20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 28, 2002
Champions. Again. Litchfield won its first state boys basketball championship in 2000, after an 82-year absence from state tournament games. The return trip required only a two-year wait, with the Dragons claiming the State Class AA title by beating Lewiston-Altura 62-51 in the championship game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. For some it may have seemed that — like many a blockbuster movie — the original was far better than the sequel. But perception was not reality, at least to some who followed the team closely. “For me, it was a tremendous feeling, because I’m a graduate of Litchfield High School,” Mayor Vern Madson said. “The first time, two years ago, it was a little different feeling, because it was the first time. But to do it twice — a second state championship — I think, is really special.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 29, 1972
Larry Ackerman has announced the purchase of the Swenson Barber Shop located on Litchfield’s main street. He’ll move to the new location at 213 N. Sibley on April 4. Larry Swenson, who has operated a barber shop here for a number of years, will join the staff of National Security Underwriters.
Fourteen-year-old Lori Goemer polished off words like asterisk, mayonnaise, jowl and iniquitous to win the Meeker County spelling championship over four other contestants Saturday in the library at the Senior High School. Lori, the daughter of the Sid Goemers of Darwin. Will represent the county in the state spelling competition to be sponsored by the Minneapolis Star in the Twin Cities on April 15. In all, Lori spelled 75 out of 85 words correctly in the combined written and oral test. Other contestants were Barry Kargas, sixth-grader from Lake Ripley School; Melanie Blackwell, eighth-grader from the Cosmos School; Barb Korman, seventh-grader from the Eden Valley-Watkins School; and Julie Phllipi, seventh-grader from St. Anthony’s in Watkins.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 3, 1947
The first siren blew a “fire” held in Litchfield at about 6:30 Tuesday evening. Although the prank was done on All Fools Day, the intent was serious. Each motorist following the trucks was presented with a traffic ticket for violating the city ordinance governing traffic in fire situations.
With an average of 2.80 for three years of high school, Tessie Staunton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Staunton of Grove City, was name valedictorian of the class of 1947 at LHS. Almost tied for first place was salutatorian Jean Torgerson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Torgerson, with an average of 2.76.
The Litchfield City Council has sent Land O’Lakes, First District Association a final warning in regard to improper use of the Litchfield sanitary sewage system. On several occasions, the firm has been responsible for dumping milk, cheese and oil into the city’s sanitary system, causing it to back up and flood some residential basements. Some citizens have reported flooded basements as many as five times. The council’s ultimatum called for immediate action by the directors to prohibit this type of dumping. If the order is not complied with, it will be necessary for the concern to build its own disposal system.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 4, 1878
Mr. James Quick of Collinwood was careless with his tongue one day last week. He threatened to whip one of his neighbors, and Judge Olson said he must furnish bonds for his good behavior for four months. Failing to find friends to provide the bond, he is now housed in the jail here. Take good care of him is our advice from Dassel, as he is a good citizen — if well watched.
Our people of Cedar Mills seem so happy and hopeful that one would hardly dream that the grasshopper had been here in the severest form. Indeed, such weather as we have been having makes everything seem bright and cheerful despite the hard times. Madam Spring, though a month in advance of her annual visitation, seems really to have come to stay. The hills are green and wildflowers have been blooming for the last two weeks while the air is musical with the warbling of songbirds. Farmers are plowing and putting in their grain and some are making gardens.