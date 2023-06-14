20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 19, 2003

Litchfield City Council members clashed with Litchfield School District officials about where to build a BMX and skate park that local kids have requested. Coucil members working on the project had hoped to secure a lot that the school district owns near the old airport hangars, but the district declined, citing the potential for vandalisms and disciplinary problem. “We’ve run into a lot of reluctance from the school district to have any part of this on their property,” council member Greg Gilbertson said at Monday’s council meeting. “It’s been very frustrating. Unfortunately these kids are getting labeled.” Superintendent Bill Wold disagreed with the implication that school officials unfairly labeled the kids involved. “We’re willing to discuss this and work with the city, but when we have people at a public meeting saying the school is unfriendly to kids, I’m appalled at that,” Wold said. The location by the hangars, Wold said, was impractical because it isn’t visible, and the district has had problems with vandalism to the house built by construction students located nearby, Wold said.

