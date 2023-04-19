20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 24, 2003
Litchfield City Council passed a packet of 44 resolutions for budget cuts during its meeting Monday. Included in the bundle of cuts were the permanent layoff of two maintenance workers; transfer of the accounting clerk from City Hall to the Litchfield Municipal Liquor Store; elimination of the bike patrol, part-time streets budget, beach lifeguards and elm tree removal program on private property. Budgets also will be reduced for hot mix, curb and gutter repair, sidewalks, storm drains, parking lots, street cleaning, playgrounds, beach, tennis court, outdoor skaiting rink, community gardens, part-time parks employees, parks supplies and repairs, and shade trees. The cuts all are being made in answer to reduced state funding.
For the latest news on the war in Iraq, the budget deficit, or the NBA playoffs, just ask a sixth-grader in the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City school district. Sixth-graders at ACGC North Elementary School proved their expertise on current events by becoming the state and national champions in the National News Bowl, a contest put on by News Bowl U.S.A. that tests students on their knowledge of the news. ACGC’s team scored the highest among sixth-grade classes from 313 schools across the country. The district also placed third overall out of more than 1,525 classes that participated in third through ninth grades.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 27, 1948
The angling in Lake Ripley should improve in the next few years if the fish fry and fingerlings released in the lake grow up to be big fellows. Last week, the state hatchery from Glenwood brought 150,000 northern fingerlings and 1,200,000 northern fry for Lake Ripley. Other lakes stocked were Minniebelle, Stella, Washington, Manuella and Willie. Commercial fishing of bullheads is now in progress at Lake Ripley and large number of these fish are being taken. The lake has been found to be overrun by bullheads.
Whether the future Meeker County Fair will be held in Litchfield or Dassel will be left for the Meeker County Agricultural committee to decide. Representatives from most sections of the county were present at a meeting held Tuesday night at the courthouse here. The Meeker County Fair, when last held, was in Dassel. It is hoped the fair can be revived but the site is a question. Both communities have made sites available. The rebuilding of a county fair would be a slow process and would take years. The state offers $15,000 yearly for prizes and for the past few years that money has gone to the annual 4-H Fair. However, a change in the law states that the money will not be available unless adult prizes are involved.
The Litchfield Junior Chamber of Commerce held its election meeting Tuesday and Adolph Kvam was elected to head the organization. Leland Olson was named first vice president; Mickey Osdaba second vice president; Harold Osterberg secretary; Carol Bergerson treasurer; and Elmer Curtis and Dr. F.C. Brown as directors. With the increase in juvenile delinquency the organization voted unanimously to map out a program of youth activities to help take up some of the slack time for teenagers.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 27, 1928
The store at North Kingston owned and operated by J.O. Johnson who had taken possession only recently, burned to the ground Saturday morning. The alarm was sounded over the telephone and help soon arrived from the country around. The greater part of the store contents were saved. The family lived in the rear of the building and lost practically everything. The fire loss also included the barn, garage and ice house.
Litchfield has been credited heretofore with having one of the most natural baseball grounds in this part of the country and even this has been so greatly improved this spring that the grounds now are without question equal to any in the northwest, not excepting big league grounds. The improvement has been completed by adding several hundred yards of dirt and gravel to the infield, raising and leveling it to perfection. This has been packed with a heavy roller and the whole field is ready for the fastest game possible to be played. Manager Sederstrom takes an active interest in having everything in good shape for players and spectators. This requires considerable time and effort and will no doubt be appreciated by all involved.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 27, 1889
Prospects for the removal of Stryker Seminary from Minneapolis to Litchfield are thought to be far from hopeless. This institution has 50 students and has outgrown its present quarters. Dr. Stryker had been considering an offer from parties living between Minneapolis and St. Paul, but was so favorably impressed with Litchfield during his visit that he immediately opened negotiations for a site in the Greenleaf addition. If moderate inducements can be arranged, there are reasons to believe the Seminary may be secured for Litchfield.
The Delano baseball club the other day sent a challenge to Litchfield to play on the Howard Lake grounds for $50 a side. This our boys promptly refused, but offered to play them in Litchfield for $100 a side. The Delano boys have yet to reply but from the tone of this week’s Delano Eagle, we judge that the challenge will be accepted.
Frank Daggett Post has obtained possession of a log from a house in Acton that played a prominent part in the massacre of the Jones and Baker families in 1862. The log is oak, perfectly sound, and will square about eight inches. It has been in use 32 years forming a first part of the house and afterward built into the barn. It will be taken to the saw mill in Forest Prairie today and sawed into lumber out of which will be made an altar for the post.
The Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church at Grove City was dedicated yesterday. Services commenced at 10 a.m. After the sermon a collection amounting to $35 was taken. The audience was so large many could not get into the church. The church is built in the Gothic style of architecture. Rev. H.L. Hocanzon is the architect, Mr. Carlson of Grove City the contractor, and L. Larson of Litchfield the painter. The interior is finished in ornamental fresco and is a fine piece of work. The pews are of hard wood, polished. The altar and pulpit are very handsome. The church is 32 by 48. The tower is 12 feet square and 85 feet in height. The congregation had but few members when it was organized in 1868. It now consists of 100 communicants and 250 members. The new building cost about $3,200 and is nearly paid for.
The steamboat for Lake Ripley arrived Thursday. It was built at Little Falls, is 30 feet long and is apparently in every way a fine little craft. The boat was taken to the lake yesterday and is now being put in shape for use. It will commence running regularly about June 1.