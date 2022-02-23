20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 21, 2002
When Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman sees orange, as in blaze orange jail jumpsuits, he thinks green, as in cash. “Jail is an expensive business,” Hirman said. But it is an business upon which Meeker County is capitalizing. The county’s new jail started housing inmates in June 1999, and nearly three years later, the Sheriff’s Department has generated $1.5 million for the county’s general fund, mainly by boarding inmates from other counties, Hirman said. Meeker County Jail can hold up to 63 inmates, but the typical jail population ranges from 45 to 55, with about half being out-of-county inmates. Last year, 1,093 people were booked into the jail, averaging about three per day, according to Joe Lenz, jail supervisor.
Hearing a lot of talk about high fuel prices and alternative fuels late last year prompted Mike Bredeson to wonder what kind of fuel was best. When Tom Langmo looked at a glass of milk, he couldn’t help but wonder what, exactly, was in there among all the calcium and other vitamins and minerals. Tim Wold noticed changes in his rabbit’s eating habits when the days got colder, and it made him curious about the effect temperature had on appetite. When you’re an inquisitive sixth-grader, the world is your science laboratory, and the Litchfield Middle School science fair is the place to exhibit your theories and hypotheses. “The ideas they come up with, it’s neat to see,” said Tait Christensen, a sixth-grade science teacher who helped organize this year’s science fair, along with teacher Jen Merrill.
Sixty-four years. That’s how long the Litchfield wrestling program has waited for a state tournament team. After wins over state-ranked Dassel-Cokato and Paynesville Friday, the wait is finally over. Litchfield, ranked seventh in Class AA, avenged two of its four losses this season, edging No. 4 D-C 27-26 in the Section 5AA semifinals before knocking off second-ranked Paynesville 30-19 in the section championship at Watertown-Mayer High School. “It’s just unbelievable,” Litchfield coach Chip Rankin said. “I’m still in shock right now. I’ve opened the weight room at six o’clock in the morning for the last three years of my life thinking some day, some night it’s going to be there and it is going to pay off. All the hard work, all the bleachers we ran, all the miles that we ran — it’s all worth it. It’s just unbelievable.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 23, 1972
About 650 people turned out despite a swirling snowstorm Thursday night to attend the first annual Peanut and Dairy Festival Banquet at the Litchfield Senior High School. They heard Sixth District Congressman John Zwach call the United States “the oldest country” in competition for worldwide business today. Zwach noted that young people no longer turn to the city and urban areas when they think of the good life. He said Northern States Power Co. “has trouble keeping personnel in the urban areas — they want to be transferred to places like St. Cloud or Marshall or Granite Falls or Tracy.” Special guests at the banquet were Neil Outlaw, 16, an FFA Chapter member at Hartford, Alabama, High School; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Outlaw, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dean. Dean is the FFA advisor at Hartford High School. Neil received a $200 scholarship at the banquet. A $500 scholarship will be award to a Meeker County high school age student of farm background in June.
The Litchfield Dairy Queen has opened for the season and it’s under new management. New owners are Bob an Audrey Weida, who come to Litchfield from White Bear Lake. The Weidas operated a Dairy Queen in St. Paul for the past three years.
The future of the Meeker County School of Practical Nursing appears to be in serious jeopardy. The school has been administered by the Litchfield School District in cooperation with Meeker Memorial Hospital for the past 13 years. Miss Jean Coleman, director of the school, resigned from her position about 10 days ago. According to Superintendent Richard Johnston, the School Board hopes to affiliate the program with the Willmar Vocational School for the remainder of the year.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 20, 1947
Uniforms will be issued to the 32 members already signed up for Litchfield’s Company “1” of the State National Guard. The date set for the unit to officially become a part of the state organization is March 3. At that time, members will be paid an hourly rate with drills set for each Tuesday night at the Community Building.
The Litchfield Guitar and Accordion Club, under the direction of T.P. Griffin, will be heard over radio station WDGY on March 1. Harriet Hall will play her Spanish guitar; Dorothy Walls and Edward Larson will play accordion selections; John Larson, Sylvia Williams and Willard Williams will play selections on their Hawaiian guitars and Lowell Gillman will play the electric guitar. Larry Howe will be featured on the accordion and Maynard Engebretson and Roy Kalkbrenner will both present numbers on the Hawaiian guitar.
The Arthur Krouth auction sale which was held last week just north of Litchfield resulted in the largest sale on record for a county auction. The gross was well over $25,000. The demand for farm machinery and stock is still great. This sale accounted for a good deal of machinery and stock resulting in the large turnout. The sale was clerked by Northwest Bank of Litchfield and called by Chet Berg and R. Funk.
The Cosmos creamery disclosed at their annual meeting last week that a total of 266,000 pounds of butterfat was received last eyar, and the concern produced 60,000 pounds of butter. Carl Leaf was the guest speaker, and officers elected were: Frank Boeder, president; Henry Raske, vice president; and Bipes, secretary. Directors are Clarence Leitzau, Oliver Grimm, Fred Hesser, and Ferd. Raddatz, who succeeds Wallace Mortenson. Roland Podratz is the operator and Raymond Hagen, helper.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 21, 1878
Found on the road between Litchfield and the farm of James Deary in the town of Darwin, a black felt hat. The owner can have the same by calling at this office, proving property and paying for this notice.
The union protracted meetings came to a close last Sabbath evening. During the time the meetings have lasted there have been several converts and the societies interested in the work feel quite well satisfied with their efforts.
It used to take 12 hours to dye hair and then it would look ridiculous. Now in 15 minutes Tutts Hair Dye will do the job and give you beautiful black tresses.
As the Manannah stage was coming to this place on Wednesday last and had got just this side of the Connole place, the pin that holds the whiffle trees to the wagon came out, letting them down on the horses’ heels. The horses became frightened and started to run. The driver, Mr. Lee, reined them into a fence and in the meantime the passengers, five in number, jumped from the flying vehicle. Mr. Otho Campbell was one of the passengers and he fell under the wagon and his arm was broken above the elbow. Dr.Barr, another passenger, was somewhat injured although not seriously. The rest were “shuck up” but not much hurt. Mr. Campbell was brought to town and Dr. Barr set the fractured limb.