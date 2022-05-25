20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 23, 2002
After serving 10 years as a state lawmaker and giving 45 years of public service, Rep. Bob Ness, R-Dassel, announced Tuesday he will not seek a sixth term in the Minneosta House of Representatives. “Serving as a state representative has been a tremendous experience,” said Ness, who represented District 20A, and was viewed as an outspoken advocate and leader for rural Minnesota schools, agriculture and rural economic development. “I will always speak out for the needs of rural Minnesota, and why it is problematic to have two state economies: one in struggling rural Minnesota, the other in the vibrant metro area,” he said.
With an eye toward accommodating communications needs of residents and businesses in Meeker County while protecting the health and safety of citizens, the Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved amendments to the county zoning regulations affecting communications towers. The county currently is home to 19 communications towers, but additional plans for tower construction are expected. The amendment requires a tower setback of a quarter mile from any existing one- or two-family dwelling and property subdivided and zoned residential or the height of the tower plus 10 feet, whichever is larger.
Litchfield High School wrote the final chapter of its athletic season May 15, naming seniors Scott Peters and Krista Rambow the Student Athlete Award winners at the 18t annual All Sports Banquet. Rambow became the third member of her household to win the Student Athlete Award in the past four years, joining brother Eric, the 1999 boys winner, and sister Carin, the 2000 girls winner. She was a 12-time letterwinner in tennis, basketball and softball. Peters, an eight-time letterwinner in football, basketball and track, was a two-year starter for the LHS boys basketball team, helping the Dragons to Class AA state titles in 2000 and 2002. He also was a two-way starter in football, and twice earned all-conference honors in discuss for the track and field team.
Nine-year-old Ryan Wreede recently took one of 250 first-place prizes in a nationwide cooking contest sponsored by Sun Maid. His entry, Cranberry Cheese Wontons, earned him a cookie jar and a check for $50, which will go into his savings account. He is the second-to-youngest of Paul and Lori Wreede’s six children, which also include Justin, 17, Sarah, 16, Eric, 14, Andrea 12, and Christopher, 6.
First-grade teacher Mar-cia Munson moved 20 boxes of personal items from her classroom at Lake Ripley Elementary School on a recent Friday — one box for every year she has taught at the school. She’s been a teacher for 24 years, starting her career with the Butterfield-Odin and St. James school district, and spending the past 22 years with the Litchfield School District. She served in a variety of positions, including fifth- and sixth-grade teacher, paraprofessional and reading teacher for Title 1 before settling in as a first-grade teacher.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 24, 1972
Litchfield school students may have a shorter day during the 1972-73 school year. Administrators and principals presented a plan during Monday night’s School Board meeting that would shorten class time by 30 minutes per day all through the school system. Under the new plan, senior high students would be dismissed for the day at 3:15. They go to school until 3:45 this year. Junior high students would end their day at 3:05 compared to 3:35, and grade school students would be dismissed at 2:55, rather than the 3:25 currently. No vote was taken, but board Chairman Bob Everts asked at one point if any board members objected, and they all indicated they would support the proposal at least on a one-year trial.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 29, 1947
The Grand Army of the Republic, an organization composed of veterans of the Civil War, will cease to exist in Minnesota June 4. The local post, started by Meeker County veterans of the Civil War, started in 1885 with quite a number of active members. As the years went by, membership dwindled and it was for this reason the organization is disbanding. Mayor H.A. Plate had declared June 4 Grand Army of the Republic Farewell Day and urges citizens to stop and reflect on that day on the many sacrifices the veterans of the Civil War made to our nation.
Edwin Mansicka was fatally injured Saturday in a dynamite blast near his home in Kingston. Mr. Mansicka was blasting out a ditch but stood too close to the blast. He was hurled to the ground, and two boys nearby rushed to his aid. He was rushed to the St. Cloud Hospital but died en route. Mansicka was just 32 years of age at the time of his death.
A.C. Tostenrud, Jim Atkinson, Frank Lawrence, Ed Kopplin, George Skiem and Harry Radunz spent the weekend fishing for lake trout on Loon Lake 40 miles north of Grand Marais. The cold weather caused the fish to be a little reluctant to bite.
The official board of the local Methodist Church took action on Monday night unanimously opposing the sale of intoxicating liquor in Meeker County. In so doing, they upheld the national policy of the church.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 30, 1878
S.A. Heard has purchased the right of Wright, Stevens, Meeker, Kandiyohi, Swift and Chippewa counties to manufacture and sell that washing machine that was on exhibit at his place last month. It is an excellent machine and we have no doubt that Mr. H. Will realize handsomely from his investment.
We have heard it rumored that the band boys are trying to make arrangements for a grand and glorious celebration here on the Fouth of July, that they intend to invite bands from surrounding towns, have horse racing and, in fact, have one of the biggest times extant. We hope the report is true and hope the citizens will turn out and help the boys on this as we might just as well have a big Fourth as anybody. Call a meeting, somebody.
Tom Lemmo caught a couple of fellows stealing flour out of the Manannah Mill a night or two ago.
Are you folks who let your cattle and horses roam free at night aware that there is a village ordinance against this and also a state law and besides it is one of the meanest tricks a person can do to let his stock roam free and ruin a neighbor’s garden. The lot of these strays should be captured and taken to the pound two or three times and then perhaps the owners will take notice.