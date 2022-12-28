20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 2, 2003

Meeker County will join nine other Minnesota counties in an experiment that could change the face of rural health care purchasing. The Minnesota Department of Health announced in late October that PrimeWest, a multi-county organization that includes Meeker and McLeod counties, can begin purchasing health-care services — like a health plant — for local residents enrolled in its programs. The 10-county group could begin operation in June, focusing on the approximately 10,000 to 12,000 medical assistance-eligible residents in the member counties. The 10 counties all recently received respective county board approval for the Department of Human Services to put out a request for proposal for a provider for the plan, known as county-based purchasing.

