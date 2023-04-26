20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 1, 2003

Litchfield residents aren’t the only ones worried about the fate of the former City Hall building, which was once an opera house. The Preservation Alliance of Minnesota named the 103-year-old local landmark to its list of the state’s 10 most endangered historic properties. Meeker County Historical Society board member Connie Lies was surprised to hear the Litchfield Opera House made the list. “It’s a very endangered building,” she said. “I believe if a lot of us hadn’t stood up and raised a lot of flags, the building would be torn down now or at least on its way to being torn down.” The former City Hall building has sat empty since last summer, after city employees complained of persistent health problems thought to be caused by mold. Their fears were confirmed by an air quality study conducted in November, which revealed off-the-charts mold growth. This led to the building’s appearance on the statewide list.

