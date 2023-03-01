20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 6, 2003
If there was one wrestler who wanted to be on the mat with a chance to clinch the state championship, it was Bryar Johnson. Almost one year after losing the decisive match in Litchfield’s 28-24 loss to Blue Earth Area in last year’s Class AA final, Johnson pinned Jake Bjorklund with 12 seconds remaining to secure the Dragons’ first state title, an eventual 33-30 victory over St. Michael-Albertville at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul. “After I pinned him, I knew we had won the state title,” said Johnson of his 189-pound match. “Just looking into the stands and seeing all that green just kind of made you feel this was for the fans and everyone that was supporting us. It was just a great feeling.”
Matt Draeger, a 28-year-old social studies teacher at Litchfield Middle School, will become the fifth head coach in Ridgewater College’s 41-year history, replacing current coach Mike Johnson, who started in Willmar during the 1979-1980 season. Draeger played for Johnson for two years in the mid-’90s and has always had a soft spot for the school. “The thing I want people to think is this is a stepping stone. The reason I took this job is that I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Johnson and the institution over there.” Draeger spent seven years as an assistant coach at Ridgewater and four years as an assistant with the Litchfield boys program prior to his hiring at Ridgewater.
An armed man attempted to rob the Super Valu store in Litchfield, but the suspect left the scene without any money. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, the suspect entered the Super Valu store and showed the checkout clerk a pistol and a note demanding money. Another customer entering the store apparently startled the suspect, who then ran from the store without any cash. Police Chief Bruce Dicke said his department continues to investigate but has nothing solid yet.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 28, 1973
Earling Stark won’t be going to work anymore at the First District Association after today. “It’s going to leave a pretty big vacuum in my life — no doubt about that,” he says. But he describes his nearly 37 years with First District as “good years.” At his retirement, Starkey, as he is known to many coworkers, will be the oldest employee in point of service at First District. When he first went on the payroll, back in September 1936, he was the 13th man to work for First District, which now boasts 113 full-time employees.
First District Association has announced plans for the construction of a major anti-pollution device — a cooling tower which will permit reuse of water at the firm’s milk drying plant here. Work is expected to start on the $175,000 project about April 1. When the cooling tower becomes operative, FDA will be able to reduce the amount of fresh water it uses by about 1,000,000 gallons a day, according to Martin Huikko, chief engineer. “Cow water” is the term used for the water that is taken from the milk, which is converted into powdered form at the drying operation here. Most of the “cow water,” which is clear as normal drinking water after being extracted from milk, now goes into Jewett’s Creek.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 11, 1948
The result that all Litchfield cage fans hoped would never come, came Friday night as Delano wiped out the Dragons hopes for the regional tournament by winning 55-45 before a capacity crowd there. Coach Milo Fowler’s Dragons closed out one of their best seasons ever as West Central Conference champions and a 20-2 record. Jack McCann, Joe Foss, Myron Ross and Banning Hanscom combined for a wonderful year and came just one game short of winding up with a coveted spot in the regional tournament.
Because of the gasoline shortage the government has ordered bus service curtailed. As a result, the bus to Aberdeen, arriving in Litchfield at 2:05, and the bus coming from Aberdeen arriving in Litchfield at 4:40 will be cancelled. The bus going to Willmar will be cut down to twice a week, traveling on Friday and Saturday.
Replacing the telephone gently when you find the party line in use sort of says this for you, “Sorry, I’ll try to call a bit later.” It still acts as a gentle reminder to those talking that you are waiting for the line and does it in a courteous way that people appreciate and are likely to remember when you are “on the phone.” A little thing? Sure. But it’s the kind of thoughtfulness, along with keeping calls brief and allowing time between them, that makes for helpful and pleasant party line service. — A message from Northwestern Bell
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 9, 1928
The Lenhardt Hotel is about to undergo extensive remodeling. The pool room has already been closed and work has begun. The plans in mind a year ago when the project was dropped are now being carried out. The floor of the pool room will be raised to practically the same level as the main floor. This room will house a restaurant which will be connected to the main dining room by an archway. In addition to giving dining room service, the hotel will conduct a restaurant where meals and lunches may be had at reasonable hours.
Northern Transportation Company buses were taken off No. 10 Tuesday in view of the bad road conditions. The snow of last week, followed by the thaw of Sunday and Monday, converted No. 10 where not paved into a sea of mud and slush. Frost left the ground several inches down and the heavy buses broke through in many places down to the black dirt. The highway department has been quicker on the trigger this year to declare some roads impassable.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 10, 1889
Architect Phelps has plans for the Masonic building well underway. The structure will be 50 by 100 of brick, two stories high. The front will be finished with stone and pressed brick. The lower floor will be fitted up for two stores. The second story will be used entirely for various Masonic interests.
Ten rowboats to ply the waters of Lake Ripley this summer have arrived.