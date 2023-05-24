20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 29, 2003

State Sen. Steve Dille’s last-minute efforts to help cities in his home district received a quick response from the governor’s office but mixed results. Cities like Litchfield won’t receive more state aid, but they will have the ability to make up for lost revenue by raising taxes as a result of Dille’s efforts. Dille, R-Dassel, sent a letter last week to Gove. Tim Pawlenty threatening to withhold his vote on a key bill unless the governor agreed to more Local Government Aid to outstate cities. Within hours, Dille was invited to a meeting with Pawlenty and several top advisers, including chief of staff Charlie Weaver. Although his efforts didn’t result in less-painful cuts for his home district, Dille was happy to obtain more freedom for local lawmakers to raise taxes. Cities will be able to levy up to 60 percent of the state aid they lose. “I was looking for money and freedom,” Dille said. “There will be some levy limits with a lot of flexibility. I think that’s fine.”

