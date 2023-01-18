20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 23, 2003
Mike Cziok surpassed four other candidates to win a seat on the Litchfield City Council, representing Ward 4. Cziok, who previously served on the council for 11 years, emphasized the importance of fairness during his interview at Monday’s meeting. After asking each candidate seven questions, the council and Mayor Vern Madson used a secret ballot to narrow the field of candidates. In the initial poll, Cziok received four votes, Larry Dahl received one, and Kevin Midtling received one. Sherron Reilly and Guy Anderson also applied. The Ward 4 seat was vacant because council member Jim Swenson was elected to serve on the Meeker County Board of Commissioners in November.
Like seemingly every other local government official, Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman and Jail Administrator Joe Lenz have cast a wary eye toward the Minnesota Legislature in the past few weeks. Rumblings of change in the way the state handles its prisoners could significantly impact county jails, both in terms of the prisoners they hold and in the financial bottom line. In response to the state’s $4.5 billion budget shortfall and an impending prison space shortage, some at the state level have suggested that prisoners incarcerated at state penitentiaries be sent back to their home counties to serve the last one to two years of their sentences.
John Carlson scored 26 points as Litchfield earned an impressive 66-46 win over three-time defending Class AAA state champion Minneapolis Patrick Henry Saturday at Halenbeck Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State University. The Dragons trailed by three points at halftime before Carlson, who also gathered a game-high 12 rebounds, scored 11 of the team’s 13 points in the third quarter as Litchfield took a 42-30 lead.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 29, 1948
The annual meeting and banquet of the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce held at the community building had a record turnout. The guests of honor at the affair, Litchfield native Bernie Bierman along with the LHS championship football team, had a fitting tribute with the large turnout. During the business session, Dr. Lowell Wilson was elected as the new president of the organization, succeeding P.J. Casey. Amos Nordlie was elected vice president and directors named included Foster Butterwick, Gary Hollaar, Ray Lenhard, Al Hummel and Stan Ross.
Because the fishing trip sponsored by the Meeker County Sportsmen Club to Mille Lacs Lake was enjoyed by so many last Sunday, another trip is planned. A group of 37 made the trip Sunday and caught a total of 17 walleyes and four whitefish. The largest fish, at 5 and one-half pounds, was taken by Don Lingren. The bus again will leave from Kopplin’s this Sunday at 5 a.m. sharp. To avoid confusion, the club will take minnows. Each fisherman will be responsible for his own lunch. The bus should be back in Litchfield by about 9 p.m.
About 30 business and professional men met at the Hotel Lenhard dining room Friday and formed a new Lions Club. One of the first acts of the newly formed club was the election of officers. Berger N. Sjoquist was named as the club’s first president, with Stanley O. Ross as secretary and Elmer Bratsch as tail twister. Other officers included Harry Radunz as lion tamer, Ernest Berg as first vice president, E.H. Kopplin as second vice president, H.J. Roy as third vice president, and Phil Palm, L.A. Hobert, Jack Burke, Dr. F.C. Brown and Ed Hamm as directors.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 27, 1928
Frank L. Christenson, district salesman for the Easy Washer Company, and James Caylor, a resident here for many years, have formed a partnership for the distribution and sale of Easy Washers, having leased the building formerly occupied by the Hershey Music Co. The Easy Washer is a well-known product which has been on the market for 50 years and now provides a beautifully distinctive model aimed to please the most fastidious. Mr. Christensen moved with his family from Thief River Falls and comes highly recommended from that community, having been president of the merchant’s association for several years. Mr. Caylor needs no introduction as he is held in very high estimation by his fellow residents here. The newly formed organization will be an asset to the city, and hopes to have a sales staff of 25 covering a wide territory. A carload of Easy Washers has already been received and demonstrations of this wonderful electric washing machine are being held.
Donald Wheeler and Roy Ekbom, who had entered their malemutes in the Hutchinson dog derby run off last Saturday, finished near the top but not near enough to earn any prizes. Roy was fourth and Donald fifth. The boys found that experience counts and they and their dogs will have another go at it next year.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 26, 1889
One of the saddest accidents the Review has ever been called upon to chronicle occurred near Manannah last Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death on Thursday of Mrs. John Brown. Near the pantry door of the Brown home hung a double barreled shotgun with both barrels loaded. The gun was supported by two nails. Mrs. Brown had occasion to pass the gun as a door slammed. The gun fell, muzzle first. The hammer probably struck a third nail, which discharged the gun, the load entering and badly lacerating Mrs. Brown’s left thigh. Help was at once summoned and Dr. Bissel sent for. All efforts to save her life proved futile and she lingered in great pain until Thursday. Mrs. Brown was about 40 years of age. A husband and five small children survive to mourn her loss. Mrs. Brown was often spoken of as a lady possessing those rare qualities so essential to being a model wife and mother. The bereaved family has the deep sympathy of the entire community.
Messrs. Palmquist and Ringdahl will open a tailor shop in the building formerly occupied by Mr. Palmquist on the east side of Sibley Avenue. They will commence business March 1.
“The Pioneer Woolen Mill” is the style under which the firm which as bought the Forest City Woolen Mill will do business. A building is being erected near the site of the old mill and the machinery has been brought to town. It will probably be some time before the mill is operating.