Masonic lodge.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 25, 1878
Just wagon loads of the best of fish are being gobbled up by fishermen these days. Every creek is full of them and the sport of spearing them is immense.
Mr. Snell, the furniture man, lost a cow, which was run over by a train. It didn’t hurt the train any, but that cow could not be recognized by its nearest relatives.
The University of Minnesota has literary, agricultural and mechanical departments fully organized. It has a faculty of 17 persons, the best and largest library in the state. It has a chemical laboratory equal to any in the nation, a general museum and a large and excellent supply of apparatus, physical and engineering. The next year begins Sept. 10, 1878. Examinations for admissions will be held in Litchfield June 27.