20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 17, 2003
Litchfield School Board decided to cut 1.2 full-time equivalent teaching positions next year at the high school in response to declining enrollment. “This is what we told people with the referendum, that we would lose about 30 students per year for the next three years, and then it will level off,” Superintendent Bill Wold said. Because voters passed an operating levy in November that will raise $775,000 per year for the next 10 years, the district can preserve class size and programs despite losing students, Wold said. The number of positions being cut is about a third of what was cut the past two years — 3.6 in 2002 and 3.2 in 2001. Enrollment is expected to decrease by about 21 students at Litchfield High School next year and remain stable throughout the rest of the district.
Some residents and others have asked why Litchfield Public Utilities hasn’t shared the burden of city budget cuts. For one City Council member, the answer lies in part in a change in city governance. Without a Public Utilities Commission, which was disbanded by the City Council last spring, LPU hasn’t been able to set a budget or rates for this year, much less look at ways to save money, according to Council member Barb Altringer. However, the city’s Organization Committee will recommend the City Council create a new electric and water committee that would have many of the same duties of the defunct LPU.
After not being chosen as Miss Litchfield while in high school, Candi Walz thought she just wasn’t cut out to be a princess. So when a coworker told her she should apply to be a Cherry Blossom Princess while interning at Tribune Broadcasting in Washington, D.C., she laughed it off, saying, “I don’t think I’m princess material.” But she later decided to give it a look, and long story short, she was selected to be the Minnesota Cherry Blossom Festival Princess. Walz, 22, the daughter of Gary and Wendy Walz of Litchfield, spent seven days in the national capital to participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival activities.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 11, 1973
Curtis McCamy, who served on the Litchfield School District faculty for 20 years prior to living in 1970, was named superintendent of schools in Albert Lea. He had been serving as senior high school principal at Albert Lea since the start of the 1970-1971 school year, and has been acting superintendent there since last February.
Cindy Rueckert has been cast as Anne Frank for the Litchfield High School Dramatics Department’s production of “The Diary of Anne Franke.” Other in the class include Vickie Anderson, Bob Rick, Chuck Gabrielson, Debbie Carlson, Penny Klitzke, Steve Ruhn, Karen Ellis, Bob Holmes and Max Stock. Jerry Johnson is the director.
The Litchfield Male Chorus left Litchfield by bus at noon Sunday and appeared in concert at the Veteran’s Hospital in St. Cloud. Their trip to St. Cloud was sponsored jointly by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion posts of Litchfield.
Watercade buttons are on sale and the first purchase one day last week was made by Litchfield Mayor Vern Madson. Watercade Queen Linda Nelson pinned the mayor, while Vince Caron, commodore of this year’s event, looked on.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 20, 1948
Miss Donna Isaacson has been named valedictorian of the class of 1948 at Litchfield High School, and the salutatorian is Lois Kielty. Donna’s scholarship average is 10.42, and Lois averaged 9.90. Other students ranking in the top 10 in the class were John Baranum, Adeliane Koerner, Joe Foss, Harry Christenson, Ludmilla Padrnos, Janice Hanneman, Norma Kehn and Marjorie Maag.
Planning an extensive program of rebuilding and improvement, the Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Assn. has made application for a $385,000 loan from R.E.T. in Washington. Co-op President R.E. Lawrence, Secretary Irving Clinton and Attorney P.J. Casey went to Washington a week ago to present the request. The co-op expects to build a new warehouse as soon as possible and will upgrade its lines to reflect increased electrical usage in rural areas.
Hutchinson, which has long been dry in a wet county, voted to go wet by a large margin of 519 votes at the Tuesday election. An all-time record high of 2,085 votes were cast there. The decision of whether to have a municipal store or private licenses will have to be decided.
Last Wednesday about noon, a young man was apprehended by police officer James Madden after a report was turned in that he was trying to sell a pistol to several businessmen in Litchfield. The suspect was taken to the police station where questioning was to be conducted, but as Madden was unlocking the door to the inner office, the man broke free. Madden ordered him to halt several times and then shot over his head in an attempt to stop him. The man ran down Sibley, disappearing in the vicinity of Thompson Yards and has not been seen since.
A new churn with many times the capacity of the one it has replaced was installed Tuesday at the Litchfield Creamery. The new unit will make one and one-half tons of butter at each churning and has the capcity of producing 12,000 pounds of butter daily. Jack Brenny is currently in charge of the Litchfield Creamery.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 20, 1928
From the time that picric acid became available for land clearing purposes in 1921 until the last had been sold in 1928, farmers of Meeker County purchases 69,400 pounds of the government leftover explosive for use in stone and stump removal and ditch construction.
The flu appears to have struck Litchfield in force and its impact on the school system has been particularly severe. Superintendent Tift reported Monday that 165 students were absent. The flu is apparently covering the entire state and it is hoped that the arrival of warmer weather will curb its spread.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 20, 1889
Central Park is just beginning to be of some benefit to the public and with the careful expenditure of a small amount can, in the course of a few years, be a thing of beauty and joy forever. We must not conclude that after a few trees have been planted and a little grass seed scattered that the work is finished. It is only commenced and a park requires careful attention and care. Lake park should receive considerable attention this year. To have a few trees planted and well cared for is better than wholesale planting and then not caring for the trees.
The fact that we have people in Kingston who get up so late that their children arrive at school at 10:30 requires the attention of the county superintendent or some person in authority.
Litchfield’s baseballists went to Delano last Tuesday and played a game with the nine of that place. From all reports the visit was far from a pleasant one for our boys, and we judge the Delano fellows didn’t enjoy it much either, unless they are in their element while objecting to the umpires ruling and making themselves to disagreeable as possible. The visitors were left to entertain themselves, pay their own hotel bills and were otherwise discourteously treated. At the close of the game, the score stood 15-7 in favor of Litchfield. A return game will be played here with the Delano boys soon and they will be given a lesson in good manners and civility.