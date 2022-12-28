20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 2, 2003
Meeker County will join nine other Minnesota counties in an experiment that could change the face of rural health care purchasing. The Minnesota Department of Health announced in late October that PrimeWest, a multi-county organization that includes Meeker and McLeod counties, can begin purchasing health-care services — like a health plant — for local residents enrolled in its programs. The 10-county group could begin operation in June, focusing on the approximately 10,000 to 12,000 medical assistance-eligible residents in the member counties. The 10 counties all recently received respective county board approval for the Department of Human Services to put out a request for proposal for a provider for the plan, known as county-based purchasing.
The state’s $4.5 billion deficit — and Gov.-elect Tim Pawlenty’s no new tax pledge — is certain to force discussion of cuts in nearly every area of state government when the Legislature convenes later this month. But Dean Urdahl, representative-elect for District 18B, told Litchfield School Board members Dec. 23 he will do what he can to protect education funding and programs. “We face a great opportunity and a great challenge,” Urdahl said of the 2003 legislative session. “We have an opportunity to redefine government in Minnesota. We will take a very hard look at all spending, that’s where it will all start. At this point, I’m not going to be able to say what’s all going to happen.” Urdahl said his recommendation to school districts in 18B would be to “start at 0 as far as what you’re going to get from the state, and go from there.”
The story of Uni-Hydro Inc. and its patented line Ironworker metal fabricating machines is intertwined with the story of three generations of the Dvorak family. But Chuck Dvorak, the 41-year-old president of the Cosmos-based manufacturer, is quick to say that Uni-Hydro’s family extends well beyond the Dvorak bloodline. He includes all workers who have toiled to make it what he calls the largest company of its type in the United States. In the metal fabricating world, the names Dvorak, Uni-Hydro, and, yes, the small Meeker County town with that out-of-this-world name — Cosmos — are well known. Soon, even more people will know the Dvorak and Uni-Hydro story, as the Discovery Channel plans to feature the business in its “Champions of Industry” program. In early November, a film crew from Pat Summerall Productions in Texas visited Cosmos to create the episode, with former NFL player and broadcaster Pat Summerall narrating.
Growth in Meeker County in 2002 has been lopsided, with favor shown to the eastern townships. The Meeker County Planning and Zoning Department awarded 311 building permits last year, seven for commercial buildings, 102 for new houses and the rest for housing additions and storage buildings. Of the 311 permits, 133 were granted in the townships on the eastern border: Kingston, Dassel and Collinwood. Dassel had the most building permits, with 43, while Kingston and Collinwood had 35 each.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 8, 1948
Starting with a Chamber of Commerce banquet and ending with a coronation ceremony, Litchfield’s queen candidates will be feted during the next week. The queen, who will be chosen at the Firemen’s Ball, will represent Litchfield at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Seven candidates will compete for the honor, including Yvonne Carlson, Audrey Johnson, Lucille O’Keefe, Irene Anderson, Eileen Plocher, Mary Paul and Marcella Bischoff. The Litchfield Jaycees plan a big bonfire preceding the dance and coronation. The site will be the vacant lot just south of the Litchfield Greenhouse. Jaycees will be picking up Christmas trees for the fire the day before. Anyone wishing to dispose of a tree should have it out on the curb for pickup.
Litchfield’s National Guard basketball team is sporting new uniforms due to the generosity of the VFW Post. The Post provided $150 to buy a new set of uniforms for the team.
Glenn Shannon was badly injured Saturday when a car driven by a Minneapolis woman went out of control at the hotel corner, striking and throwing Shannon against the building. The accident happened at 9:55 Saturday morning. The car attempted to take the corner at too great a speed and went out of control. After striking Shannon, the car careened off a parked vehicle and came to a stop in front of the Taxi Inn.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 6, 1928
The patrons of the Kingston Creamery have been taking their cream to the new building since Tuesday. The old creamery, which had served so well for more than 30 years, has been closed. The equipment has been moved to the new building. The patrons are proud of the new structure as they have every right to be. Due to good management the finances of the creamery were in excellent shape paving the way for the new structure.
Many of the roads which were closed from the recent storm were opened this week with warmer weather. No. 10 was the first to yield and No. 22 followed closely. The highway to Forest City was opened Wednesday night and the road leading to Strout was also opened at about the same time. Thursday, work was beginning on the road leading to Rosendale. Drifts had become deep and hard and in some instances dynamite was used.
The month of December just ended was the coldest since 1866, according to reports compiled by the St. Paul weather bureau. Most of us have felt that way about it and are glad to have it confirmed by an outside source.