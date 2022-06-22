20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 20, 20O2
After two years of retirement, Keith Johnson has returned for an encore performance with the Litchfield marching band. Johnson is serving as a long-term substitute for band director Lauri Cervin, who is battling health issues. Johnson was band director for 35 years before he decided to retire and try painting houses for a change. Now he’s back at early-morning practices, teaching teenagers to march in straight lines while staying in tune and in time. “It’s fun to do it for a few months again, but I’m also looking forward to retirement again,” Johnson said.
In the short time since school ended, construction crews have made the inside of Lake Ripley Elementary School virtually unrecognizable. Accordion walls have disappeared, ceiling tiles have been removed, and loads of debris fill the hallways. In the gymnasium, basketball nets are nearly hidden by chairs, desks and other classroom materials that are stacked almost to the ceiling. Work began June 10 on the $1.3 million construction project, which will wall in classrooms and improve air quality. The renovation is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the school year.
Litchfield might not be located on the Mississippi River, but the industry in the town has the potential to send some dead fish floating down that river. Wastewater treated at the local plant pours into Jewitt’s Creek, which flows into the north branch of the Crow River. From there, it goes straight into the Mississippi River. That’s part of the reason the city has invested more than $10 million into revamping the wastewater treatment plant, to protect fish and other life in the Mississippi from waste created in Litchfield. “Anything we produce here doesn’t just disappear. It ends up somewhere,” wastewater superintendent Dave Simon said.
Bill Barington has unearthed a prominent piece of Meeker County history that sat virtually untouched for more than 130 years. Barington, who lives near Corvuso with his wife, Jan, has discovered an old Army fort on his property that was used during the Dakota Conflict. “It was a total surprise. I’m having a great time with it,” Barington said. This Army fort did not contain a wood fortress-type structure; instead its sod walls were about six feet thick, and deep ditches surrounded the outside. Pipe Lake Fort, as it is formally known, sat on an open prairie when it was built in June 1863, the southernmost fort in MeekerCounty. Today, it is set deep in a thicket of trees and brush on the Baringtons’ sprawling 70 acres of land. “You can see the outline of the fort, but otherwise, there’s nothing to see, especially with the vegetation,” Barington said. “Because there was no structure, nobody did anything with it. It was basically lost in history. Nobody had any interest in it.” Recently, however, the fort has generated considerable interest. Barington contacted the state archeologist, and in early spring, state archeologists visited the fort and spent the day examining the site.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 21, 1972
A new church building is under construction in Litchfield. Work began last week on the new structure being erected by the Church of Christ congregation. The 40 by 88 foot building, which will be built at an estimated cost of $70,000, will be completed by mid-October, according to the pastor, Rev. Jim Larsen. It is being built on the same site as the old Church of Christ at 312 N. Marshall just across from Central Park. The old church building which had a capacity of 100, was razed. The new structure will provide space for 200 at worship.
Litchfield Planning Commission gave it support to a city-owned site for the proposed civic arena, and recommended that the outside of the Community Building be refurbished. A city-owned tract just east of North Gilman Avenue, across from the senior high school, was recommended as the site for the arena. The Civic Arena Committee had been negotiating with the Fair Board to secure fairgrounds property to construct the arena, but the Fair Board voted down a request that land be given to the city for the project.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 26, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. Herb Tulien have purchased the Darwin Mercantile store at Darwin. The A.E. Groves, who had purchased the store the first of the year, have sold the business because of Mr. Groves’ health. The store will now be known as Tulien’s Fairway.
The request of the Chamber of Commerce to have the city of Litchfield help defray expenses for the coming city Diamond Jubilee celebration has been turned down. According to State Attorney General J.A. Burnquist, cities of the fourth class, such as Litchfield, have no statutory right to use city funds for celebration purposes. The ruling was made at the request of the Litchfield city attorney.
A record of 21 babies born in one week at Litchfield, topped all previous records. The group of 21 was literally packed in the nursery like sardines. One little set of twins had as their bed a dresser drawer. Although a humorous sight, it presents a serious problem and clearly shows the space deficiencies of the current hospital.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 27, 1878
The Great New York Circus has come and gone from Litchfield and the wheels of fortune roll on as if nothing happened. Monday morning, at an early hour, people began to come in to “see the show sire” and at noon the streets were lined with folks who were going to attend the first and only square-toed, first-class circus that has ever visited this place and when the afternoon performance commenced we should judge that there were 800 persons under the canvas, and in the evening many more. The circus was far better one than might be expected and from the managers down to the least employee were the best mannered circus people we have met. In the two days they were at this place we did not see a single member of the troupe inside a bar. Another redeeming feature about the show was the fact that there were no side shows, games of chance or such. A man’s pocket book was as safe in that crowd as it would be anywhere.
Lake Ripley is thronged just about every night by bathers and boatists. Some enterprising individual would do well to erect a bath house there.
Lessons in music given by Mrs. Emma E. White to amateurs or beginners at brick house south of track, Litchfield. Pupils respectfully solicited. Terms $12 per quarter of 25 cents per lesson.
We clipped the following from a correspondent to the Chicago Inter-Ocean in regard to Litchfield: “We stopped at Litchfield, a thriving and handsome town of 1,200 inhabitants, and only nine years old with half a dozen churches, numerous stores and a handsome park just started. The Episcopal Church has a beautiful edifice in which the bishop preached and held confirmation. The audience seemed highly intelligent and listened with rapt attention to the impressive and eloquent discourse of Bishop Whipple, who despite his delicate health, held his audience spellbound by his earnest discourse. A large class composed of wholly mature persons was confirmed indicating that the Episcopal Church, which under Bishop Whipple is preeminently a missionary church, is doing good work.