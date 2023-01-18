20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 23, 2003

Mike Cziok surpassed four other candidates to win a seat on the Litchfield City Council, representing Ward 4. Cziok, who previously served on the council for 11 years, emphasized the importance of fairness during his interview at Monday’s meeting. After asking each candidate seven questions, the council and Mayor Vern Madson used a secret ballot to narrow the field of candidates. In the initial poll, Cziok received four votes, Larry Dahl received one, and Kevin Midtling received one. Sherron Reilly and Guy Anderson also applied. The Ward 4 seat was vacant because council member Jim Swenson was elected to serve on the Meeker County Board of Commissioners in November.

