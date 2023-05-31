20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 5, 2003
After Kingston teetered on the brink of dissolution and then survived, city leaders hope their tiny city has a big future. During a special election May 27, Kingston residents voted 44 to 24 against dissolving the city and joining Kingston Township. The election came after about a year of debate, during which dozens of people apparently changed their minds. Forty-seven people originally signed a petition to start the process of unincorporation, but about half that many followed through on the ballots they cast last week. “I think people got more informed in the last few months and started realizing that they would give up their voice,” Mayor Pat Schauer said. “It would have been a shame to lose that voice when we finally have something to talk about.”
Litchfield City Council used its limited power under the new conceal-and-carry law to prohibit city employees other than police officers from carrying firearms while on city business. Police Chief Bruce Dicke recommended the policy, which is similar to one that the city of Albert Lea has adopted and that other cities are considering. Council members passed the resolution unanimously during Monday’s meeting. The city cannot restrict firearms on city property other than limited exceptions, the most significant of which regards employees. The conceal-and-carry law allows private property owners to post signs banning firearms, but it does not give cities the same ability.
State Rep. Dean Urdahl figures that 10 extra days of work isn’t too bad when it comes to solving a $4.2 billion state deficit. But even though Urdahl, R-Grove City, is sure the overtime is legitimate, he will not ask the state to foot the bill. He said Monday that he will forego the $55-a-day per diem to which state legislators are entitled during a special session. “A lot of people ask me, ‘Why can’t you get your work done on time?’” Urdahl said. “But the gulf between the (two parties’) solutions was so wide, it just took time. Both sides are stong-principled. It would have been easier, we could have been done by May 19, but only if we had agreed to allow taxes to be raised and to have given up many of the principles we (Republicans) had.”
Senior John Carlson became the sixth male from Litchfield High School and fifth in seven years to win the Hengstler-Ranweiler Award. The award, which is handed out annually by the West Central Tribune in Willmar, is given to the top male and female senior athlete in the area. Carlson, a prep football, basketball and tennis star, becomes the second member of his family to win the honor. Alex Carlson won the Hengstler-Ranweiler Award in 2000. Other recent Litchfield winners are Josh Kotelnicki, Eric Rambow and Mike Patten. “We’ve had some good athletes come out of this school. I’ve been lucky enough to have them as examples,” Carlson said. “Alex, being my brother, I’m pretty close to him. He set a good example for me. I’m glad I kept it in the family for his sake.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 10, 1948
Rainmakers back in the Indian days beat the tom-toms and sang chants to make it rain while in this modern day rainmakers fly up in the clouds and drop dry ice. Both types of rainmaking had the same effect — no rain. John Esbjornsson and Pete Lindberg thought the dry ice plan was worth a try and took off Friday to circle over Litchfield and drop some dry ice in the clouds, but still no rain. The two ran into rain clouds at about 11,000 feet but the clouds held on to their moisture despite the dry ice donated by the Litchfield Produce. The two young fliers plan to try it again in the near future just as some likely clouds appear. The Lichfield Chamber of Commerce is supplying the gas.
Realizing that there will be poor duck hunting in this area till more duck food is available, the Meeker County Sportsmen’s Club plans to purchase wild rice for planting this fall. Each member desiring rice for seed may donate a dollar and then plant the seed in any area desired. It is felt by club officials that planting rice in this way will cover a larger area. Emil Lewerenz is chairman of the project.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 16, 1928
A fast but novel game of ball has been arranged for Monday afternoon at the ball park. The Litchfield team will face a team organized in San Francisco last winter and which capitalizes on the bearded novelty of the former House of David team. The Bearded Beauties is a team of ball players who are on the field practically every day as they travel across the country and they win 80 percent of their games. Any team that can step out and beat them must know its stuff. The Beauties have a stunt called pepper ball in which they juggle the ball so rapidly it is hard to see it. The game Monday will be called at 4 p.m.
Work began the first of the week by the Bell Telephone Co. and the local municipal light crews in setting up poles for the new line to the Lake Ripley cottages. One series of poles will carry both light and phone wires. The construction is under the supervision of H.A. Daniels and J.C. Band. Although the poles will be in by the end of the week, wires will not be strung until next week.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 15, 1889
The Sibley Avenue arch is certainly a thing of beauty. It is tastily trimmed with evergreens and bunting. On either side are three handsome life-size oil paintings of Union generals and the whole is surmounted by two flag poles. At night the electric lights will exhibit the arch to good advantage. Mr. Gruenberg brought into play all his decorative skills as we prepare for the big G.A.R. encampment and the result is all that can be desired.
Our local merchants have sold hundreds of dollars’ worth of flags and buntings to be displayed next week. The town will be painted as never before.
Fully 2,000 strangers are expected to attend the Swedish Methodist camp meeting beginning next Wednesday. Ministers will be present from Illinois and Wisconsin and all parts of Minnesota.
Quite a number of traveling men and their wives are in the city enjoying themselves at Ripley Beach. The number will probably double today and tomorrow. The band, glee club and other singers furnished a very enjoyable program last evening. Afterward, dancing was indulged in. Tonight there is to be a reception and dance. A large pavilion for dancing has been built and Cafarilla’s orchestra will furnish the music. A large number of invitations are out and a good-sized company is expected.