20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 12, 2002

A less-than-rosy financial status of Meeker County Memorial Hospital turned even more gloomy Monday, when Chief Executive Office Mike Schramm announced the layoffs of 16 employees. “It’s a painful process, but we tried to approach it as sensitively as possible,” Schramm told the MCMH Board of Directors of the reductions in departments from maintenance to education. “We made cuts where we felt we could afford to make cuts. The cuts we made will not affect patient care.” No further layoffs are expected, but Schramm said the cuts were being made in tandem with other staffing adjustments, which should result in the hospital saving about $300,000 in the next fiscal year. The action was “unavoidable” considering the hospital’s slumping income in 2002 and a projected $700,000 deficit in 2003, Schramm said.

