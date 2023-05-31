20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 5, 2003

After Kingston teetered on the brink of dissolution and then survived, city leaders hope their tiny city has a big future. During a special election May 27, Kingston residents voted 44 to 24 against dissolving the city and joining Kingston Township. The election came after about a year of debate, during which dozens of people apparently changed their minds. Forty-seven people originally signed a petition to start the process of unincorporation, but about half that many followed through on the ballots they cast last week. “I think people got more informed in the last few months and started realizing that they would give up their voice,” Mayor Pat Schauer said. “It would have been a shame to lose that voice when we finally have something to talk about.”

