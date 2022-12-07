20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 12, 2002
A less-than-rosy financial status of Meeker County Memorial Hospital turned even more gloomy Monday, when Chief Executive Office Mike Schramm announced the layoffs of 16 employees. “It’s a painful process, but we tried to approach it as sensitively as possible,” Schramm told the MCMH Board of Directors of the reductions in departments from maintenance to education. “We made cuts where we felt we could afford to make cuts. The cuts we made will not affect patient care.” No further layoffs are expected, but Schramm said the cuts were being made in tandem with other staffing adjustments, which should result in the hospital saving about $300,000 in the next fiscal year. The action was “unavoidable” considering the hospital’s slumping income in 2002 and a projected $700,000 deficit in 2003, Schramm said.
Judge David Mennis will decide whether to dismiss an appeal of the Meeker County Board of Commissioners’ decision regarding a conditional-use permit it granted for a pig nursery feedlot. County Attorney Mike Thompson argued the appeal, filed by the Lake Washington Association, should be dismissed because of two procedural issues, including that the owners of the feedlot were not named and that the complaint violated statute by naming the Meeker County Board of Commissioners as the defendant instead of Meeker County.
The Litchfield School District plans to collect about $450,000 more in taxes for 2003 than it did in 2002, mostly because of a voter-approved operating levy.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 26, 1947
The fuel oil situation in Litchfield and vicinity is crucial. Oil users in Litchfield should take every precaution toward saving fuel in the next few months, and people should especially avoid trying to hoard. Oil suppliers in Litchfield state that while stocks are very low, if users conserve, this situation can be weathered. The Litchfield Municipal plant, which uses 3,000 gallons daily, is being hard put to meet its needs. The plant has storage capacity for 110,000 gallons but has on hand about 40,000 gallons, a two-week supply. Because of the fuel oil adjustment in the contract the REA will pay about $19,000 more for power it buys from the city next year. Last year’s cost to the city for fuel oil was 6.34 cents per gallon, and this year it is up to 12.1 cents.
The crowd that attended the Land O’ Lakes First District Association annual meeting at the Litchfield Community Building was a record with more than 1,000 meals served. After the meal, the program started with the noon news broadcast over KSTP, followed by the Main Street Barn Dance entertainers. The member creameries making up First District were presented with dividend checks totaling $43,030 and cash payments to individuals of $5,474.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 16, 1927
The first push ball contest took place Monday afternoon. Nine northsiders were pitted against nine southsiders. The distance was half a block. The southsiders won, they believe, because of better headwork. The latter shoved the ball into the air and over the heads of their opponents. Several men were bowled over while the melee lasted. The ball stands nearly six feet high and weighs nearly 100 pounds. It is not inflated so full as a football and presents a rather soft front. That is one thing that makes the contest so deceptive. It caught several men off balance and they had to go down for a taste of snow and ice.
Sheriff Bernard Anderson departed Monday for Albany, New York, where Clarence Burr is awaiting his arrival. Burr will return to Litchfield with the sheriff and will be charged with the theft of an automobile last summer. Burr and another circus employee, who is serving time in Stillwater, took the car of a circus patron. Burr had $60 worth of travelers checks in his coat pocket, which he left behind in his haste to leave town. When he made application for duplicates his whereabouts were determined.
A toboggan slide was erected the first of the week in Central Park opposite the J.C. Penney store and since has been put into use. The slide will serve the little folks of the community very nicely. The slide lies to the north away from the sun and there should be little trouble in keeping it covered with snow and ice. A trench has been cut in the snow to prevent collisions with the trees which line both sides of the slide.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 16, 1888
A farmer who saw his family arrayed in dashy new hats exclaimed, “There goes my wife and daughters with 30 bushels of oats each on their heads.”
The long promised “write up” on Litchfield by the Pioneer Press has finally appeared. The write up was fairly well done as such things go, but was hardly what the businessmen expected. The dissatisfaction is quite general. The fact is that these booms gotten up by outside papers are not what they are cracked up to be. Litchfield, it appears, is not the only place to be swindled in this manner. The people are constantly learning important lessons and this one on the Pioneer Press is among the least expensive of them. What the next one will be remains to be seen.
At a meeting of the Scandinavian Prohibition Society, it was proposed that the village of Litchfield be divided into four districts with one person from each district assigned to go door to door with a petition urging the council to ban liquor. Several other measures to prevail on the council to oppose liquor were also approved.