20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 26, 2002
Christmas came early for 37 nonprofit organizations in Meeker County. And gift bearers were not dressed in the traditional red-and-white uniform of Santa Claus. Rather, gifts of cash totaling more than $17,142 were handed out by elves wearing the logo of the Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Association. Checks ranging from $50 to $2,350 were distributed to organizations ranging from schools and Girl Scouts to fire departments and conservation clubs. All were a result of Meeker Cooperative’s Operation Round-up program. Established in 1999, Operation Round-up asks cooperative customers to “round up” their electric bills to the next-highest dollar each month. Those extra nickels, dimes and quarters then are distributed three times a year through the Meeker Cooperative Electric Trust.
A move that many expected but was held up by state regulations will become reality next year when Home State Bank in Litchfield becomes a full-service financial institution. The change comes after the bank’s owners — Ken and Alex Behm, and their children, Laura, Matt and Chris — requested a charter for the Litchfield office, which opened earlier in 2002 and has operated solely as a loan production office. Based in Kandiyohi since its founding in 1926, Home State Bank received approval from the state Department of Commerce to transfer its charter from the Kandiyohi bank to the Litchfield office. That move was the only way the Litchfield branch could become a full-service bank under current state banking regulations, which limit the number of full-service banks to three in communities of fewer than 10,000 people. Once that ceiling is reached, only banks with their own charters — not branch offices — can open full-service activities.
Within minutes of opening its doors to the public for the first time Friday, the new Litchfield Public Library was filled with people. Some floated around admiring the new wooden shelves and spacious layout, while others didn’t waste any time checking out books or using the computers. Darlene Kotelnicki, a member of the Litchfield Library Board, glowed as she greeted members of the community. “It exceeded our expectations,” she said, adding she was especially happy with the physical beauty of the building and the technology it housed.
Once upon a time, there was a land where fourth- and fifth-graders voluntarily gave up lunchtime and recess in favor of good books and conversation. Sound like a fairy tale written by hopeful teachers and parents? It’s not. It’s a real-life story unfolding at Wagner Elementary School. Ninety-four students — nearly a third of the school — have enrolled in the Wagner Noontime Book Club, which started meeting in November. The kids were split into groups of four or five, and twice per month they take their lunch to a classroom to talk about a book they all have read. A volunteer from the community leads the discussion. “It’s a neat way to relate to kids,” said Karen Langmo, who became a group leader during the programs first year when her son was a fifth-grader. “We read some fabulous books that I normally wouldn’t read as an adult.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 1, 1948
George Mitchell, former Manannah resident, will be one of the leaders of the famous Rose Bowl parade held annually in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day. Mitchell is a member of the Long Beach mounted patrol consisting of 48 riders who will be the lead organization in the parade.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 30, 1927
Harry Anderson, son of Mrs. O.K. Anderson, met with an accident last Friday while en route to Eden Valley with a load of pop. A cog broke in the differential, locking a rear wheel and causing the truck to roll over. Anderson was thrown underneath and become unconscious. He was carried to a farm home nearby where he recovered his senses. He received a wrenched knee and torn ligaments.
145 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 27, 1877
The Litchfield Band boys made the grand rounds serenading on Christmas night and a fine treat it was, too. They have learned many new and handsome pieces and their sweet music under the window of the unsuspecting sleeper was a most agreeable surprise. As the bell in the watch tower (if this place had one) tolled the midnight hour the boys stole under our window and awakened us to a realizing sense that Litchfield has a band that can discourse as sweet a music as any band west of St. Paul.
Christmas for ’77 has come and gone and the hearts of little folks have been made glad with the many nice things Santa Claus delivered to them.
We observed a notice put up in the post office of a grand dance at Kingston New Year’s night. Inadvertently no doubt, the printer had left out the letter “R” in the word grand, and some wretch of evil intent had affirded the letters ER to the word, making it a “gander” dance at Kingston. Boys, you should not have done so. The people of Kingston are not geese, as you may find to your cost some day.