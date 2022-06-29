20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 27, 2002
Three members of a Litchfield family survived a harrowing experience after finding their vehicle submerged in a flooded area of Minnesota Highway 24 during heavy rains Monday evening. Myrna and Bob Manson and Edith Olson of Litchfield were stuck when their minivan plunged into the flooded area of the road just east of the Crow River. ”We hitabout four feet of water,” Myrna Manson said. “It was more of a sudden bang. We’re lucky we had our seatbelts on.”
The vehicle stalled and water began to flood into the vehicle, eventually filling it with two feet of water. The trio were rescued by another passengers in another vehicle, and Gary’s Towing arrived later to pull the van from the flooded road. Litchfield area has received 8.16 inches of rain since June 18, with four inches falling Friday and three more Monday night and Tuesday.
As I write this, I have just returned from spending Sunday afternoon at Optimist Park where I watched our local team, the Litchfield Blues, dispose of the Delano nine in typical workmanlike fashion. Thanks to the cooperation of city officials, we have a wonderful ballpark — one of the finest in central Minnesota — and far superior in my view to the Dassel park, which the state baseball board inexplicably picked as a site for the 2005 state tourney. I am a dedicated baseball aficionado. The fact that we have a first-rate amateur team playing in a first-rate facility — well, I hesitate to call it a cultural asset, but it certainly represents a community plus in my mind.
— Stan Roeser, Lookin’ Around Litch
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 29, 1972
Litchfield High School’s marching band was the best among 15 entered in the Ashwaubadan, Wisconsin Centennial parade Sunday. The Dragon marchers took the first place trophy in the high school band division. The 106-member marching unit, directed by Keith Johnson, left Litchfield at 8 a.m. Saturday and got back to Litchfield at 1 a.m. Monday.
For the second time in less than a month a Litchfield pharmacy has been entered by burglars. In a break-in believed to have occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, $370 in merchandise was taken from Butterwick’s Rexall Drugs on Litchfield Main Street. Most of the loot was in drugs. The only merchandise item taken was a transistor radio. The burglary follows a Memorial Day weekend break-in at Sward-Kemp Drug Store, where a substantial amount of cash and drugs were taken.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 3, 1947
A total vote of 5,916 was recorded in Meeker County on Monday to decide the question of having liquor sold in the county. It was decided by an 86-vote margin to continue the policy of no liquor sold in the county. Election figures showed that Litchfield and most of the municipalities favored the “wet” side, while the “dry” vote prevailed in rural areas. The city of Litchfield and Watkins came in with big votes for the sale of liquor. However, the dry vote was particularly strong in the eastern half of the county. The outcome was in doubt with all precincts reporting except Collinwood. However, the strong “dry” vote there tipped the scales. According to state law another election on the issue cannot be held for three years.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 4, 1878
There was a downfall of justice on Tuesday. Judge Harris was standing on the edge of his new cellar giving orders in regard to the same when the wall caved in and he quietly seated himself in the bottom of that cellar. He says he don’t like to have others pick the place for him to set down.
Litchfield has heretofore been free from the most annoying insects, lightning rod peddlers and book agents — but now they are beginning to put in appearances at a lively rate.
Some rooster hired a team at the livery stable at this place several days ago and after driving it all over the country left it at Glencoe for somebody else to go after. To say that McCarger was mad is the tamest way of telling it and it would be awfully uncomfortable for that young man if Mc could get hold of him.
One would think that Litchfield was nearly allied to St. Paul or Minneapolis to look along Sibley Avenue and the immense piles of brick that are being piled up for new brick buildings that are in the process of erection.
It might be wise to have a little bigger police force this summer, what with all the strangers that seem to be in town these days.