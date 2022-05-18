20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 16, 2002
Meeker County Memorial Hospital opened its doors in June 1952, and has cared for the people of Meeker County and surrounding area for 50 years. To mark the milestone, the hospital will conduct a community-wide rededication celebration Sunday. As new CEO Michael Schramm prepares to take over the reigns of MCMH, “it’s a good time to look at our history and kind of ground ourselves and look at the future,” said Lori Rice, Educational Services coordinator at the hospital.
Be on the lookout for deals this weekend. They should not be difficult to find as Litchfield’s first Citywide Garage Sale kicks off Saturday. Sponsored by the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce and Litchfield Independent Review, the Citywide Garage Sale will feature more than 100 garage sales in the city and surrounding area this weekend.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 17, 1972
There will not be a licensed practical nurse’s training program operating under the auspices of the Litchfield School District next year. Superintendent Richard Johnston, in a letter to the Meeker Memorial Hospital Board, said that all requests and proposals from the School Board to the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Board of Nursing had been rejected. The School Board passed a motion at its May 8 meeting recommending that the Meeker County Hospital Board seek affiliation with an area vocational school to retain a nurses’ training program at the local hospital. There were only four programs in the state under school district jurisdiction last year, at New Ulm, Litchfield, Crookston and Hastings, and state Rep. Stanley Holmquist said plans were underway to eventually phase out all of them.
No matter which sport is in season at Litchfield High School, there’s been a Puckett somewhere in the starting lineup for the past two years. Dan and Tim Puckett, a brother combination, “cover the waterfront” when it comes to LHS sports. Between them, they’ll have earned a total of 13 athletic letters when the time comes to don caps and gowns for the June 1 graduation at LHS. Dan, the best half-miler in the school’s history, has been a varsity trackman since he was a ninth-grader, and he broke the existing Dragon half-mile mark as a sophomore. Tim is one-half of the outstanding Dragon doubles tennis team which has lost just one match this season. Last winter, Dan was a regular 165-pound grappler, while Tim was a dependable second line winger for Coach Pete Aus’ hockey Dragons. Both were valuable members of the Dragon football squad last fall, but Dan logged most of his playing time as the starting offensive tackle while Tim was a starter at cornerback on defense. Dan and Tim are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Al Puckett of Litchfield.
Damage was estimated at between $1,000 and $1,500 at the Litchfield Junior High School as it was entered by vandals sometime in the early hours of Sunday morning. Entry was gained by breaking an outside window. The main school office was entered and it appeared the intruders had made an effort to force open the vault. Nothing was missing. A filing cabinet was tipped and a TV set smashed in the audio-visual room, and the intruders broke open a padlocked walk-in refrigerator and helped themselves to some one-half pint cartons of milk. Numerous window panes in doors were broken around the building.
Only a handful of ardent trout fishermen are aware of the fact that there is a stream in the county that harbors brook trout in its cold, clear waters. The stream, which carries the rather unappealing name of Sucker Creek, is an obscure spring-fed brook which runs a meandering course from a low-land area west of Lake Manuella to the lake proper. Along two miles of its winding route, conditions are almost ideal for brook trout, according to Arlen McLain, area fisheries manager out of Hutchinson. Most streams in this area have become too warm for brook trout, but Sucker Creek is an exception. The state has planted 300 small trout in the stream each year for the past three or four years. Jerry Lewerenz has fished the stream regularly and has a mounted three-pound brook trout which he caught in the creek several years ago. Jerry says there’s been trout in Sucker Creek for over 40 years.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 22, 1947
The controversial issue of whether to have liquor in Meeker County will be decided by the voters of the county at a special election set for June 30. The petitions, which were circulated during the past few weeks, were presented to the auditor last Wednesday. More than 1,800 residents have affixed their signatures to the notarized list. The required number of petitioners needed to bring the matter to a vote was 1,600. In the event liquor sales are approved, individual villages then will have the option of approving or disapproving.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 22, 1878
The ladies of the Swedish Sewing Society in Litchfield will give an ice cream and strawberry festival on June 7. They will have good tea, coffee and plenty to eat if you wish to call for your supper. They will also have an auction on some nice articles which they have made, with the proceeds to be used for their church. Come all, great and small, to the town hall, give the ladies a call, they will serve you all.
The park music last Saturday evening by the band boys was much better than that funished on the previous occasions, which proves that they are on the improve. When warm summer evenings come, these Saturday concerts will be a source of considerable attraction and the band boys deserve the thanks of our citizens.
Mr. P. Nelson and Miss Emma Johnson, both of Litchfield, were married at the Swedish Lutheran Church by Rev. Deline. The many friends of the happy couple were gathered at the church at eleven, the hour appointed for the ceremony. The church had been previously handsomely decorated. The services were conducted in the Swedish language. A carriage was waiting to convey the bride and groom to the residence of the bride’s father where a bounteous feast had been prepared. Many guests were present expressing their good wishes. In the evening the Litchfield Brass Band honored the couple with a serenade at the conclusion of which the bride’s father, Mr. Ole Johnson, presented the band boys with a $20 bill.