20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 10, 2002

City Hall employees moved into their temporary office space this week. Two trailers will serve as city headquarters until problems with mold in City Hall are resolved. “It will be tight quarters for a while, but we have clean air,” Litchfield Finance Director Joyce Spreiter said. She said the move probably won’t be an overnight cure for the mold-induced symptoms City Hall employees have been experiencing for years, but she expects there to be an improvement now that they’re out of the old City Hall. The 10-by-44-foot trailers each have two private offices and a 10-by-20-foot office that will house three or four people. The trailers are locating in City Hall parking lot, so files still in the building can be easily accessed.

Tags