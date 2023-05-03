20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 8, 2003

When it comes to state championships, parliamentary procedure is not wrestling or basketball. Bu for the eight members of the Litchfield FFA chapter’s parliamentary procedure team, a state title centered around Roberts Rules of Order is no less significant than one with fastbreaks or pins as its focus. Litchfield captured first place in the state FFA parliamentary procedure contest April 29, the final day of the State FFA Convention at the University of Minnesota. It was Litchfield’s first parliamentary procedure state title in the 75-year history of the event and capped what has been an impressive run for the chapter, which finished third in the state in 2000 and 2001, and second last year. “It’s awesome,” said Rachel Huhn, one of three seniors on the team. “It was an unforgettable moment, hearing our name being called as state champions.” Other team members included chapter president Nathan Kromann, Kristyna Schultz, Aaron Kromann, Jenna Rick, Melissa Euerle, Logan Pautzke and Sara Ackmann. “We need to get out and explain FFA as a whole to more people,” said Schultz, who was chosen state FFA president during the convention, and has served as president of Litchfield’s parliamentary procedure team. “We need to show them the things we do, including parliamentary procedure.”

