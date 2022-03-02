20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 28, 2002
While no violent incidents have occurred at the Meeker County Courthouse, local courtrooms have been the scene of some tense moments. Ensuring safety and security is the goal of the county’s courthouse renovation, which includes a holding area for inmates awaiting their court appearance. “Right now, there’s no way to get the defendant into the courtroom except through the public waiting area,” Court Administrator Linda Jagush said. Once the renovation is complete, a bailiff or corrections officer will escort inmates directly from the jail to the holding room, eliminating the need to walk through the public area. Effort is also being made to limit the public’s access to jury members.
Students at Litchfield High School are showing their concern for counselor Jim Musburger and teachers Gary Hein and Lauri Cervin through a variety of activities, from blood drives to handmade cards. All three have been diagnosed with cancer within the past 10 months. “It’s really hard on a lot of students,” LHS Student Council president Katie Pietsch said. “Mr. Musburger, Mr. Hein and Mrs. Cervin all have important roles in our lives and in our classes. It puts things in perspective. It really hits home when you know it could happen to anyone.”
Litchfield Male Chorus will take its show on the road next week as it travels to Arizona to perform. About 40 members of the group will make the trip, where they will perform in two locations in Mesa. The first performance will be at Silver Ridge RV Resort and the other will be at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. The chorus is directed by Randy Wilson of Glencoe and accompanied by Vila Milan of Litchfield. The idea for the tour arose because several members of the chorus knew of Litchfield-area snowbirds who winter in the Mesa area.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 1, 1972
The State Department of Education and the Minnesota Board of Nursing reaffirmed their decision to withdraw support from Litchfield’s practical nursing program, and the program has been suspended for one year. The program has been on provisional status since July, and a progress report that had been requested by December was not supplied. A survey of the program in early February showed “the problems which had existed in the previous year had not bee adequately corrected.” State Rep. Adolph Kvam had harsh words for school board members. “I feel that apathy on the part of the School Board has contributed to the loss of the practical nursing program here,” Kvam told the board. “With our superb hospital and large number of doctors, Litchfield seems an ideal place for this type of program.”
Meeker County 4-H clubs hope to collect of mountain of old glass and cans through the remainder of the year. The material will be transported to a can and glass recycling plant in the Twin Cities. Any profits from the sale of salvageable material will go to the county 4-H organization.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 27, 1947
The city of Litchfield has received the sum of $500,000 for the bonds that will finance the new municipal plant here. This money will be reinvested by the city in government bonds till it will be needed. Also, $200,000 was used for bonds paying 2 percent and $100,000 for bonds paying 2 ½ percent with the balance of the bonds paying 7/8 of a percent.
The Cedar Mills Creamery reelected all officers at the annual meeting a week ago. They are Emil Schlueter, president; Walter Retzlaff, vice president; Francis Rust, secretary-treasurer; and A.W. Krueger and Ted Schlueter, directors. Hold over directors are Frank Wendorff, Otto Schlueter and Emil Kohls.
Donald Yost and Edgar Howk of rural Litchfield were winter fishing last week at Lake Hattie north of Pine River and found fishing from dark houses well worth the effort. They speared one 24-pounder and another 15-pounder. They also had a 10-pounder and several in the six-pound range.
Pranksters who opened a fuel oil storage tank at the Dean Schultz home Friday night letting some 90 gallons of fuel oil run out onto the lawn may have been amazed if they saw the fuel oil ablaze Saturday afternoon. Schultz, together with Miles Johnson, both firemen, gathered up some firefighting equipment from the local department and starred to burn the fuel oil to keep it from killing the grass or igniting a blaze when no one was around. It created quite a blaze and a passerby, not knowing the circumstances, put in a fire call. Johnson hurried back to the fire hall to respond only to find himself back at the spot he had left. He and Schultz, with the aid of other firemen, put out the blaze and washed the remaining oil from the lawn.
131 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 28, 1891
The capital of the Bank of Litchfield has been increased to $35,000. The new stockholders are Messrs. A.T. Koerner, A.C. Johnson, Louis Larson and Andrew and B.P. Nelson.
The fact that Meeker County has been the scene of three suicides and one murder in less than three months is not a pleasant matter to think of, neither does it speak very well for our county, but it is a fact nevertheless.
Geo. E. White of Chicago has been in the city several days this week, looking up the new bank matter. He says the abstract books will be used by a real estate, loan and insurance company that will soon be started in this city, in connection with the proposed new bank. Arrangements for starting a new bank are under headway and a new bank is sure to be started, which will probably be a national one. Mr. White says he is willing to put in any amount of capital desired and as soon as a few more good local stockholders are secured the bank will be started.