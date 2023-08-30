20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 4, 2003
A group of about 30 parents crowded into the Meeker County Board room Tuesday to protest the involvement of the county’s Social Service Department in the suspension of a day-care center regarded by many as the best of its kind in the area. On the order of the State Department of Human Services, the license of the day-care center was closed at the end of business Friday. The order left many parents scrambling to find new day-care services for their young children as the work week started Tuesday, the day after Labor Day. In a letter signed by all parents with children at the facility and circulated at the Tuesday meeting, it was stated that the day-care center had been suspended for having four children over its authorized limit when an end-of-summer party was held for youngsters. The parents called the punishment “unfair and certainly does not fit the violation. We truly believe that there should have been some judgment used by social workers that day.” Clark Gustafson, director of Meeker County Social Services, said a complaint came in from an area citizen that the day-care was exceeding its authorized limits for children. “When that happens we are absolutely required by state law to investigate,” Gustafson said.
The idea of nearly 2,000 motorcyclists invading the Meeker County Fairgrounds for a three-day celebration of bikes and black leather was disconcerting enough that Joe Nelson and his wife considered leaving town for the weekend. But by Sunday afternoon, two days in to the 15th annual A.B.A.T.E. (American Bikers for Awareness, Training and Education) state rally, Nelson’s concerns had disappeared. “To be honest with you, I said (to his wife), Expect the worst,’” Nelson said with a repenting smile. “But you know, it was nothing like that. I’ve heard nothing but good from these people, and from people around town. It worked out good.”
Like many boys his age, Litchfield’s Jon Barrick spends a lot of time riding his bike. But his skills on two wheels are anything but ordinary. Barrick added to his growing trophy case by winning the American Bicycle Association BMX 13-year-old state championship at Rehbein’s Arena in Lino Lakes. Barrick made his mark in the sport last summer when he won the 12-year-old intermediate state championship race. That win, along with his points from previous state qualifying races, earned him a third-place finish in his age group. Barrick won this year’s state title by one point. “It’s in my blood,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 25, 1973
Unofficial first day enrollment figures show that there are about 95 fewer students attending Litchfield schools this year than last. First day attendance figures from the district’s four schools totaled 2,223. Last year the Oct. 1 attendance in the school district was 2,318.
Army Lieutenant Colonel John W. Foss, son of Mr. and Mrs Peter E. Foss, was graduated from the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. The 10-month curriculum of the Army’s senior school prepares officers of all the services, as well as civilian officials of the federal government, for top level command and staff positions with the arms forces throughout the world.
Dragon football prospects were dealt a sledgehammer blow Saturday morning when first string quarterback Billy Nolen suffered a dislocated left elbow during a scrimmage with Paynesville. Nolen will miss at least the first four Dragon games and perhaps more. Stepping into the quarterback slot will be a junior, Cary Shoutz, who did a superb job at the signal calling slot for the sophomore team last fall. Complicating the backfield picture, however, is the fact that Shoutz looked particularly good at the running spot during Saturday’s scrimmage. Another veteran running back, Bruce Karg, will also miss the opener due to a knee injury.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 8, 1948
On Wednesday, J. Nelson, assistant adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard and Gen. P. Bettenberg, 47th Division commander, were in Litchfield to inspect the proposed sites for a national Guard armory here. The two officials looked over several sites and are expected to make a selection within the next two weeks. After the selection, the city of Litchfield will take steps to acquire the site picked. The funds for construction have already been earmarked but the two generals would put a started date on the project.
The City of Litchfield has accepted the 40-acre plot of land bequeathed to it by the late Selma Johnson. This 40-acre tract of land located near Youngstrom Lake is to be used according to the will for either church purposes or as a home site for the aged.
Out on the Nels Nordling farm south of Litchfield a crew of Bahamans is employed by the Minnesota Valley Company to harvest sweet corn. The Bahama Islands are a possession of the English and an agreement between the two nations allows laborers to come to this country for short periods and help in the harvest.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 7, 1928
The Meeker County booth at the State Fair won first place in the Central Minnesota division for 26 counties. As this is the third win in five years, the silver cup offered as a prize will become a permanent possession of the county. Meeker County is making itself felt in recent years gaining numerous high honors.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 16, 1889
Theo. Schreiner died Sept. 5 and was buried from the Catholic Church in Manannah last Saturday, Rev. McDevitt of Manannah officiating. A very large attendance followed the departed to his final resting place. Theodore was special favorite among his friends and companions, social and generous to a fault and highly respected by all who knew him. He was about 24 years of age and was sick with that dreaded disease consumption less than a year but suffered greatly during that time. He leaves a mother, five brothers, two sisters, and a host of warm friends to mourn his departure to a better land.
Mrs. P.J. Campbell, while trying to catch a mouse one morning lately, knocked some boards down onto the trigger of a gun that was standing near and one barrel went off with the pellets grazing the side of her head and shattering a picture and tearing up the walls some. The old lady was somewhat shocked and a roaring sound in her ear still troubles her.
The waterworks idea is growing in popularity. One thing is certain, electric lighting is a luxury pure and simple. A system of water works would not only be a luxury but it would be very useful. And to this we might add, after half the city is in ashes on account of insufficient water supply that is a necessity. Certain it is that if a fire should gain headway in almost any section of the business center, the flames would subside only after they destroyed everything in sight. There is also the fire insurance to be taken in consideration with rates too high at the present time. The saving on this item would be large with a water system. However, in the face of this if it is thought best to put in electric lights the Review will help the cause as we appreciate the value of good light.
Edgard Lamson of the Cokato Observer, while in the Review sanction a few days ago, remarked that a stranger reading either of the Litchfield papers would think there is only one publication in town. He says the Litchfield editors are entirely too tame and ought to be at each other’s throats editorially to keep up the excitement. Bro. Lamson has become so used to the petulant quarrels which go on among papers in Wright County that he is unable to appreciate peace and tranquility. A ready of a Wright County paper would get the impression that the other papers are run by as black a set of rascals that ever went unchanged. They seem to think it is their Christian duty to wrangle and insult each publication day. The ideal that editors must constantly be warring among themselves is altogether too prevalent and we are glad to see many of Minnesota’s best journals breaking away from that.