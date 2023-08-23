20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 28, 2003
For many Americans, Kosovo and Bosnia may be yesterday’s news, taking a back seat to war in Iraq. To Jason Slinden of Grove City, a specialist in the Army National Guard, they are where duty calls him. Slinden, 20, is one of 30 soldiers from the Litchfield National Guard who will leave in October for an 11-month mission that eventually will make them part of a 2,200-member U.S. peacekeeping force in Kosovo. “I’m kind of nervous, kind of excited,” Slinden said. “You want to go and serve your country, but then you don’t want to leave home.” That uncertainty was part of the reason the Litchfield VFW threw an appreciation picnic for the local Guard until Sunday at West Ripley Park. “I committed the post for family support,” said Richard Carbert, commander of the Nelsan-Horton VFW Post. “It’s the least we could do.”
A tiny green insect and drought have dampened what had been a promising season for Minnesota’s soybean farmers. While lack of rain is an age-old problem, the soybean aphids infesting fields is a relatively new scourge. The fast-producing aphid is sucking the nutrients out of plants and money out of farmer’s pockets. “This is the worst infestation in soybeans we’ve ever seen in Minnesota,” said Ken Ostlie, a professor and Extension entomologist with the University of Minnesota. To combat the emergency, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture sped up its licensing process for out-of-state pilots. So far, 34 pilots from as far away as Arkansas and Texas are helping Minnesota pilots spray at least 1.5 million acres of soybeans out of 7.4 million planted. The spraying began in early July and kicked into high gear in the past two weeks at an estimated cost to farmers of $15 million, Ostlie said.
George Durken donated his first pint of blood in 1952, while working military police detail at Camp Gordan, Georgia. “They gave us $25 and the day off,” Durken said. “I just figured it was a good deal.” The good deal came to mean something else through the years. Even without a cash-and-time-off incentive, Durken found he enjoyed donating blood. More than a half century later, Durken still likes giving. And those in charge of the local Red Cross Bloodmobile couldn’t be happier. Durken’s donation of a pint of blood Friday at the Litchfield Eagles Club gave him 14 gallons during that 51-year span of giving. “You don’t give out a 14-gallon pin every day,” said Mary Jane Fitterer, Meeker County bloodmobile coordinator. “I think it’s wonderful.” More than wonderful, it’s a marvel. The average human has 10 to 12 pints of blood. Doing the math, that means Durken’s lifetime giving would fill the needs of at least six people.
For many of the Concordia (St. Paul) College football players, a one-week training camp in Cosmos was a culture sock, but for Ryan Johnson it almost felt like home. Johnson, a 2003 Litchfield High School graduate, is a freshman on the Bears football team. While two-a-day practices, hot and human weather and sleeping in the Cosmos South Elementary School gymnasium didn’t offer all the amenities of home, Johnson said practicing from Aug. 15 through Saturday helped him begin his adjustment to college football. Johnson was among the 110 players who made the pilgrimage to Cosmos this year. The training camp in Cosmos is becoming an annual event for the ears. Concordia spent at least one week practicing in Cosmos the past three years. “We are really able to focus on football,” said head coach and Cosmos native Shannon Currier, a 1989 graduate and prep football standout at Cosmos High School.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 1, 1948
The Meeker Co-op Light and Power Association has approached the city of Litchfield in regard to taking over the two city rural electric lines. These two lines, the Forest City and Cedar Mills lines, are now the property of the city and are being serviced through the city. The REA would like to take over the lines since the city owning the lines presents problems for the REA in routing its lines. If the change is to be made and interpretation of the city charter is that a vote of the citizens of Litchfield would have to approve the sale, it is possible that the question will be on the ballot for the December city election.
O.R. Schwartzwald, president of the Schwartzwald Bros. firm, left for Chicago this morning to preview the 1949 model Nash automobiles. Nash dealers from all over the nation will congregate to look over the new models. Nash is carefully concealing the details of the new models until the official new car show opening later this fall.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held last week for the new St. Colmbanus Catholic Church to be built near Greenleaf. Members of the congregation are doing the work and a 30-by-56-foot basement is being constructed. The congregation plans to hold services in the basement for a few years and then work toward completing the church. The new church is being built near the site of the former church which had been in service for 60 years.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 31, 1928
There has been some misunderstanding about free tuition to pupils in the Litchfield Public Schools. There will be no charge whatsoever for all high school pupils and eighth-graders whose parents or guardians live in Meeker County. This is the same arrangement as last year except that free tuition is granted also to eighth grade pupils whether they live in the Litchfield district or not. But pupils of the lower grades from first through seventh inclusive whose homes are not in the Litchfield School District No. 9 will be charged $4 per month, payment for same to be made in advance.
J.H. Lawrence and Son have 10 head of milking Shorthorns at the State Fair this year and a most advantageous location for the exhibit in the livestock building. Visitors will see this exhibit first as they enter the building. F.E. Lawrence has been in charge of the stock.
Steps are being taken by the City Council for the return of the George Klem family to Germany from whence they came 12 years ago. Applications have been made for passports. Mr. Klem is a former employee of the Woolen Mills but has not worked for some time. As the family is large, assistance has been given it from time to time. The Klem family are said to hail their possible return with some pleasure. Neither Mr. or Mrs. Klem are citizens of the United States.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 9, 1889
Speaking of booms, it strikes us that Litchfield has enjoyed something of that kind itself this summer. Among the new buildings may be mentioned three brick business houses, three new residences as fine as can be found west of the cities, 15 cottages and a hotel. Not so bad when you consider the hard times.
At nine o’clock at Central Park will form the grand stock parade headed by Company H, the Litchfield Broom Brigade, the Litchfield Band and other uniformed organizations. These will be in the parade, the grandest show of fine horses and cattle ever seen in the Northwest. The procession will form at Central Park and march to the fairgrounds where the stock will be assigned their places. There will be during the day an address by the grand lecturer of the Farmers Alliance. Every farmer in the county should hear this. A farmer’s trotting race is set with a purse of $30. This race is strictly for Meeker County farm horses, which has never been tracked before.
Shall Litchfield purchase an electric light plant? Last week we presented some figures in regard to cost, capacity, etc. and our citizens are urged to discuss the project. It strikes us that Litchfield is at a stage where it should make some substantial improvement. It is proposed that we put in a light plant and we believe the community can easily pay for it. We should like to see it done and will assist in any way. Yet after all would not it be wiser to put in a system of waterworks instead? We are not prepared to estimate what this would cost but it would not be too much for Litchfield. Think how nicely kept lawns would improve the looks of the city and this cannot become general unless artificial water is available. Then again, insurance rates would be lowered immensely. The cost of maintaining the waterworks would be very small. The Review does not want to be classed among the kickers, but no harm can come of talking plainly. Now is the time when opinions count; there is no use to talk after everything is settled.