20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 26, 2002

Christmas came early for 37 nonprofit organizations in Meeker County. And gift bearers were not dressed in the traditional red-and-white uniform of Santa Claus. Rather, gifts of cash totaling more than $17,142 were handed out by elves wearing the logo of the Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Association. Checks ranging from $50 to $2,350 were distributed to organizations ranging from schools and Girl Scouts to fire departments and conservation clubs. All were a result of Meeker Cooperative’s Operation Round-up program. Established in 1999, Operation Round-up asks cooperative customers to “round up” their electric bills to the next-highest dollar each month. Those extra nickels, dimes and quarters then are distributed three times a year through the Meeker Cooperative Electric Trust.

