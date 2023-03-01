20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 6, 2003

If there was one wrestler who wanted to be on the mat with a chance to clinch the state championship, it was Bryar Johnson. Almost one year after losing the decisive match in Litchfield’s 28-24 loss to Blue Earth Area in last year’s Class AA final, Johnson pinned Jake Bjorklund with 12 seconds remaining to secure the Dragons’ first state title, an eventual 33-30 victory over St. Michael-Albertville at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul. “After I pinned him, I knew we had won the state title,” said Johnson of his 189-pound match. “Just looking into the stands and seeing all that green just kind of made you feel this was for the fans and everyone that was supporting us. It was just a great feeling.”

