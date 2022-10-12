20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 10, 2002
City Hall employees moved into their temporary office space this week. Two trailers will serve as city headquarters until problems with mold in City Hall are resolved. “It will be tight quarters for a while, but we have clean air,” Litchfield Finance Director Joyce Spreiter said. She said the move probably won’t be an overnight cure for the mold-induced symptoms City Hall employees have been experiencing for years, but she expects there to be an improvement now that they’re out of the old City Hall. The 10-by-44-foot trailers each have two private offices and a 10-by-20-foot office that will house three or four people. The trailers are locating in City Hall parking lot, so files still in the building can be easily accessed.
About $50,000 in grant money is available to rehabilitate downtown homes and businesses. The city received a $400,000 state grant about 10 years ago for which home and business owners could apply for rehabilitation projects. For each project, 60 percent of the money was given as a grant, 20 percent was a low-interest loan that had to be repaid, and 20 percent had to be provided by the recipient. The grant money was depleted several years ago on 25 to 30 residential projects and 15 to 20 commercial projects, according to Butch Schulte of Mid-Minnesota Development Commission. Most of the loan money has been repaid, resulting in the $50,000 now available.
The Litchfield offense shook off a trio of first half fumbles, a blocked kick and an interception, and the defense shackled Glencoe-Silver Lake’s vaunted ground game as the Dragons put it all together for an impressive 22-6 home win over previously undefeated GSL, the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
While directing Litchfield High School band students, David Ceasar’s favorite moments often come on the heels of his most dreaded moments. “The worst part is hearing a student say, ‘I can’t do it,’” Ceasar said. “When you hear, ‘I can’t do it,’ they have already convinced themselves they will not be able to do it. It’s just like, ‘Why try then?” After just over a month of instruction, Ceasar is hearing less “I can’t” and more “I can” as his students gain confidence and improve. Ceasar is filling in for Lauri Cervin, who is not teaching while she battles leukemia. Ceasar, a California native, has wanted to be a high school band director since he was in junior high, when he found himself inspired by his own band director.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 16, 1947
The parking meters which were installed last Thursday did not go into effect until Monday. When they were emptied Monday night, a total of $72.48 was counted. There were 1,040 nickels, 2,000 pennies plus four slugs. Every meter installed had a few coins. Parking seems to be much more available for shoppers since the meters were installed. Many tickets for parking violations have been issued in the first few days of meter use. The new traffic ordinances coming with the meters will be rigidly enforced.
The junior class at LHS has selected the “Seven Keys to Baldpate” as its fall play. It will be directed by F.G. Warta with the following cast members: Darrold Lindell, JoAnn Neuman, Valerie Fredrickson, Bob McGee, Jesse Gunter, Donna Carlson, Janice Schneiter, June Fransein, Dick Berg, Betty Lou Johnson, Arnold Hed, Eilert Flemming, Robert Lawrence, Bruce Koerner, Dewey Eugene Johnson, Laurel Johnson and John Barnum.
Litchfield High School had a record crowd for the homecoming game against Hutchinson. School officials estimated attendance at 3,000. The first two games of the season at home were also well attended. All proceeds from the game go back to the athletic fund.
Rev. E.E. Johnson officiated at the baptism of Hugh Steven Fenton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Fenton, at a service held Sunday afternoon at the Fenton home. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. James Nelson. Mrs. Fenton’s mother, Mrs. Norman Steven of St. Louis Park, was here for the event.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 13, 1927
The J.C. Penney Company store opened for business this morning. Some work remains to be done on the building, especially to the floor and entrance. This work, however, will not interfere with the business.
The Litchfield Produce Company began this week to fill an order for a million pounds of dressed turkeys from a Chicago firm. A large crew has been at work in the dressing department to fill the order.
Harry Bollin, living in Acton, made a carload shipment of potatoes last week. They were sent to Iowa where there seems to be a scarcity. Mr. Bollin has been a consistent potato grower for a number of years.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 13, 1888
Mr. J.J. Robinson of Kingston has been supplying Forest City and Litchfield with cranberries this past week. His crop this season amounts to over 300 bushels and the quality is very fine. Where is the wheat crop that can compete with it?
On Wednesday morning’s eastbound local freight were three men in a boxcar cheating Jim Hill out of his fare. At Atwater, one of them got out and went up town, returning just as the train started. In climbing between the cars, he slipped on the frost and fell, the car passing over one leg near the body, nearly cutting it off. His two comrades saw the accident but went on, leaving him to his fate. Dr. Frost came down from Willmar on a special engine and he and Dr. Gibbs did what they could for the poor fellow. At last account he was doing well.