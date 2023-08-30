20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 4, 2003

A group of about 30 parents crowded into the Meeker County Board room Tuesday to protest the involvement of the county’s Social Service Department in the suspension of a day-care center regarded by many as the best of its kind in the area. On the order of the State Department of Human Services, the license of the day-care center was closed at the end of business Friday. The order left many parents scrambling to find new day-care services for their young children as the work week started Tuesday, the day after Labor Day. In a letter signed by all parents with children at the facility and circulated at the Tuesday meeting, it was stated that the day-care center had been suspended for having four children over its authorized limit when an end-of-summer party was held for youngsters. The parents called the punishment “unfair and certainly does not fit the violation. We truly believe that there should have been some judgment used by social workers that day.” Clark Gustafson, director of Meeker County Social Services, said a complaint came in from an area citizen that the day-care was exceeding its authorized limits for children. “When that happens we are absolutely required by state law to investigate,” Gustafson said.

