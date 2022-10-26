20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 24, 2002
Every U.S. president since Gerald Ford has been given a gift made by Brodin Studios, and George W. Bush is no exception. At a memorial service Oct. 12 for the firefighters and police officers who died Sept. 11, 2001, the Fraternal Order of Police presented Bush with a silver coin designed by Neil Brodin of Litchfield. “These sorts of things transcend politics,” Brodin said. “Politics is divisive, but this is something that sticks everyone together.” On one side, the coin features an engraving of the now famous picture of firefighters raising the American flag in the rubble of the World Trade Center. On the other side, the New York skyline, complete with the Twin Towers, is shown protected by a police officer and a firefighter. The idea for the coin came about during a fundraiser last year in St. Paul that was meant to help those affected by the terrorist attacks, according to Danielle Rodgers of Brodin Studios.
One section of town has a monopoly on choices in the upcoming City Council election. The Ward 1 ballot features three candidates for one seat: incumbent Bob Groskreutz, and challengers Barb Altringer and Darlene Kotelnicki. “It’s too bad there are three good people running for one spot,” Altringer said, a sentiment echoed by her opponents. At the other end of the spectrum are Wards 3 and 5, where incumbents Pete Kormanik and Gary Walz, respectively, are running uncontested. Meanwhile, long-time Mayor Vern Madson, who has served four terms in 30 years, has a challenger in political newcomer Chuck Jerve.
If the Litchfield football team were fishing, Tuesday’s 25-22 Section 6AAAA quarterfinal loss at New Prague would have been the one that got away. The Dragons took a 22-18 lead with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter when Dan Herbst found the end zone on a 1-yard run. Sixty seconds later, New Prague fullback Allen Weeman was scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run. Litchfield got the ball back with 11 seconds left, and a pair of completions from Hans Hoeg to Terry Euerle moved the ball to the New Prague, but that’s where time ran out on the Dragons’ season.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 30, 1947
Devotedly taking an active part in the work of the church as a pastor’s wife and the task of mothering four small children have perhaps served to heighten and inspire the writing of “Rural Parish,” the book authored by Anna Laura Gebhard, which has just been published and is already available in Litchfield. Mrs. Gebhard is the wife of the Rev. E.W. Gebhard, minister of the Methodist church here.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 27, 1927
About 35 men attended the rock blasting demonstration on the arm of Emelius Nelson in Danielson Oct. 20. Mr. Gustafson, of the ag engineering division of the University, put on the work. Eight or nine big rocks were blown out and broken. Mr. Gustafson says that farmers who will need pyrotol should get it at once as the supply will be completely gone come February. It can be kept in a dry place and be good for three years. After it is gone, you will have to use dynamite and it will cost much more.
At the state buttermaker’s convention last week in St. Paul, Victor Anderson, operator of the Litchfield creamery, won the state championship in the ability to score butter. Buttermakers from all over the state compete. Mr. Anderson attributes his winning to his training at Land O’ Lakes. He scores butter there every week before it is shipped.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 27, 1888
The Pioneer Press car “Success,” a veritable palace on wheels, was switched off here by Thursday evening’s passenger train. Our businessmen were invited to meet in the car yesterday morning at which a proposition was made by the Pioneer Press representatives. The subscription list of the paper was somewhat increased and the town is to have a write up in return.
The largest and most successful political meeting ever held in Forest City took place Thursday evening according to the program at Atkinson’s Hall. Hon. E.T. Byrnes was the orator of the evening and handled the tariff question in a most eloquent and masterful style, holding the attention of the audience for nearly two hours.
The Independent goes out of its way to inform its readers about the drunkenness indulged in on the occasion of the last Republican rally here. We have no desire to make any excuse for drunkenness or drunken brawls, but simply wish to state the Independent doesn’t treat the matter fairly. There was no more drunkenness on the streets the evening in question than a short time before when the Democrats had a rally and the Republican crowd was admittedly much larger. Every man arrested at the time of the Republican rally was a Democrat. One or two of these came all the way from Forest City and were presumably among those who created a disturbance at a previous Republican meeting. Litchfield deservedly has the reputation of being a quiet, orderly little town and it is hardly the proper thing for a local paper to distort the facts to the detriment of the town.