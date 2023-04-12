20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 17, 2003

Litchfield School Board decided to cut 1.2 full-time equivalent teaching positions next year at the high school in response to declining enrollment. “This is what we told people with the referendum, that we would lose about 30 students per year for the next three years, and then it will level off,” Superintendent Bill Wold said. Because voters passed an operating levy in November that will raise $775,000 per year for the next 10 years, the district can preserve class size and programs despite losing students, Wold said. The number of positions being cut is about a third of what was cut the past two years — 3.6 in 2002 and 3.2 in 2001. Enrollment is expected to decrease by about 21 students at Litchfield High School next year and remain stable throughout the rest of the district.

