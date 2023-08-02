20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 7, 2003
Litchfield City Council sent the Facilities Committee back to the drawing board with more specific instructions on how to find a site for a new city hall. City Council members Monday instructed the committee to develop specific criteria to evaluate potential sites and decided to add members of the public to the committee. “There needs to be a process,” council member Barb Altringer said. “We’re investing in a building that needs to be around for a long, long time. This is an investment in the community.”
Litchfield City Council approved the hiring of a golf professional to manage the Litchfield Golf Club on a 4-2 vote. Litchfield Golf Club Inc. asked the City Council to provide half of the golf pro’s salary and benefits, which will total about $25,000. The council decided the 50-50 split was too high and will offer to pay $10,000 of the person’s salary for each of the next two years. The pro will be on the city’s payroll and benefits program, but the city is asking to be reimbursed by LGC Inc. for the cost of benefits.
Meeker County Fair attendance soared as fair-goers enjoyed four straight days of sunshine. Almost 12,000 people attended the fair, up about 1,700 from last year. “Weather, weather, weather,” Fair Board President Loree Schultz said about the spike in attendance. “Last year it was rainy, and we had to close early on Saturday because it stormed, and the year before it was beastly hot. Weather was a huge factor.” The demolition derby continued to be one of the most popular events, with a record-breaking 2,500, including fans, drivers and pit crew attending. “We’re known as the derby fair,” Schulz said.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 12, 1948
Preparations are being made to be in readiness for the first registration of youths 18 to 26 for military service from Meeker County. The place of registration will be set up by the Meeker County Board of Commissioners this week. The first grouo will register Monday, Aug. 20. Gov. Luther Youngerdahl has named Albert T. Erickson, Andrew H. Holen and Peter Rodange as members of the draft board.
Due to the grasshopper outbreaks in alfalfa, clover and other fields in certain parts of Meeker County, the county Extension office was supplied with 10,000 pounds of grasshopper bait this week. This is to be distributed free to farmers for the asking. University Farm recommendations are to use 20 pounds per acre of this bran mixture poison, which must be applied early in the morning when dew is present. County Agent Sheay reports the bait was shipped in bulk, so hauling plans should be made accordingly.
The Litchfield Flying Service played host Sunday to about 75 visiting planes at the airport. When each plane arrived, those aboard were taken to the Litchfield Community Building where breakfast was served. The afternoon program at the airport featured a parachute jump by “Pete” Lindberg, proprietor of the flying service. Lindberg jumped from an altitude of 3,000 feet, and this was his first parachute jump. He stated that it was not as scary as it looked. The hardest part was getting out on the wing to start the jump because of the wind. Lindberg fell nearly 1,000 feet before the chute opened.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 17, 1928
Meeker County tobacco growers are looking forward to harvesting a large crop this fall. The work of topping the plants began last week. The rains of Tuesday and Thursday are furnishing the moisture needed to bring about the desired leaf development. Jos. Rothstein is the farmer nearest Litchfield who is growing tobacco. He has four to five acres of the crop. Mr. Rothstein resides o the other side of the Crow River near the school house on the right side, just east of Highway 22. A visit to his place might be of interest to many. He is a member of a tobacco association of 93 members who have more than 300 acres in the crop.
Rudolph Hoegs died Wednesday at the home of his family, a mile south of Greenleaf village. Mr. Hoegs was injured in a runaway accident about 10 days ago when he was thrown from a wagon and dragged some distance. He appeared to be on the road to recovery but was stricken as he was dressing and died shortly thereafter.
A fire alarm Tuesday evening brought the customary thrill seeking crowds to the woolen mills where fire broke out in the picker room, destroying a quantity of new wool. The fire is believed to have started from friction in wool sufficient to cause a spark. The blaze was quelled after three tanks of chemicals were used. Quick work by the fire department caught the fire before it gained much headway. The second truck to be called out had some difficulty reaching the blaze because automobiles racing to the scene refused to give the truck the right of way.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 18, 1889
The way freight Monday night which was several hours late ran over a man near Kandiyohi station, severing his head from his body. The remains were brought to Willmar and placed in the depot. There were no papers about the body and it was supposed he was one of the great army of tramps and had purposely thrown himself in front of the train or fell asleep on the tracks. The coroner did not deem an inquest necessary, and Tuesday afternoon the remains were placed in a coffin and taken to the cemetery for interment. However, just as the coffin was about to be lowered, a man drove up and claimed the remains as his father. A short time before the man was in Kandiyohi and was showed the severed head and in an instant said he knew it was his father. He drove to Willmar as fast as possible to stop the burial. The Review learns that for some unfortunate reason the severed head was left at Kandiyohi as the body was removed to Willmar. The son, recognizing his father’s features, claimed the head and placed it in the rear of his buggy, where he proceeded to get gloriously full and made remarks to a spectator that would infer he was some type of head hunter. It is hard to realize such things could happen in civilized Minnesota.
Nels Clement accidentally set fire to a barrel of alcohol in the rear of his saloon Saturday evening. Nels rolled the barrel into the street and good-sized crowd congregated to see it burn. It was a narrow escape for the row of wooden buildings on the east side of the avenue.
Henry McGannon’s dray team became frightened the other day while the dray was loaded with groceries. It turned short around, tipping, and knocked the head off a barrel of syrup. One of the sweetest spots in town is located a few yards south of the west end of the depot.