20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 19, 2003
Litchfield City Council members clashed with Litchfield School District officials about where to build a BMX and skate park that local kids have requested. Coucil members working on the project had hoped to secure a lot that the school district owns near the old airport hangars, but the district declined, citing the potential for vandalisms and disciplinary problem. “We’ve run into a lot of reluctance from the school district to have any part of this on their property,” council member Greg Gilbertson said at Monday’s council meeting. “It’s been very frustrating. Unfortunately these kids are getting labeled.” Superintendent Bill Wold disagreed with the implication that school officials unfairly labeled the kids involved. “We’re willing to discuss this and work with the city, but when we have people at a public meeting saying the school is unfriendly to kids, I’m appalled at that,” Wold said. The location by the hangars, Wold said, was impractical because it isn’t visible, and the district has had problems with vandalism to the house built by construction students located nearby, Wold said.
A lifelong entrepreneur, Dave Ness knows an opportunity when he sees one. And fireworks, Ness believes, are more than a flash in the pan. Judging from the tremendous growth of Celebration Fireworks Col, which Ness started last year in a small corner of an open Quonset hut at Litchfield Flea Market on U.S. Highway 12 East, one would have to agree. “This is probably where I’ll spend the rest of my life as far as making an income,” said Ness, who has done a little bit of everything in his life, from selling jewelry at art fairs during his “hippie” days to running a successful wood products business up until a fire destroyed it last year. “I’m kind of just a big kid anyhow. It’s fun for me going out and working in the (fireworks) stands and demonstrating stuff.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 24, 1948
Litchfield welcomes a new business with the opening of Burleigh Studios above the First State Bank building Saturday. Arden W. Burleigh, for the past two years the art instructor in the Hutchinson School, will open the studio. He will be assisted by Mrs. Burleigh. Arden is a graduate of Winona Teachers College. He has taken graduate work at the Chicago Art Institute and spent three years in the U.S. Navy as communications officer on a mine sweeper. He has operated a home portrait studio along with his teaching at Hutchinson.
The casketed remains of Private Harold J. Porth, a World War II deceased veteran from Darwin, will be returned for final burial in Litchfield within five weeks, accompanied by a uniformed military escort. The body had been interred in a military cemetery in Italy, but is being returned to this country at the request of his mother, Mrs. Lilia M. Sandberg of Darwin.
Two union elections held in Litchfield Thursday events were both won by the unions. Both elections were carried out under the provisions of the Taft Hartley law. One of the elections was held at the Litchfield Produce Company, and the vote was 139 for unions and two against. Another election was held at the Farm Feed Manufacturing Company where the vote was 10 for the unions and none against. A strike notice was filed Wednesday by the newly formed unions against the Litchfield Produce Company.
95 YEARS AGO: N EWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 30, 1928
Litchfield will celebrate the Fourth of July in the same sane safe way as last year, according to those in charge of the affair. The program is in the hands of a number of businessmen. No attempt has been made to put on a program of big, wild entertainment, but there will be plenty doring for all. It is planned that most of the activities will take place on the shores of Lake Ripley where the cool breezes will battle the customary heat of the day. There will be a big band concerts afternoon and evening, boating, fishing, golf, kittenball and all sorts of water sports. At dusk a gigantic fireworks display is planned over the water and in the evening a big, peppy band has been arranged for a street dance downtown.
Louis Olson was arrested Saturday afternoon for speeding while on his way to the lake to fish. Sheriff Anderson made the arrest, and at a hearing Monday a plea of guilty was entered and a fine of $5 and costs were assessed.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 29, 1889
Dr. Weeks’ little boy one morning took an involuntary bath in a barrel of rain water standing on Dr. Chapman’s side porch. Fortunately, he went in right side up and although the barrel was full of water and he evidently at first was completely submerged, he was able to attract attention and thus was rescued without receiving serious harm.
The Litchfield High School class of 1885 had an impromptu reunion at Brightwood last Saturday afternoon and evening. Knights and Ross bus gathered up the party and took them to Bacon’s gallery where the group was photographed. Next came a drive to the lake and a ride across in the steamer, a promenade through the parks and a game of ball. When dinner was announced it was a very toothsome affair with three main courses. Boat riding was next in order and in this way time was occupied until dark. The company finally assembled on the hotel veranda and was called to order by Jewell Fuller. Rollin Cutts was unanimously elected class president as were Hattie Knights, vice president, and Frank Haven, secretary. The trip homeward was made in the bus and all pronounced the event a grand success.
The expected finally happened. For the past 18 months Company H has had to fight for its perilous existence. The boys have felt the organization was not properly appreciated by the community and the weekly drills became burdensome. Many chafed under military discipline and stayed away from drills and the armory is in such a shape it cannot be used in winter confining drills to a few short months in the summer. By a vote of 13 to 10, company members voted to disband and have its mustering officer declare that the unit is no longer part of the National Guard. The Review much regrets seeing the organization go to pieces and we believe that feeling is shared by a large portion of our citizens. We believe the boys will be not slow in discovering their mistake. Litchfield is without a military organization and long years will undoubtedly lapse before it will have one.