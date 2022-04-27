20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 25, 2002
Faced with declining enrollment and less state funding, the four school districts in Meeker County already are tightening their belts in anticipation of the 2002-2003 school year. Some have been forced to cut staff, while others won’t replace teachers who plan to retire at the end of this school year. None of the school boards in the four districts — ACGC, Dassel-Cokato, Eden Valley-Watkins and Litchfield — plan to hire additional teachers. In Litchfield’s case, the district projects a few years of declining enrollment, including a drop of about nine students in 2022-2023, followed by decline of about 35 students each year during the next three years.
Soon, Meeker County lawbreakers won’t simply pay for their crime with time. They’ll also be asked to open their wallets — or credit cards. A bill signed into law April 8 allows counties to charge inmates for room and board, beginning Aug. 1. “I think it’s time for criminals to pay for their fair share of incarceration expenses,” said state Rep. Bob Ness, R-Dassel, who voted for the bill. “Taxpayers are solely responsible for room and board of these prisoners. This bill forces criminals to help repay their debt to society, while making them responsible for their actions.” The state sheriff’s association has discussed such a bill for several years, according to Sheriff Mike Hirman, and passage of the law is a welcome turn of events. County Administrator Paul Virnig was skeptical of the impact the change might have, however. “It sounds great; philosophically it’s a great opportunity, but in reality? We’ll see,” Virnig said. “You have to look at how much money do some of these people have.”
Heading home Friday, rural Watkins resident Carole Becker stopped to fill her car’s gas tank at the Eden Valley Quick Stop. The decision paid big dividends, as Becker purchased a scratch game ticket while paying for her gas, and the ticket proved to be a $100,000 winner. “I thought I won $10, then $100, then $10,000,” Becker said of her reaction. “After I scratched it all off, I set the ticket back on the seat of the truck and started driving home. Then it started to sink in, and I pulled over to the side of the road to look again. I thought, ‘Oh my, this can’t be real.’”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 26, 1972
A 31-year-old North Dakota native who has been an assistant coach at Pipestone for the past three years will be the new Litchfield High School basketball coach. Named to the position by the School Board at a meeting Monday night was David Buresh, who attended Dickinson State College in North Dakota and holds a master’s degree from University of Wyoming. The nine-year teaching veteran formerly taught and coached at St. Mary’s High School in New England, North Dakota, before joining the Pipestone faculty. The Buresh family includes four children, a daughter, 5, and sons, 4, 3, and 18 months in age. Superintendent Richard Johnston told the school board that the selection committee had been instructed to first find a capable mathematics teacher, who could fit into the coaching picture. Buresh will fill the vacancy in the math department created by the resignation of Erle Anderson.
The show went on without the director Friday as the LHS Thespians presented the comedy “F.L.I.P.P.E.D.” at the Little Theatre. Director Jerry Johnson left in a rush shortly after the 8 p.m. curtain time, to start pacing the hospital corridors in the time worn tradition of expectant fathers. Jerry’s wife, Lana, had planned to attend the play with friends, but shortly after her husband left for school to take care of pre-play details, she began feeling labor pains. A neighbor took her to the hospital. It was about 8:15 before the play director found out what was going on. “I called the hospital then and found out I wasn’t too far from being a father,” he said. “I checked out a few things and told one of the kids that I was leaving — the play went off smoothly without me.” The Johnsons’ first child, a girl, arrived at 12:53 a.m. Saturday. Mother, daughter and play director are all reported doing well.
The honor students of the class of 1972 were named at Litchfield Senior High School this week. Students in the honor group have grade point averages that place them in the top 10 percent of the graduating class. The students include: Barbara Jean Anderson, Gail Anderson, Richard Berg, Brian Busse, Linda DesLauriers, Anne Hendrickson, Valerie Kruger, Steve Kuehl, Kris Kvam, Carla Mackedanz, Dean Myers, Linnea Nelson, Laura Rick, Nancy Schoolmeesters, Beth Sederstrom, Stephanie Stubeda, Patricia Taylor, Rhea Wallmow, Lanette Wendt and David Swift.
Average family income was $7,099 in Meeker County in 1969, compared with $9,931 for the state, according to a report on the 1970 census by the Bureau of Census. Per capital income for the county amounted to $2,290, the report shows. The census counted 18,810 residents in the county.
HELP WANTED: The Litchfield plant of Jennie-O Foods, Inc. will be opening up May 8, 1972 and is now taking applications for work. Steady employment available for a variety of positions in the various processing departments. Starting pay $1.80 per hour plus 5 cents per hour attendance premium.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 1, 1947
Work was started on Litchfield’s new municipal light and power plant last Thursday when Mayor H.A. Plate removed the first shovelful of dirt at the site in the west part of the city. The size of the building will be judged by the large excavation, which has been carved out. The digging of the basement has been handled by Thulin Brothers and Johnson Construction. More than 2,000 yards of dirt has been taken out.
The city of Litchfield will plant elm trees on the boulevard again this year. Property owners who wish trees to be planted should notify the city office. The trees will be planted with the understanding that property owners will water them. Last year many trees died because property owners failed to water.
Saturday’s countywide paper drive produced 68,500 pounds of waste paper. The fine cooperation between city and rural residents helped produce this result. About 40 Girl Scouts were assisted by the following business firms which provided trucks: Nelson Implement, Anderson Lumber, Litchfield Produce, Litchfield Hatchery and two city trucks. The city also furnished four men to load the freight car. A total of over 17 tons was collected here in Litchfield by the Girl Scouts.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 1, 1878
L.L. Wakefield of Forest City went to Maine some time ago and last Thursday returned with a bride. As he was one of the oldest settlers in the county, both young and old in the neighborhood in which he lived thought some appreciation should be shown the event. Consequently, Friday night, about 100 of Forest City’s residents gathered to give him an impromptu serenade. They went to his house and made the night hideous with sound for a time with the music they made. Mr. W. finally came out and was welcomed by three hearty cheers from the crowd, himself and his bride wished a long and happy life in Forest City. In fact, they gave him a grand charivari.
A dog with a tin can appendage to its tail made considerable amusement for lookers on one day last week. There were six boys who emerged from the alley following the dog who were in total ignorance of how the can became attached.