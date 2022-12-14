20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 19, 2002

An air quality study at City Hall confirmed city employees’ worst fears, revealing off-the-charts mold growth that would require gutting the building to fix. Certified Industrial Hygienist Kevin Cairns of Applied Environmental Sciences, took six samples from the walls, and four of them contained heavy fungal growth, according to the report. “We knew it was high, but now we know it was worse than we thought,” Mayor Vern Madison said at Monday’s City Council meeting. While anything greater than 200,000 colony-forming units per gram is considered heavy, two samples came in at 1.9 million CFU/gram. Another sample had 1.2 million, and a fourth had about 271,000. The report concluded that the building’s fungi likely is causing the symptoms experienced by city employees, including allergy-like symptoms, respiratory problems and headaches. According to the report, fixing City Hall’s problems would take drastic measures.

