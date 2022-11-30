20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 5, 2002

The Chamber of Commerce Promotion Committee might do a “SWOT” analysis of Litchfield, quantifying the communities strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Chamber President Leland Fredman presented a proposal to develop strategies to improve and promote Litchfield during Monday’s City Council meeting. “There are some areas we could do a better job, no doubt about it, and there are some areas we do a good job,” Fredman said.

Tags