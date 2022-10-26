20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 24, 2002

Every U.S. president since Gerald Ford has been given a gift made by Brodin Studios, and George W. Bush is no exception. At a memorial service Oct. 12 for the firefighters and police officers who died Sept. 11, 2001, the Fraternal Order of Police presented Bush with a silver coin designed by Neil Brodin of Litchfield. “These sorts of things transcend politics,” Brodin said. “Politics is divisive, but this is something that sticks everyone together.” On one side, the coin features an engraving of the now famous picture of firefighters raising the American flag in the rubble of the World Trade Center. On the other side, the New York skyline, complete with the Twin Towers, is shown protected by a police officer and a firefighter. The idea for the coin came about during a fundraiser last year in St. Paul that was meant to help those affected by the terrorist attacks, according to Danielle Rodgers of Brodin Studios.

