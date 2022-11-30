20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 5, 2002
The Chamber of Commerce Promotion Committee might do a “SWOT” analysis of Litchfield, quantifying the communities strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Chamber President Leland Fredman presented a proposal to develop strategies to improve and promote Litchfield during Monday’s City Council meeting. “There are some areas we could do a better job, no doubt about it, and there are some areas we do a good job,” Fredman said.
Local retailers have decked the walls with festive decorations and specials alore in the hopes of attracting holiday shoppers. The holiday season in Litchfield kicked off Friday with a city lighting ceremony, as well as special sales and extended hours at many businesses. “We look forward to a good season,” said Linda Teske, owner of Teske’s Hallmark. “The store’s ready. We’re all decked out, and we have a lot of promotional offers.” Teske, like other retailers, has stayed optimistic about holiday sales despite the ailing economy and a shorter-than-normal season caused by a late Thanksgiving. But she stressed the importantce of buying gifts and stocking stuffers locally. “If we all support each other, it will work out,” Teske said. “If we don’t support each other, it won’t be a good season.”
Senior John Carlson played in midseason form, scoring 21 points and snaring 15 rebounds as the Litchfield boys basketball team won 59-47 in its season opener at Redwood Valley. In a battle of two top 10 teams in Class AA, the Dragons, the preseason No. 1, led at every quarter break against the ninth-ranked Cardinals.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 19, 1947
More than 150 people sat down to a banquet marking the 90th anniversary of the Methodist Church in Litchfield Thursday evening. Many former residents and members of the church were present. Honored were those who have been members of the church for 40 years or more.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 9, 1927
Old Man Winter put on a frolic of his own starting Monday with a snow storm from the northeast continuing with a blizzard on Tuesday and sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday. Mail carriers did not go out Wednesday or Thursday mornings and the Northern Transportation Co. pulled its busses off the road Tuesday afternoon. Litchfield schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday, and the Great Northern cancelled No. 9 Wednesday evening and its companion train No. 10 on Thursday. Grocery stores were compelled to resort to horse-drawn vehicles to make deliveries. Six tractors and 14 men on the state highway department were snowbound Wednesday at Darwin. They report drifts of hard-packed snow eight feet deep near Darwin. It will take some days to open main roads, and some side roads are expected to remain blocked until spring.
Fred Lewerenz, one of the best known and most respected residents of the town of Ellsworth, was killed Sunday in an accident near his farm. He had taken his car to open a road and in making a turn near the north end of his farm had slipped off the road and partially down the Lake Stella bank. He returned home to get a team of horses which he hitched to his car. As the team started to pull the car, they became frightened, pulling Mr. Lewerenz to the ground and dragging him some distance before the wheels of the car passed over him, crushing his chest. Mr. Lewerenz emigrated to this country from Germany as an infant. He is mourned by his wife and 10 children. Mr. Lewerenz was one of the organizers of the Stella Lake Creamery Assn. and also of the German Lutheran Church in Ellsworth.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 8, 1888
J.W. Knight has completed a difficult job at the brewery. Near the edge of the water, a hole was dug five feet below the bottom of the lake and from there a two-inch hole was bored under the lake for some distance. An inch-and-a-half pipe was put in this and then driven until the total length of pipe was 150 feet. At the end of the pipe a box was placed. Mr. Lenhart intends to get his water supply for the brewery in that way.