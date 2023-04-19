20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 24, 2003

Litchfield City Council passed a packet of 44 resolutions for budget cuts during its meeting Monday. Included in the bundle of cuts were the permanent layoff of two maintenance workers; transfer of the accounting clerk from City Hall to the Litchfield Municipal Liquor Store; elimination of the bike patrol, part-time streets budget, beach lifeguards and elm tree removal program on private property. Budgets also will be reduced for hot mix, curb and gutter repair, sidewalks, storm drains, parking lots, street cleaning, playgrounds, beach, tennis court, outdoor skaiting rink, community gardens, part-time parks employees, parks supplies and repairs, and shade trees. The cuts all are being made in answer to reduced state funding.