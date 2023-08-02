20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 7, 2003

Litchfield City Council sent the Facilities Committee back to the drawing board with more specific instructions on how to find a site for a new city hall. City Council members Monday instructed the committee to develop specific criteria to evaluate potential sites and decided to add members of the public to the committee. “There needs to be a process,” council member Barb Altringer said. “We’re investing in a building that needs to be around for a long, long time. This is an investment in the community.”

