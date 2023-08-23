20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 28, 2003

For many Americans, Kosovo and Bosnia may be yesterday’s news, taking a back seat to war in Iraq. To Jason Slinden of Grove City, a specialist in the Army National Guard, they are where duty calls him. Slinden, 20, is one of 30 soldiers from the Litchfield National Guard who will leave in October for an 11-month mission that eventually will make them part of a 2,200-member U.S. peacekeeping force in Kosovo. “I’m kind of nervous, kind of excited,” Slinden said. “You want to go and serve your country, but then you don’t want to leave home.” That uncertainty was part of the reason the Litchfield VFW threw an appreciation picnic for the local Guard until Sunday at West Ripley Park. “I committed the post for family support,” said Richard Carbert, commander of the Nelsan-Horton VFW Post. “It’s the least we could do.”

