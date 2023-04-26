20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 1, 2003
Litchfield residents aren’t the only ones worried about the fate of the former City Hall building, which was once an opera house. The Preservation Alliance of Minnesota named the 103-year-old local landmark to its list of the state’s 10 most endangered historic properties. Meeker County Historical Society board member Connie Lies was surprised to hear the Litchfield Opera House made the list. “It’s a very endangered building,” she said. “I believe if a lot of us hadn’t stood up and raised a lot of flags, the building would be torn down now or at least on its way to being torn down.” The former City Hall building has sat empty since last summer, after city employees complained of persistent health problems thought to be caused by mold. Their fears were confirmed by an air quality study conducted in November, which revealed off-the-charts mold growth. This led to the building’s appearance on the statewide list.
Minnesota’s new conceal-carry law, which will make permits to carry handguns in public available to more people, drew mixed reaction from local law enforcement officers this week. The law will go into effect in 30 days and, according to an official legislative estimate, it could mean the number of people licensed to carry a gun will increase from fewer than 12,000 now to nearly 90,000. That increase in gun-toting citizens concerns both Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman and Litchfield Police Chief Bruce Dicke. But of greater concern than the sheer number of new gun licenses are the administrative aspects of the new law. “This is going to put a lot of work on law enforcement people,” Hirman said. “I guess I don’t understand our Legislature. I don’t begrudge people for having a gun. But this is just making a lot of work for law enforcement people. And it sounds like the sheriffs are going to have to do it all. It’s another fine example of how the state is trying (to put) more mandates on us without any extra money.”
Last fall, some main street retailers eyed the increasing number of empty storefronts with more than a little concern. As a string of long-time establishments shut their doors permanently, remaining retailers worried about downtown’s diminishing appeal to shoppers who would be needed to sustain the many remaining businesses. Less than a year later, the situation apparently has changed as much as the season. Spring has brought a flourish of entrepreneurs picking up where the last left off, and much of the community has embraced an informal campaign to support local businesses. In the past several months, Mutts Bath and Bakery, a pet grooming and supplies store, and Treasured Keepsakes, a scrapbook materials outlet, have opened in Litchfield. Very Vintage, specializing in antiques, plans to open this spring. In addition, Essence of Flowers and Lillith Natural Health and Skin Care have moved to downtown from their South Sibley Avenue addresses, and Parkview Café has a new owner.
Gordon and Debbie Nelson will be able to expand the nursery pig operation that has been in their family for three generations, thanks to a court decision upholding their conditional use permit. Meeker County District Court Judge David Mennis dismissed an appeal of Meeker County Board of Commissioners’ decision to allow a 120-unit hog operation on the Nelsons’ property near Dassel. The Lake Washington Improvement Association opposed the decision that the Meeker County Planning Commission and the Coujnty Board made in granting the permit, alleging the county did not allow enough public input and did not base its decisions on clear logic. Mennis disagreed, finding procedures used followed the law, and the decision was supported by evidence that was “received and properly considered.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 7, 1948
C.E. Melby and Swedish Vice Consulate Ingvar Grauers, state officials for the Swedish Centennial, which will be held in Minneapolis in late June, were in Litchfield last week to promote the forming of a delegation from Meeker County to attend this event. The purpose of the Swedish Centennial is threefold: to commemorate, perpetuate and propagate the arrival and the early life of Swedes who first arrived in Minnesota.
As anticipated, there was no objection to the building of a new clinic by the Drs. Wilmot on the corner west of the Methodist Church. The house, which was on the property, was moved last week and the site is now available for the proposed structure. The request for a sales barn to be located east of the Litchfield Woolen Mills was denied by the council and a new site has been purchased by Auctioneer Chet Berg. The new sales pavilion will be located north of the Litchfield Disposal plant on State Highway 24.
The Litchfield unit of the National Guard got into the thick of the meat strike controversy as soon as they arrived at the meat packing establishments on Friday. The group was immediately placed on patrol duty at a time when relations were most tense. After guarding all night, members of the unit were called to action to clear the restricted area in South St. Paul of strikers. Many of the men in the unit are still in high school but they gained valuable experience and the whole unit has been commended for its conduct.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 4, 1928
Two high school pupils staged an automobile collision Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. While they were thrown out when the car turned over one-and-one-half times and rested on its side, neither occupant was hurt. Witnesses say the escape was a narrow one. Bernard McKee and a girl friend, and Roy Hahnke and a girl friend were the participants. McKee and his companion were thrown from their car to the ground. Both escaped with a few minor bruises. That no accident involving high school students has taken place may be a surprise to anyone who has observed young drivers to and from school. Violations of the road are quite frequent in the area of the high school building. Perhaps this incident, though it did not take place near the high school, may serve as a timely warning.