20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 19, 2002
An air quality study at City Hall confirmed city employees’ worst fears, revealing off-the-charts mold growth that would require gutting the building to fix. Certified Industrial Hygienist Kevin Cairns of Applied Environmental Sciences, took six samples from the walls, and four of them contained heavy fungal growth, according to the report. “We knew it was high, but now we know it was worse than we thought,” Mayor Vern Madison said at Monday’s City Council meeting. While anything greater than 200,000 colony-forming units per gram is considered heavy, two samples came in at 1.9 million CFU/gram. Another sample had 1.2 million, and a fourth had about 271,000. The report concluded that the building’s fungi likely is causing the symptoms experienced by city employees, including allergy-like symptoms, respiratory problems and headaches. According to the report, fixing City Hall’s problems would take drastic measures.
State Sen. Steve Dille told the Meeker County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that he thinks Gov.-elect Tim Pawlenty is on the right track with his no-tax-increase promise. “I think it is kind of exciting that Pawlenty has taken the stance of really being determined in his efforts to get state government to operate more efficiently,” Dille, a Republican from Dassel, said. However, Dille added that when what he called “crush time” arrives near the end of the legislative session in May, some new sources of revenue will have to be found, simply cutting back on expenditures will not solve the state’s financial problems.
The speed limit heading north out of town on U.S. Highway 12 is 55, but lately motorists have been easing up on the gas pedal. It’s not the slick conditions or a traffic accident that slows them down, but one of the most elaborate displays of lights and lawn ornaments around town. Dennis and Lexie Kuhnau once again have decorated the outside of their house, located just north of the Highway 12/22 junction. Their display includes 10,000 colorful light bulbs, a handmade nativity scene, elf’s workshop, 6-foot candy canes, a train, giant blow-up Santa and snowman, and much more. “It’s like a big spotlight at 12 and 22,” Lexie Kuhnau said.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 26, 1947
It is estimated that 2,000 persons attended the Santa Claus Day held here last Saturday at the Litchfield High School auditorium. Two thousand bags of candy were passed out. A group of carolers performed at the auditorium, then visiting shut-ins and sang on the streets.
As a reward for keeping the best set of farm records by any 4-H member in the state, Arnold He’d, a Litchfield High School junior and member of the Busy Bees 4-H club, was awarded an all-expense-paid trip to the National 4-H Congress in Chicago. He was in a group of 28 Minnesota 4-H members who left on the Milwaukee Road’s crack passenger train, the “Hiawatha.”
Friday forenoon the Litchfield Fire Department was called to the Vernon Worden farm located west of Litchfield. The barn, which was loaded with hay, was completely burned. The origin of the fire was unknown. A number of feeder cattle were in the barn but were saved.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 23, 1927
One of the most pleasing features of the trade and frolic week was the musical symposium given Monday night by the musical organizations of Litchfield. The program was a very peppy one and enjoyed by a packed audience at the Opera House. Mrs. E.H. Joplin gave the prologue and then the high school band took the stage. Next, the united church choirs performed, followed by a children’s choir and a high school girls double trio.
M.S. Elam and son installed a Pine Tree milking machine, also drinking cups and a litter carrier and find them real helps and time savers. Opal Elam also installed drinking cups and a litter carrier.
One of the big buttermilk trucks, an REO Speedwagon equipped with dual tires and carrying a large tank used by P.M. Erickson in hauling buttermilk from creameries to the powder plant, turned over one-and-a-half times Tuesday morning on No. 10 at the turn leading to Darwin just east of the cemetery. Kenneth Anderson was the driver. He told the Review that the big truck began to slow, causing him to lose control for a moment. It turned quick as a wink and rolled over as the driver jumped to safety.
145 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 20, 1877
The Masonic Ball and Social, which was to have taken place at the Town Hall, has been postponed until Feb. 22 on account of the death of Capt. J.C. Braden who was a former master of the lodge whose memory is much cherished.
A valuable horse owned by Col. Howard came near ruining himself one day last week by stepping between the planking at the crossing near the depot. Fortunately, the foot was extracted before the horse floundered enough to break the limb, for which Col. Howard is duly thankful.
Chuncy Butler, at noon today, placed the affairs of the Litchfield Bank in this place in the hands of an assignee and the bank was closed at 2 p.m. of that day. We are informed that Mr. Butler expects to make his depositors good in a very short time as their claims will be first on a list of payments. And the chances are good that the bank may resume business again in a month or two.
The school has 57 pupils enrolled, of whom 19 were present on the day of visitation. Good order is a characteristic of the school. It was in as flourishing a condition as could be expected under the circumstances. The school room is sadly in need of furniture and appliances necessary for a first class school room. What the school needs most is a sufficient supply of books. Of the 26 enrolled, about 15 are provided with books. There is no ceiling and the openings in the roof between the pieces of peeled bark afford an excellent opportunity for the foul air to escape and an abundant supply of only too cold pure air is constantly available through the apertures in the floor. It is discouraging for a first-class teacher to go into such a building and make a first-class school.