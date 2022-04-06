20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 4, 2002
Three women who were part of a group of 24 Litchfield community and business leaders who attended a Blandin Foundation Community Leadership Program last year are in search of Litchfield’s identity. Barb Altringer, Wendy Walz and Colleen Anderson has met regularly since January to discuss their “identity project” and have posed a simple task to city leaders: “Define Litchfield.” “In order to solve many of the challenges we face as a city, we need to focus on identity,” Altringer said. “What do we need for Litchfield to enhance the sustainability of our community?” Walz, director of Litchfield Early Childhood Family Education, asked. “What is this tangible or intangible thing that will bring people here and bring them back?” Anderson said that, though their group is initiating the discussion, they won’t necessarily lead it to its conclusion. Their purpose in meeting with city and business leaders was to guage interest. “We’re still in the brainstorming stage, and in brainstorming, anything’s OK,” Altringer said.
Channa and Barry Huggett of Litchfield, who have been foster parents for more than 20 years, have received several local awards recognizing their work. But on March 20, they received a state award — the 2002 Minnesota Social Service Association Distinguished Service Award. The Huggetts became foster parents when their two oldest sons were younger than 5, and since then they have been foster parents to more than 100 kids. Some have stayed for just a day, while a few spent their childhoods in the Huggett home. “Every kid that we’ve ever had here, even for one night, I think about them sometimes,” Channa said. “Even the ones who are so naughty, you still cry when they leave because you wish you could have done something more for them.”
Bernie Aaker, long-time director of Litchfield Community Theatre, was honored by the Litchfield Lions Club as its Citizen of the Year for 2002. Aaker helped start LCT more than 25 years ago and has been a driving force, as creative director, behind the organization’s annual summer musicals and other productions ever since.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 5, 1972
The man who turned the key as Litchfield’s first and only municipal liquor store manager when the store opened for business back in 1954 retired April 1. Paul Olson retired after 18 years as liquor store manager. During his tenure, the store’s receipts and net profit have shown an increase that would put a broad smile on the face of any private business – from sales of $121,942 and profit of $16,942 in the first year to $341,000 with a net profit of $47,000 in 1971.
Estimates on how much remodeling of the sewage treatment plant will cost the city range up to $1.5 million, a figure not a little disturbing to many around the Litchfield City Council table Monday. Most of the city’s share of the cost will be reimbursable through state and federal funds, but it became apparent at the meeting that two of the city’s major industries, First District Association and Jennie-O Food plant, may “pay through the nose” for their share. Under present state and federal regulations, industries that are heavy users of a municipal treatment plant must participate in the costs of building and maintaining these facilities. City Engineer Charles Wilson had determined from an extensive survey that now — and in future years — these two firms each will use about 40 percent of the plant’s capacity when remodeling is complete. Thus, they will have to participate in 80 percent of the city’s cost in redoing the treatment plant. The city’s share of the cost will be just 20 percent, with the cost to both firms about 8 percent of the entire bill. So in a $1 million project, First District and Jennie-O wold hve to shell out about $80,000, a figure both could “live with.” However, there’s a bill about to become law in Congress that would change all that and have a much greater impact on the two firms – potentially $400,000 to $600,000 for each.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 10, 1947
In cooperation with their nationwide union, all Litchfield telephone operators and repair personnel left their work stations at 6 a.m. Monday, cutting off all but emergency calls. Only two supervisory people, the office manager and the chief operator, were on duty for a time before a supervisor from the Buffalo area was sent over. The public has been cooperative and is waiting a strike settlement. Between 30 and 35 emergency calls are being handled daily via long distance, which is less than 10 percent of a normal long distance day’s business. Lack of telephone communications has thrown a burden on the telegraph wires and a backlog is building up. Although none of the local employees has reported for work, it is the general opinion of the management here that local employees are satisfied with pay and working conditions, but felt obligated to go along with the dictates of the union.
Anyone looking for farm help can get it quickly if he will call the county agent’s office at the courthouse. Today there are 21 farmers listed as looking for help. Three farmers are looking for married couples at once and when room and board are counted in, the farm benefits stack up well with jobs in the metro area. With the many new labor saving devices, farm work today is not as demanding as it was in the past.
The excavation for Litchfield’s new municipal light and power plant will be started next week, weather permitting, according to Darcy Leck, the contractor. This will be the first step in a construction program that will take from a year to 18 months.
Mrs. Edward Gebhardt recently signed a contract with the Abingdon-Cokesbury Press for the publication of her first book, a novel to be written in diary form, and incorporating many of the experiences the Rev. and Mrs. Gehardt had in one of their first parishes. Mrs. Gebhardt has received several enthusiastic letters from publishers who anticipate a wide readership. Articles and stories written by Mrs. Gebhardt have appeared in numerous religious publications, but this is her first book.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 11, 1878
The Rev. Talmage wears no shirt wristbands and opens his mouth so wide as to imperil his ears. In repose, he has a saturnine look; in action, he is like a windmill on a spree. He speaks about the “Gahd of Abrahu,” the “solum” occasion, the “spirut” of love and other matters unknown to the English language in general. He slams the Bible and hymn book around the pulpit promiscuously, can gleam like a demon or beam like a painted angel. And yet this man draws from 3,000 to 4,000 persons to hear him twice a week year in and year out.
The Meeker County history book, which has been under the supervision and authorship of Judge A.S. Smith, is not ready for the market. It is a neat 160-page book giving all events of the county during its first settlement and also everything of interest that has transpired since that time up to 1876. The Judge has been very careful in the compilation of same and has made it a valuable book. The map alone, which accompanies the book, is worth a price of $1 as it is a correct quarter-section map of the county and we feel proud in announcing that the whole thing is done West of the Big Woods. Yes, the editing, drafting and printing and binding was all done at home by Meeker County folks. Think of that, Meeker County citizens, and buy a copy from J.W. Wright, who is out canvassing the county.