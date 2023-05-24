20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 29, 2003
State Sen. Steve Dille’s last-minute efforts to help cities in his home district received a quick response from the governor’s office but mixed results. Cities like Litchfield won’t receive more state aid, but they will have the ability to make up for lost revenue by raising taxes as a result of Dille’s efforts. Dille, R-Dassel, sent a letter last week to Gove. Tim Pawlenty threatening to withhold his vote on a key bill unless the governor agreed to more Local Government Aid to outstate cities. Within hours, Dille was invited to a meeting with Pawlenty and several top advisers, including chief of staff Charlie Weaver. Although his efforts didn’t result in less-painful cuts for his home district, Dille was happy to obtain more freedom for local lawmakers to raise taxes. Cities will be able to levy up to 60 percent of the state aid they lose. “I was looking for money and freedom,” Dille said. “There will be some levy limits with a lot of flexibility. I think that’s fine.”
Litchfield advanced to its seventh straight Class A state tournament, defeating Benson 5-2 for the Section 6A title May 21 at Litchfield. “It’s a good feeling,” coach John Carlson said. “Tennis is a little different. The way we do it is a little different than most. It’s hard to win it the way we do it, especially in outstate Minnesota. There’s not really access to an indoor tennis club on a consistent basis, so we just try to get kids that are gym rats on the tennis court — which Doug Hagen is — a a three-sport athlete. It seems to work for us. Fortunately we’ve been getting a lot of good athletes.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 3, 1948
The annual Meeker County picnic and play day has been set for June 17 at Memorial Park. The program has been arranged by Meeker County farmers and 4-H and rural youth groups. It will be a full day of fun with a varied program scheduled. The program includes sports, music, humorous contests, a county 4-H championship softball game and a baseball game between Darwin and Kimball. Groups are asked to bring their picnic baskets along with tablecloths to spread on the ground since picnic tables will be limited. Prizes will be awarded to the longest and newest married farm couple, the farm couple with the largest family present and the family coming from the longest distance. Special music will be provided by the Harvey 4-H club and also by an excellent trio of Manannah Growing Gophers 4-H club. It is hoped that as many as possible of the 2,250 Meeker County Farm Bureau members will attend this day of fun.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 2, 1928
A 12-year-old girl died at the hospital here Friday from meningitis. The parents and their three children were en route from Wisconsin to their former home in Norcross when the daughter became ill. The family which had little money occupied their car as a home during their stay in Litchfield as authorities provided a protected spot near the golf course. The family has been most unfortunate in suffering from a series of setbacks.
Sheriff Bernard Anderson made a rich haul in Ellsworth Wednesday when he took a St. Paul man into custody. In the car with the man were found nearly 13 gallons of liquor. The liquor was contained in seven gallon tins and 22 quart bottles. The man was speeding up to make his deliveries and the sheriff had quite a merry chase catching up to him.
The City Council at a meeting Wednesday night at which all sidewalk contractors attended set new regulations for the construction of sidewalks in the community. Only washed or lake sand may be used in walk and crossing construction. It was agreed by contractors that Round Lake sand is the best for sidewalk construction and there is an unlimited supply of this at a reasonable cost. There is an ordinance against the further hauling of sand from shores of Lake Ripley so that sand is not available.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 2, 1889
Alderman Koerner unearthed an ordinance which provides that hawkers and similar licenses can be issued only by consent of the council in each particular case. This gives them a chance to inquire into the character of the vendor and merchandise, and to shut out those that are undesirable. Hereafter, the recorder will not issue such licenses before the council has taken action. It was a lucky find and the new order of things should work good.
H.G. Courtney began his duties as night watchman last Saturday. Henry wears the blue uniform and billy with the grace of an old-timer.