20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 8, 2003
When it comes to state championships, parliamentary procedure is not wrestling or basketball. Bu for the eight members of the Litchfield FFA chapter’s parliamentary procedure team, a state title centered around Roberts Rules of Order is no less significant than one with fastbreaks or pins as its focus. Litchfield captured first place in the state FFA parliamentary procedure contest April 29, the final day of the State FFA Convention at the University of Minnesota. It was Litchfield’s first parliamentary procedure state title in the 75-year history of the event and capped what has been an impressive run for the chapter, which finished third in the state in 2000 and 2001, and second last year. “It’s awesome,” said Rachel Huhn, one of three seniors on the team. “It was an unforgettable moment, hearing our name being called as state champions.” Other team members included chapter president Nathan Kromann, Kristyna Schultz, Aaron Kromann, Jenna Rick, Melissa Euerle, Logan Pautzke and Sara Ackmann. “We need to get out and explain FFA as a whole to more people,” said Schultz, who was chosen state FFA president during the convention, and has served as president of Litchfield’s parliamentary procedure team. “We need to show them the things we do, including parliamentary procedure.”
Early one morning last week, administrators and staff at Eden Valley-Watkins High School were frantically preparing for an impromptu visit by the governor. With Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s arrival minutes away, a student knocked on the door of Superintendent Larry Peterson’s office, asking to talke. Without hesitation, Peterson ushered the student in, closed the door and spent five minutes with him. Staff members later related that story to Pawlenty as an example of the priority placed on individual attention that sets their district apart. “You know who each kid is,” special education teacher Patty Held told Pawlenty. “Instead of ‘What do we need to do to get eighth-graders to pass?’ It’s ‘What do we need to do to get Johnny to pass?’” Pawlenty visited EV-W, as well as Sartell and Twin Cities Academy to learn the secrets of their success. All three were chosen on the basis of their high test scores, with EV-W boasting 95 percent of its students passing the reading and math Basic Skills tests and 98 percent passing the writing portion.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 2, 1973
Deliberating just five minutes less than two hours, a Meeker County District Court jury found Delyle Wichern guilty of first degree murder. Wichern, 20, from Fosston, Minnesota, was found guilty in the shooting death last Nov. 20 of Watkins farmer David Mies. He had been working as a hired man on the Mies place just west of Watkins at the time of the shooting. According to a Willmar psychiatrist, who talked to Wichern after the shooting, the shooting stemmed from a heated argument. Wichern shot Mies six times with a .22 caliber rifle. Scott Mies, 2, who was with his father at the time of the shooting, was hit twice by bullets and seriously injured, but is now on the road to recovery.
In traditional ceremonies Wednesday at the Little Theater in the senior high school, 31 LHS students — 20 seniors and 11 juniors — were inducted into the National Honor Society. Members of the junior class selected for NHS membership were Beveryly Hinnenkamp, Donna Johnson, Bruce Karg, Karen Kvam, Susan Langmo, John Lind, Susan Lundberg, William Nolen Jr., John Weida, Gail Wittenberg and Debbie Madden. Selected from the senior class were Carmin Anderson, Scott Cottington, Joann Evenson, Ronald Falknor, Cindy Housman, Gwen Johnson, David Knieff, Rick Krueger, Rebecca Lokken, Maureen McCarthy, Fred McGuire, Jill Nelson, Connie Schauer, Margaret Schoolmeesters, Lorinda Shoutz, John Sonsalla, Bette Jo Steinberg, Cathy Thomas, Carol Turck and Peggy Warmbier.
The 44-member Litchfield Male Chorus presented its annual concert Sunday night to an appreciative audience of about 1,000 at the junior high school auditorium. It was the ninth year the group has presented its spring concert.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 14, 1948
The long dry spell will become serious if moisture does not come soon. Looking back over moisture figures from last year it is evident that rainfall this year is well behind. During the last four weeks a year ago, 1.99 inches of rain fell. During this same period this year, the figure is .17 of an inch. Most crops are in dire need of water and continued lack of rain may cause considerable damage.
The 11 ½-pound walleye caught by Lester Harder Sunday is believed to be the largest fish of its type ever taken from Lake Stella. The lake has been yielding some very big walleyes this spring.
The casketed remains of Sgt. Burton L. Nelson, a member of the Army Air Force, and T/5 Marvin K. Madson, a member of the Army, both from Litchfield, will arrive in the next month accompanied by a uniformed military escort. The bodies of both servicemen had been interred in the military cemetery in Tunisia but have been returned to this country at the request of Burton’s father, Nels T. Nelson, and Marvin’s mother, Mrs. Marie Nelson. More than 5,600 Minnesota residents who gave their lives overseas in the war will be returned to the United States for reburial during the next two years.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 11, 1928
A fire of mysterious origin took place Sunday night at about 9 p.m. with the origin uncertain. The site was the Esbjornson lumber yard. A buggy formerly used when horses were more common was discovered on fire. Its location was near the north fence. The fire department was called and was followed by a large crowd. No one seems to know how the fire started. It is believed boys may have gotten into the yard and started the blaze.
A very distinguished honor has come to John Brandt, president of Land O’ Lakes. He was appointed this week as one of 27 delegates from the United States to the International Dairy Congress set for London during June and July. Dairymen from all over the world will attend.
The Hutchinson Leader is urging the erection of a monument or marker that will designate the spot where Chief Little Crow was killed. The American Legion members of Meeker County made an effort several years ago to secure an appropriation from the Legislature for such a monument but were not successful. While the historic spot is located in Meeker County it makes little difference through whose efforts a monument comes about. The wooden marker placed many years ago has become rotted. The site is a conspicuous one and in full view of a busy road. A proper monument would see appropriate.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 10, 1889
A traveler through the county says some of Meeker County’s road overseers are entitled to the degree R.R.W. — “Ruinous Road Workers.”
Inspector General G.J. Schoeffel of the governor’s staff inspector Company H Wednesday evening. Forty-two men were in line and the vacant space in the armor was well-filled with spectators. Lt. Danielson took his position that evening and in his handsome new uniform and side arms made a striking appearance. The company receives $7 for every man inspected, and this money will be used for new uniforms.